Overview
-- U.S. higher education publisher Cengage Learning Acquisitions
exchanged $710 million of its 10.5% senior notes due 2015 for $710 million of
12% senior secured, second-lien notes due 2019.
-- We are assigning a 'CCC' rating to the 12% second-lien notes with a
recovery rating of '6', and affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on
parent Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if
we become convinced operating performance will weaken further or that
additional refinancing transactions will further narrow pro forma interest
coverage.
Rating Action
On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Stamford,
Conn.-based Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc.'s $710 million of 12% senior
secured second-lien notes due 2019 our issue-level rating of 'CCC' (two
notches below the 'B-' corporate credit rating on parent Cengage Learning
Holdings II L.P.). We assigned the notes a recovery rating of '6', indicating
our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the
event of a payment default.
We also affirmed all existing ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit
rating on Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P. The rating outlook is negative.
Pro forma debt outstanding was $5.7 billion as of March 31, 2012.
Rationale
The 'B-' corporate credit rating on Cengage reflects our expectation that debt
to EBITDA (after amortization of prepublication costs) will remain high, at
more than 8x over the near term, and maturity pressures remain, even with this
refinancing. In addition, prospects for meaningful revenue and EBIITDA growth
are somewhat uncertain. We consider the company's business risk profile as
"fair" (according to our criteria), based on its strong business position in
U.S. higher education and professional training publishing. We assess
Cengage's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting high debt
to EBITDA, thin pro forma interest coverage, and low discretionary cash flow
compared to its debt burden.
Cengage is the second-largest U.S. college textbook publisher and is slightly
smaller than the higher education division of Pearson PLC, the market leader.
Cengage has a good market position in the new textbook market. It has
long-term contracts with leading textbook authors, and a heavy weighting of
the sales mix toward higher margin backlist sales. Like its competitors, the
company has been adversely affected by the growth of the rental textbook
market, which has increased the availability of discounted used books.
Cengage's sales to for-profit educational institutions are declining, because
these buyers are experiencing enrollment pressures as a result of regulation
that significantly tightens their marketing practices. In addition, lower
funding from state and local governments is hurting the company's library
reference business, though this is a small contributor to revenue.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect minimal revenue and EBITDA growth in
the fiscal years ending June 30, 2012 and 2013, as competition from the
growing volume of used textbook rentals largely offsets an expected slight
increase in overall college enrollment. In the seasonally weak third fiscal
quarter ended March 31, 2012, revenue increased 6% while EBITDA declined 21.5%
on unfavorable comparisons with the same quarter last year, which benefited
from a nonrecurring incentive compensation reversal. On a comparable basis,
EBITDA would have increased by roughly 10%. The EBITDA margin declined to 33%
for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, from 35% over the prior 12 months; we
expect it to stay flat, at roughly 33% in fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013.
Cengage's debt leverage is considerably higher than that of its peers, which
we view as a disadvantage in light of the potential for increased competitive
pressure. Pro forma lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA (after amortization of
prepublication costs) increased to 8.9x in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012,
from 8.4x over the same period last year, due to overfunding of the April 2012
refinancing. This ratio is consistent with our indicative financial risk
threshold of more than 5x that we associate with a "highly leveraged"
financial profile. If Cengage continues to direct discretionary cash flow to
debt repayment, we expect debt leverage to decline minimally, to the mid-8x
area, in fiscal 2012 and to the low-8x area in fiscal 2013.
We expect interest coverage to remain extremely thin, and that discretionary
cash flow and EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow will decline in the
next two years. Subject to the above EBITDA growth assumptions, we expect pro
forma total interest coverage to remain flat at best, at about 1.25x in fiscal
2012 and potentially lower fiscal 2013 because of the higher average cost of
debt. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest expense declined to 1.25x over the
12 months ended Dec. 31, 2012, from an actual level of 1.5x, because of higher
interest expense resulting from recent refinancings. The company generated
discretionary cash flow of roughly $165 million in the 12 months ended March
31, 2012. EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow increased to roughly
25% from slightly above 15% in the prior year period. We expect that the April
refinancing and this transaction will reduce pro forma discretionary cash flow
to roughly $65 million and conversion to about 10%. We believe the benefit of
unfavorable interest rate swaps expiring in July 2013 could be more than
offset by higher interest costs from additional refinancing.
Liquidity
Cengage has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to more than cover its
needs over the next 12 to 18 months, based on our assumption that future
refinancing costs may be prohibitive. Relevant expectations and assumptions in
our assessment of Cengage's liquidity profile are as follows:
-- Because of Cengage's high debt burden and low discretionary cash flow
to total debt, we do not believe it can absorb high impact, low probability
shocks.
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by 1.2x or more, but this ratio could fall well below 1x in the 24- to
36-month period.
-- Compliance with maintenance covenants would survive a 15% to 20% drop
in EBITDA--and even more severe declines, in our view.
-- Although we believe the April amendment and extension transaction and
July debt exchanged improved Cengage's maturity structure, in light of debt
trading levels of the company's public debt issues, we believe there is less
clarity surrounding its standing in the credit markets. We view low trading
levels as posing an incentive for the company to consider a subpar buyback or
exchange.
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $221 million as of March
31, 2012, a $225 million non-extended revolving credit facility due July 2013,
and a $300 million extended revolving credit facility due 2017. Cash balances
supplement seasonal working capital borrowings, which occur during the first
half of the calendar year. We expect that pro forma discretionary cash flow
will remain in the area of $65 million in fiscal 2012 and 2013, absent
potentially higher interest costs resulting from additional refinancing.
Near-term pro forma debt maturities consist of $1.5 billion of the low-cost,
non-extended term loan due July 2014, the $550 million add-on term loan due
July 2014. The maturity dates of both the extended term loan due 2017 and the
extended revolving credit facility due 2017 will revert to October 2014 if
more than $350 million of 10.5% senior notes due January 2015 remain
outstanding as of that date. We believe that this is now unlikely as a result
of the exchange, which leaves only $477 million of the issue outstanding.
However, based on recent trading levels of the company's roughly $860 million
of total unsecured debt, we believe that the costs of refinancing could be
prohibitive.
The company has a satisfactory cushion of compliance with the senior secured
leverage covenant of 7.75x--the only financial test, which does not step down
over the life of the agreement. Senior secured leverage remained flat at 4.6x
on March 31, 2012, versus a year ago, representing a 41% EBITDA margin of
compliance.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the company's high debt leverage and low
interest coverage metrics, which we believe will have to improve for the
company to be able to refinance debt maturities. We could lower the rating to
'CCC+' if revenue and EBITDA again decline, and especially if discretionary
cash flow swings negative. This could occur if enrollments decline or pressure
increases from textbook rentals, and weakness in the library reference
business continues. Specifically, an EBITDA decline of 10% over the next year
would reduce pro forma EBITDA coverage of total interest (after prepublication
costs) to only 1.1x. We will also continue to monitor low trading levels of
the company's unsecured debt, which might suggest that a subpar exchange offer
would be among alternatives that management could consider. We would most
likely view such a transaction as a selective default.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company continues to make
progress in addressing its debt burden and if operating performance remains
stable. More specifically, we believe that if operating performance continues
to improve so that pro forma interest coverage approaches the 1.4x area, the
company could have somewhat better prospects of refinancing unsecured debt
maturities, depending on the state of the credit markets.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/--
New Ratings
Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc.
Senior Secured
US$710 mil 12.00% nts due 2019 CCC
Recovery Rating 6
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc.
Senior Secured B
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured CCC
Recovery Rating 6
Subordinated CCC
Recovery Rating 6
Cengage Learning Holdco Inc.
Senior Unsecured CCC
Recovery Rating 6