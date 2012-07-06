July 6 - Overview -- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to golf specialty retailer Golf Town Canada Inc. and Major Merger Sub Inc. (to be succeeded by Golfsmith International Holdings Inc.) -- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed C$150 million senior secured second-lien notes. -- We expect that Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. will succeed Major Merger Sub as issuer upon completion of its proposed acquisition by Golf Town. -- The ratings on the combined entity Golf Town and Golfsmith reflect what we consider its weak business risk profile, characterized by its exposure to the fragmented and discretionary golf specialty retail market, historically thin EBITDA margins and low returns on capital, and an aggressive financial risk profile with high debt leverage. Rating Action On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to golf specialty retailer Golf Town Canada Inc. and Major Merger Sub Inc. (collectively, Golf Town). At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed C$150 million senior secured second-lien notes. We expect that Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. will succeed Major Merger Sub as issuer upon completion of its proposed acquisition by Golf Town. Golf Town's subsidiary, Golf Town USA Holdings Inc., has agreed to acquire NASDAQ-traded Golfsmith for about US$109 million in cash plus assumed liabilities in a transaction the companies expect to close in July 2012. Subsequent to the acquisition, Golf Town and Golfsmith will be indirectly majority-owned by OMERS Administration Corp. (AAA/Stable/A-1+), the pension system for Ontario's municipal employees, with the remainder held by current and former members of management. Rationale The ratings on the entity comprising the combined Golf Town and Golfsmith reflect what we consider its weak business risk profile, characterized by its exposure to the fragmented and discretionary golf specialty retail market, historically thin EBITDA margins and low returns on capital, and an aggressive financial risk profile with high debt leverage. These weaknesses are offset somewhat, we believe, by the company's solid share of the golf retail segment in Canada, which we expect will contribute steady cash flow to support its higher debt-service requirements and growth plans in the U.S. The combined entity will be the largest specialty golf retailer in North America, with about 143 stores spread across 25 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces, in addition to a growing e-commerce channel. The combined retailers' business risk profile is weak in our opinion because of the highly competitive conditions that exist in specialty golf retailing stemming from the discretionary nature of spending and the high degree of fragmentation in sporting goods. For example, Golfsmith is the largest golf retailer by sales, but has only about a 10% market share, compared with Golf Town's solid share of about 35% in Canada. Consequently, the combined entity's historical profitability has been uneven, reflecting the differing market positions, relative efficiency and consistency of store offerings in either country, and stronger economic conditions in Canada than the U.S. in recent years. Combined reported EBITDA margins declined a significant 150 basis points (bps) to below 5% from 2008-2011, highlighting the company's exposure to weak economic conditions. That said, we are incorporating about 50 bps per year of reported EBITDA margin improvement in the next few years for expense leveraging amid improving sales, reasonably achievable synergies from the application of best practices across the Golf Town and Golfsmith platforms, and new store growth in the U.S. Golf retail is a small niche, with less than C$10 billion of annual sales in North America. Moreover, this segment is economically sensitive, as demonstrated by the double-digit decline in rounds played, retail sales, and ultimately retail square footage since the 2008-2009 recession. That said, we believe that industry conditions could improve with increased consolidation, particularly in the U.S.; an ongoing shift to specialty retailers like Golf Town and Golfsmith, which typically offer better service; and low single-digit increases in consumer spending, consistent with our expectations of 1%-3% GDP growth in Canada and the U.S. The combined post-acquisition financial risk profile, characterized by high debt leverage, is estimated at 4.5x-5.0x on a reported last 12 months basis pro forma for the transaction. That said, the preponderance of operating leases in the capital structure raises our adjusted debt to EBITDA to about 7.0x, although we believe this will moderate to about 6.5x in 2013 with stronger earnings, which is consistent with our 'B' rating. We expect that the company's heavy interest burden will contribute to fully adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of about 2x in the next few years, which limits cash available for debt reduction, particularly considering its store expansion plans. As such, deleveraging in the next few years is largely a function of earnings enhancements from synergies and new stores, rather than debt reduction. Store expansions, however, are discretionary, which should enable the company to slow its cash usage in a scenario of weaker economic conditions or profitability. We view the shareholder loan from OMERS as an equity equivalent, and we remove it and the accruing noncash interest from our calculations of financial ratios. We believe that this instrument is used for financial efficiency, rather than increasing financial leverage for returns, and that using such an instrument to induce default would run counter to OMERS' economic incentives in this transaction. Moreover, contractual subordination and the restriction on cash payment of interest until the repayment of the secured notes support the credit quality of the more senior tranches. Liquidity We view the combined entity's liquidity as adequate, with about C$100 million drawn on its available facilities, including a new US$145 million asset-backed revolving credit facility. Upon closing in July, the amount drawn on its revolving credit facility is expected to be C$65 million. Our assessment of the company's liquidity is based on the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% in the next 12 months; and -- The company has sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in the capital markets, underpinned by the strong positions of OMERS and OMERS Private Equity Inc., the entity responsible for identifying and managing OMERS' private equity investments. Recovery analysis We rate the proposed C$150 million senior secured second-lien notes 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a '4' recovery rating, reflecting our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. Based on our estimated default valuation of C$200 million in 2015 and 85% drawn on its revolver, we expect that second-lien noteholders would recover about 35% in our default scenario. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of modest earnings improvements in the next several years that fund a significant portion of the company's growth. Assuming a stable capital structure, we estimate that fully adjusted debt leverage of below 7.0x and EBITDA interest coverage of more than 1.5x should enable Golf Town to generate enough cash to fund its growth plans in the next few years. We could lower the rating by one notch if these thresholds are breached, which we estimate could occur if reported EBITDA margins declined below 5.5% beyond 2013 assuming 5%-10% revenue growth amid higher lease-adjusted debt and increased cash requirements for new-store working capital. That said, the company has significant flexibility in its growth plans, which could enable it to slow the pace of credit deterioration in a scenario of weaker profitability. The prospects for a higher rating in the next few years are limited because of constrained free cash flow and the likelihood of shareholder returns in the event of outperformance, although we could raise the rating if the combined Golf Town improved earnings such that it reduced fully adjusted leverage to below 5x on a sustainable basis. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Retail Industry, Sept. 18, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Assigned Golf Town Canada Inc. Major Merger Sub, Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Senior secured CAD150 mil nts due 12/31/2017 B Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 