July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on approximately $46.9 million of outstanding revenue bonds issued by the Mayor and Common Council of Westminster County, MD, on behalf of McDaniel College (McDaniel). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of the college. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'BBB+' rating primarily reflects the college's sound financial cushion, supported by conservative budgeting practices. Counterbalancing factors include limited revenue diversity, a moderately high debt burden, and considerable exposure to variable-rate debt. ENROLLMENT STABILIZATION UNDERWAY: Undergraduate enrollment stabilized in fiscal 2012, with further improvement anticipated for fiscal 2013. Continued graduate student volatility is more manageable from a budgetary perspective. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The college's solid debt service coverage and lack of debt-financed capital plans in the near term partly offset McDaniel's moderately high debt. VARIABLE-RATE RISKS: Sound balance sheet resources and proactive management and oversight of McDaniel's debt structure mitigate credit concerns related the college's considerable exposure to variable-rate debt. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION RESOURCE EROSION: Declines in balance sheet resources could trigger negative rating action. OPERATIONAL INSTABILITY: Failure to stabilize the tuition discount rate while maintaining stable enrollment could lead to a sustained negative GAAP margin, and negative rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE The 'BBB+' rating continues to reflect the strength of McDaniel's balance sheet resources. As of June 30, 2011, available funds, defined by Fitch as cash and investments not permanently restricted, totaled $58.7 million. This represented a sizeable 31.2% increase over the prior year, driven primarily by favorable investment returns. Available funds provided an above-average financial cushion for the 'BBB' rating category, covering 98.8% of fiscal 2011 operating expenses ($59.4 million) and 110.7% of long-term debt ($53.1 million). This compares favorably to Fitch's 'BBB' category medians of 54.8% coverage of operating expenses and 60.5% coverage of debt. Fitch reviewed May 31, 2012 investment reports and expects McDaniel's liquidity metrics will remain relatively stable at the end of fiscal 2012. Typical of private colleges and universities, McDaniel remains heavily dependent on student-generated revenues for operations (79.8% of fiscal 2011 operating revenues, adjusted for an endowment payout). This reliance underscores the importance of effective enrollment management practices, including careful management of institutional aid. McDaniel's tuition discount rate remains high, reaching 41.9% in fiscal 2011. This compares unfavorably to Fitch's 2011 median for 'BBB' category private colleges and universities of 26.5%. High tuition discounting, coupled with enrollment declines, decreased net tuition and fee revenues in fiscal 2011. Despite this revenue reduction, Fitch notes positively that prudent cost estimates in the fiscal 2011 budget led to effectively break-even operating performance of negative 0.4%. Conservative budgeting practices also allowed the college to effectively manage an unanticipated decline in graduate headcount enrollment in fiscal 2012. Based on a review of unaudited interim financials, Fitch expects fiscal 2012 operating performance to be similar to the prior year. To address its escalating tuition discounting rate, McDaniel revised its financial aid strategy effective for the fall 2011 freshmen class. The college worked with a consultant to target its aid distribution more efficiently. McDaniel reports the new strategy resulted in below-budget institutional aid expense in fiscal 2012. Management expects to maintain this financial aid strategy for future incoming classes. Accordingly, Fitch anticipates stabilization of the discount rate and growth in net tuition and fee revenues over the next several fiscal years. The college's debt burden remains moderately high, with maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $3.7 million representing approximately 6.3% of fiscal 2011 unrestricted operating revenues. In Fitch's view, leverage-related concerns are partly offset by the college's consistent generation of sound debt service coverage from operations (2.3x in fiscal 2011). No new debt plans are anticipated in the near term. Approximately one-third of McDaniel's outstanding debt is variable rate, which is relatively high for the 'BBB+' rating category. The variable-rate debt is entirely comprised of bank qualified bonds held by BB&T Bank with an initial term expiring in 2017. The variable rate on the loan is set at 114 basis points + 68% of the one-month LIBOR rate reset on a monthly basis. While the college benefits from a very low interest rate environment, this debt structure exposes McDaniel to potential liquidity and refinancing risks. The college's sufficient balance sheet liquidity and satisfactory headroom under the financial covenants of the loan agreement with BB&T partly mitigate this concern.