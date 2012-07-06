(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Panama-based Multibank Inc. Y Subsidiarias' capital and earnings improved. -- We are raising our long-term issuer credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BB' and affirming our 'B' short-term rating on the bank. -- The stable outlook on Multibank reflects our belief that it will maintain adequate capitalization and its earnings capacity will remain pressured for the next 12-18 months due to intense competition. Rating Action On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Multibank Inc. Y Subsidiarias to 'BB+' from 'BB'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' short-term issuer credit rating on the bank. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade follows an improvement in our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings based on expected capital injections from the shareholders. The ratings on Multibank reflect its "moderate" business position (as defined in our criteria) and business stability amid Panama's intensely competitive banking system. The ratings also reflect an "adequate" capital and earnings assessment due to shareholders' capital increases and an "adequate" risk position thanks to good asset quality, although this is partially offset by relatively high concentrations in its portfolio and a relatively aggressive growth strategy. We view Multibank's funding as "average" and liquidity as "adequate," as its ratios compare favorably with the banking system's averages. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor is 'bbb-', which reflects our view of the weighted-average economic risk in the countries in which Multibank has exposure through its loan book--mainly Panama (representing approximately 78% of loans), Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, and other Latin American countries. We score BICRAs on a scale of '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest risk (group '10'). Our weighted economic risk score for these countries is '6'. The common factors behind this score are low income levels in the countries where the bank operates, which affects the countries' vulnerability to external shocks, and debt and payment capacity in countries that have a weak rule of law. Our industry risk score for Panama is '5', reflecting our view that supervision practices still lag international standards because the method for calculating capital requirements does not account for all risks that banks in Panama face. In addition, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. However, banks rely on deposits for liquidity, and we think deposits will remain a major funding source because we expect authorities to develop a deeper market-funding structure and a fund to protect the financial system in the medium term. We classify Panama as "support uncertain" because the large banks in the country are difficult to support. We assess Multibank's business position as "moderate," given its size relative to larger local competitors such as Banco General S.A. and HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. Although Multibank's market share has been rising for the past few years, it still ranks as the eighth-largest bank in the country, with a 3.9% market share as measured by loans as of March 2012. We believe the bank will continue to sacrifice a portion of its margin to increase its market share, but we do not expect Multibank to relax its originating standards to achieve its objectives. Management has relatively aggressive growth plans. This is partially offset by the bank's adequate revenue mix, which is composed mainly of net interest income and underwriting fees. We assess Multibank's capital and earnings as "adequate" given its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) level, which we are expecting to improve during the next 18 months. The relatively high portion of capital hybrid instruments in the bank's equity and consistent dividend payments weaken our view of its capital and earnings quality. Nevertheless, the bank complies with local regulatory capitalization standards and, in our view, the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for 2011 was adequate at 7.46%. Despite our belief that the portfolio will maintain high growth rates (29% for 2012), our forecast includes capital injection of at least PAB20 million and preferred share issuances of PAB10 million for 2012 and 2013, which sustains our forecasted RAC ratio of about 8% in the period. Accordingly, we expect the bank's earnings buffer to average 62 basis points (bps) by 2012, just enough to cover our estimated normalized losses. We assess Multibank's risk position as "adequate" based on the bank's satisfactory origination policies and the absence of complex products. We believe our RAC model adequately covers all the risks of the bank, and evidence of loss experience is satisfactory, as Multibank weathered the recent economic crisis. Despite the ambitious expansion plans, we are not expecting Multibank to relax its origination policies, but we could revise our risk position assessment if such growth causes asset quality to deteriorate more than we expect. Multibank's nonperforming asset (NPA) ratio has averaged 1.7% for the past three years, which is in our opinion a low percentage. Although intense local competition may cause asset quality to deteriorate during the next 18 months, we expect it to remain manageable and below 2%. In our opinion, Multibank's funding is "average," as the bank finances most of its operations with its deposits, which is in line with Panama's banking system's characteristics. As of March 2012, core deposits represented 79% of its total funding; retail deposits accounted for a satisfactory 50% of the total. In addition, Multibank's total loans to customer deposits have averaged 85% for the past three years, which is better than its peers' 113%. We expect this ratio to increase gradually during the next 12 months, given the bank's growth plans; however, we believe the ratio will remain below 100% due to the availability of liquidity in Panama. We assess Multibank's liquidity as "adequate," which, in our view, is an industry standard, as most of Panama's banks keep close track of their liquidity gaps and maintain adequate liquid assets. As of March 2012, Multibank' liquid assets (cash plus investments available for sale) accounted for approximately 30% of the deposit base. In addition, the asset and liability profile indicates that Multibank has enough liquidity to cover its needs for approximately one year without additional funding. Outlook The stable outlook on Multibank reflects our belief that the bank will maintain adequate capitalization and its earnings capacity will remain pressured for the next 18 months. Accordingly, our base-case forecast for the next 18 months reflects the RAC ratio of about 8% and earnings buffer of about 60 bps, down from 86 bps in 2010. Our outlook also reflects an annual loan portfolio growth of 29% for the next 24 months and capital increases of at least PAB20 million and preferred share issuances of PAB10 million for 2012 and 2013 during this period, which will be the major contributor to the maintenance of the RAC ratio at adequate level. The RAC ratio could further improve if the bank does not redeem preferred shares during the next 12-18 months, albeit its step-up clauses. As a result, we could add these shares to Multibank's total adjusted capital, as per our bank hybrid capital methodology and assumptions. We could lower the ratings on Multibank if its RAC ratio drops below 7% because of greater-than-expected portfolio growth or a significant portfolio deterioration that reflects a major drop in earnings capacity. A downgrade can occur if shareholders do not increase capital according to our expectations or redeem preferred shares that causes RAC ratio to drop below adequate level (7%). We could raise the ratings if the bank's business position improves significantly because of a consistent increase in market share and better business stability, or if the RAC ratio rises above 10%. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B SACP bb+ Anchor bbb- Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Multibank Inc. y Subsidiarias Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B BB/Stable/B (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)