BRIEF-Transunion says entered into agreement with Equifax to launch theft protection feature
* Transunion - co and equifax have entered into agreement to launch theft protection feature, multi-bureau lock
July 6 Moody's cuts Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3; assigns Caa3 to 2nd lien notes; outlook negative
* Transunion - co and equifax have entered into agreement to launch theft protection feature, multi-bureau lock
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) The formation of a new government in Macedonia concludes a prolonged political hiatus but does not eliminate political risk in the country, Fitch Ratings says. The new government faces challenges in restoring political stability and public confidence in the political system, and in realigning policy in its preferred direction. Macedonia's parliament last week passed a vote of confidence in a new government under