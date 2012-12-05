Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unnim Banc S.A.'s (Unnim Banc, 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') mortgage covered bonds (Cedulas Hipotecarias or CH) at 'A' with a Negative Outlook and has updated its break-even overcollateralization (OC) for this rating to 74% from 72%. The rating action reflects the issuance of EUR700m CH by Unnim Banc which takes place on 5 December 2012 and Unnim's Banc decision to amortise early two RMBS transactions (c.EUR1bn in total) in November 2012 which has increased the volume of assets securing the CH. The CH rating is mainly based on Unnim's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+'/Negative, the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) assessment of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the OC ratio of 75% that Fitch takes into account within its analysis. The Negative Outlook on Unnim's IDR drives the Negative Outlook on the CH. Based on updated available information provided by the issuer, the aggregated CH including the new issuance amounts to EUR7.5bn and is secured over the bank's total mortgage book of EUR13.8bn as of September 2012 resulting in a total OC of 83.7%. In line with Fitch's covered bond criteria for 'F2' rated issuers, in the absence of contractual minimum levels of OC, the agency applies a 10% OC haircut on the lowest OC observed of the past 12 months (83.7%) to derive a total OC credited level of 75% within its analysis. Fitch considers Unnim's CH to be materially exposed to maturity mismatches, as the cover assets have a weighted-average (WA) residual life of 13.2 years, compared to a shorter WA residual life of 5.6 years for the hard bullet CH. The residential sub-pool now represents 66% of the total cover pool versus 63% as of June 2012. Although the volume of loans securing the CH has increased, its credit quality has not materially changed since last analysis. Fitch calculated a total cover pool weighted average (WA) default rate of 42.5% and a WA recovery rate of 32.7%, resulting in a WA loss rate of 28% in a 'A' stress environment. The 'A' rating on Unnim's CH would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the issuer's IDR was downgraded, or the programme OC dropped below Fitch's 'A' breakeven OC ratio of 74%. Fitch notes the tight buffer between the level of OC credited by Fitch in its analysis (75%) and the break-even OC (74%) in a 'A' stress environment. The Fitch breakeven OC for a given covered bonds rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 September 2012, , 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 24 July 2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance- Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 27 November 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)