July 6 - Overview
-- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and stable
outlook to golf specialty retailer Golf Town Canada Inc. and Major Merger Sub
Inc. (to be succeeded by Golfsmith International Holdings Inc.)
-- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery
rating to the company's proposed C$150 million senior secured second-lien
notes.
-- We expect that Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. will succeed
Major Merger Sub as issuer upon completion of its proposed acquisition by Golf
Town.
-- The ratings on the combined entity Golf Town and Golfsmith reflect
what we consider its weak business risk profile, characterized by its exposure
to the fragmented and discretionary golf specialty retail market, historically
thin EBITDA margins and low returns on capital, and an aggressive financial
risk profile with high debt leverage.
Rating Action
On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term
corporate credit rating and stable outlook to golf specialty retailer Golf
Town Canada Inc. and Major Merger Sub Inc. (collectively, Golf Town).
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B' issue-level rating and
'4' recovery rating to the company's proposed C$150 million senior secured
second-lien notes. We expect that Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. will
succeed Major Merger Sub as issuer upon completion of its proposed acquisition
by Golf Town.
Golf Town's subsidiary, Golf Town USA Holdings Inc., has agreed to acquire
NASDAQ-traded Golfsmith for about US$109 million in cash plus assumed
liabilities in a transaction the companies expect to close in July 2012.
Subsequent to the acquisition, Golf Town and Golfsmith will be indirectly
majority-owned by OMERS Administration Corp. (AAA/Stable/A-1+), the pension
system for Ontario's municipal employees, with the remainder held by current
and former members of management.
Rationale
The ratings on the entity comprising the combined Golf Town and Golfsmith
reflect what we consider its weak business risk profile, characterized by its
exposure to the fragmented and discretionary golf specialty retail market,
historically thin EBITDA margins and low returns on capital, and an aggressive
financial risk profile with high debt leverage. These weaknesses are offset
somewhat, we believe, by the company's solid share of the golf retail segment
in Canada, which we expect will contribute steady cash flow to support its
higher debt-service requirements and growth plans in the U.S. The combined
entity will be the largest specialty golf retailer in North America, with
about 143 stores spread across 25 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces, in
addition to a growing e-commerce channel.
The combined retailers' business risk profile is weak in our opinion because
of the highly competitive conditions that exist in specialty golf retailing
stemming from the discretionary nature of spending and the high degree of
fragmentation in sporting goods. For example, Golfsmith is the largest golf
retailer by sales, but has only about a 10% market share, compared with Golf
Town's solid share of about 35% in Canada. Consequently, the combined entity's
historical profitability has been uneven, reflecting the differing market
positions, relative efficiency and consistency of store offerings in either
country, and stronger economic conditions in Canada than the U.S. in recent
years. Combined reported EBITDA margins declined a significant 150 basis
points (bps) to below 5% from 2008-2011, highlighting the company's exposure
to weak economic conditions. That said, we are incorporating about 50 bps per
year of reported EBITDA margin improvement in the next few years for expense
leveraging amid improving sales, reasonably achievable synergies from the
application of best practices across the Golf Town and Golfsmith platforms,
and new store growth in the U.S.
Golf retail is a small niche, with less than C$10 billion of annual sales in
North America. Moreover, this segment is economically sensitive, as
demonstrated by the double-digit decline in rounds played, retail sales, and
ultimately retail square footage since the 2008-2009 recession. That said, we
believe that industry conditions could improve with increased consolidation,
particularly in the U.S.; an ongoing shift to specialty retailers like Golf
Town and Golfsmith, which typically offer better service; and low single-digit
increases in consumer spending, consistent with our expectations of 1%-3% GDP
growth in Canada and the U.S.
The combined post-acquisition financial risk profile, characterized by high
debt leverage, is estimated at 4.5x-5.0x on a reported last 12 months basis
pro forma for the transaction. That said, the preponderance of operating
leases in the capital structure raises our adjusted debt to EBITDA to about
7.0x, although we believe this will moderate to about 6.5x in 2013 with
stronger earnings, which is consistent with our 'B' rating. We expect that the
company's heavy interest burden will contribute to fully adjusted EBITDA
interest coverage of about 2x in the next few years, which limits cash
available for debt reduction, particularly considering its store expansion
plans. As such, deleveraging in the next few years is largely a function of
earnings enhancements from synergies and new stores, rather than debt
reduction. Store expansions, however, are discretionary, which should enable
the company to slow its cash usage in a scenario of weaker economic conditions
or profitability. We view the shareholder loan from OMERS as an equity
equivalent, and we remove it and the accruing noncash interest from our
calculations of financial ratios. We believe that this instrument is used for
financial efficiency, rather than increasing financial leverage for returns,
and that using such an instrument to induce default would run counter to
OMERS' economic incentives in this transaction. Moreover, contractual
subordination and the restriction on cash payment of interest until the
repayment of the secured notes support the credit quality of the more senior
tranches.
Liquidity
We view the combined entity's liquidity as adequate, with about C$100 million
drawn on its available facilities, including a new US$145 million asset-backed
revolving credit facility. Upon closing in July, the amount drawn on its
revolving credit facility is expected to be C$65 million. Our assessment of
the company's liquidity is based on the following expectations:
-- Liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12
months;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 15% in the next 12 months; and
-- The company has sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory
standing in the capital markets, underpinned by the strong positions of OMERS
and OMERS Private Equity Inc., the entity responsible for identifying and
managing OMERS' private equity investments.
Recovery analysis
We rate the proposed C$150 million senior secured second-lien notes 'B' (the
same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a '4' recovery
rating, reflecting our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default
scenario. Based on our estimated default valuation of C$200 million in 2015
and 85% drawn on its revolver, we expect that second-lien noteholders would
recover about 35% in our default scenario.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of modest earnings
improvements in the next several years that fund a significant portion of the
company's growth. Assuming a stable capital structure, we estimate that fully
adjusted debt leverage of below 7.0x and EBITDA interest coverage of more than
1.5x should enable Golf Town to generate enough cash to fund its growth plans
in the next few years. We could lower the rating by one notch if these
thresholds are breached, which we estimate could occur if reported EBITDA
margins declined below 5.5% beyond 2013 assuming 5%-10% revenue growth amid
higher lease-adjusted debt and increased cash requirements for new-store
working capital. That said, the company has significant flexibility in its
growth plans, which could enable it to slow the pace of credit deterioration
in a scenario of weaker profitability. The prospects for a higher rating in
the next few years are limited because of constrained free cash flow and the
likelihood of shareholder returns in the event of outperformance, although we
could raise the rating if the combined Golf Town improved earnings such that
it reduced fully adjusted leverage to below 5x on a sustainable basis.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Retail
Industry, Sept. 18, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Assigned
Golf Town Canada Inc.
Major Merger Sub, Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Senior secured
CAD150 mil nts due 12/31/2017 B
Recovery rating 4
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.