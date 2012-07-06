(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 6 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Brookfield Incorporacoes S.A. (Brookfield Incorporacoes) and Brookfield Sao Paulo Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. (Brookfield SP) ratings, and related issuances, as follows: Brookfield Incorporacoes --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)to 'BB-' from 'BB'; --Long-term local currency IDR to 'BB-', from 'BB'; --Long-term National Scale rating to 'A+(bra)'from 'AA-(bra)'; --BRL100 million first debenture issuance due 2013 to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'; --BRL366 million second debenture issuance; first series of BRL285 million due in 2014 and second series of BRL81 million due in 2016,to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'; --BRL300 million third debenture issuance; first series of BRL150 million due in 2015 and second series of BRL150 million due in 2016, to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA-bra)' ; --BRL300 million fourth debenture issuance due 2016 to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'. Brookfield SP --Long-term foreign currency IDR to 'BB-, from 'BB'; --Long-term local currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'; --Long-term National Scale rating to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'. The Rating Outlook for the corporate ratings is Stable. The rating downgrades reflect Fitch's expectations of a significant weakening of Brookfield Incorporacoes's credit metrics in 2012, and well above Fitch's initial expectations of more stable leverage. The company has reported an increase in debt higher than expectedand net leverage should substantially increase to levels above 5 times by the end of 2012. Fitch expects a gradual deleverage process in 2013; however, it should not be strong enough to returncredit metrics to the more conservative levels reported by Brookfield Incorporacoes in previous years. The company's operating results were negatively affected by project costs higher than initial budget, and cancellations of sales contracts, net of the corresponding re-sales and cost reversal, which together amounted to BRL39.1 million in the first quarter of 2012 and a higher degree of new adjustments should occur during the second quarter. Brookfield Incorporacoes has the important challenge to ensure adequate operating margins and reduce leverage to levels historically reported, as well as to increase the participation of lines from the Housing Financial System (SFH) in its debt structure. The company's operating results should continue to be affected by the lower margins of older projects, which should be delivered over the next 18 months. Fitch understands that in 2012 and 2013, Brookfield Incorporacoes' business will remain exposed to the challenges of astrong competitive environment, cost pressure, higher cancellation of sales contracts, and slower approvals process of projects. Since the middle of 2010, the company has implemented a series of measures to enhance internal credit processes, collection, transfer of homebuyers' receivables to financial institutions, and client assistance, which together with the expected higher operating cash inflows from the increased delivery of projects, should contribute to the recovery of the company's operating results in 2013. Brookfield Incorporacoes' ratings remain supported by the company's size as one of the five largest developers in Brazil, conservative liquidity position, strong brand and experience in the industry, as well as its integrated operational structure and adequate debt amortization profile. The integration with and support from the controlling shareholder, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM; rated 'BBB' by Fitch) and adequate corporate governance standards have also been considered inFitch's analysis. The ratings of Brookfield SP reflect the ratings of its holding company, Brookfield Incorporacoes, which are based on the consolidated position of Brookfield Incorporacoes and its 100% ownership of Brookfield SP, which operates as a regional unit, fully integrated into Brookfield Incorporacoes. Costs Overruns and Cancellation of Sales Contracts Impact Credit Metrics Brookfield Incorporacoes' operating results and credit metrics were affected by costs above budget and an increased level of cancellations of sales contracts. In the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March 2012, the company reported EBITDA of BRL711 million and EBITDA margin of 19.4%. These figures compare with BRL787 million and 21.1% in 2011, respectively. This reduction reflects the recognition of project costs above initial forecast, in the amount of BRL21.4 million, and cancellation of sales contracts, net of re-sales and cost reversal, of BRL17.7 million, and higher general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2012. Additional cost adjustments on projects and new cancellations of sales contracts should occur in the second quarter of 2012 and Fitch expects EBITDA margin to fall to around 13% in 2012. Brookfield Incorporacoes has the challenge to recover its operating margins in 2013 to parameters in line with the historical levels, once projects launched in 2007 and 2008(which have lower margins), are delivered. High Leverage Is a Concern Brookfield Incorporacoes' leverage should substantially increase in 2012. In the LTM ended March 2012, total debt/adjusted EBITDA and net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratios increased to 5.3x and 3.6x, from 4.1x and 2.9x, respectively, in 2011, and 2.7x and 1.6x in 2010. Higher debt levels, combined with weaker operating results, should result in net leverage higher than 5.0x in 2012, well above Fitch's initial expectations and weak for the current rating category. Fitch expects a recovery of Brookfield Incorporacoes' operating results and leverage reduction to more adequate levels in 2013 and this was incorporated into the ratings. It will be important that the company achieve these expectations to avoid new ratings pressures. The company's total debt increased to BRL3.7 billion at end March 2012, from BRL2 billion at end 2010, while net debt increased to BRL2.6 billion from BRL1.2 billion over the same period. This increase was a result of strong growth in project launches. The company reported project launches of BRL3 billion of potential sales value (PSV) in 2010, BRL3.9 billion in 2011 and, for 2012, project launches should be between BRL4 billion and BRL4.2 billion. Liquidity Remains Strong Brookfield Incorporacoes has a conservative strategy to preserve strong cash reserves. As of March 31, 2012, cash and marketable securities was BRL1.142 billion. The company reported BRL540 million of debt maturing up to end-2012 and BRL1.152 billion in 2013, of which BRL1.016 billion is related to corporate debt. By the end of 2014, corporate debt maturities amount to BRL1.416 billion. The company benefits from potential liquidity supported by BRL755 million of receivables of units concluded and sold, not linked to debt at end March 2012. Cash Flow from Operations Should Remain Pressured in 2012 Brookfield Incorporacoes' operational cash generation remains weak. In the LTM period ended March 2012, funds from operations (FFO) were negative BRL39 million, while cash flow from operations (CFFO) was negative BRL883 million. These figures compare with positive FFO of BRL124 million and negative CFFO of BRL925 million in 2011. Fitch expects CFFO to remain negative in 2012, but become positive in 2013 due to the higher scheduled delivery of projects. Still Low SFH Debt Brookfield Incorporacoes' debt structure remains less conservative due to the high participation of corporate debt in the company's debt profile. As of March 31, 2012, corporate debt accounted for 72% of total debt, as the company financed the business expansion mainly with debentures and working capital lines. The still low participation of SFH financings, at 28% of total debt, increases refinancing risk, as SFH financings are guaranteed by specific receivables of the units sold and in construction and liquidated through the transfer of these receivables following delivery of the units. Fitch expects a more intense utilization of SFH lines in 2012, following the already approved and scheduled disbursements for residential projects.. Solid History in the Brazilian Market Brookfield Incorporacoes is among the five largest real estate companies in Brazil, in project launches and revenues, and has operated in the industry for over30 years in residential and commercial projects. The company counts on an ample and diversified land bank, by income segment and region, of BRL17 billion of PSV, which may cover around 4.3 years of project launches. Brookfield Incorporacoes has maintained a good sales rate on project launches and inventories, even net of cancellations of sales contracts. In 2011, the company launched BRL3.930 billion of PSV of projects and BRL380 million in the first quarter of 2012. The sales over supply ratio, net of cancellation of sales contracts, was 21% in the first quarter of 2012, compared to an average of 26% by quarter in 2011, which is adequate for the sector. The favorable sales oversupply ratio has contributed to preserve adequate levels of inventories, of which, 7% of the total inventory, or BRL216 million, was composed of concluded units at the end of March 2012. Key Rating Drivers Brookfield Incorporacoes' ratings could be negatively affected in the case of cost adjustments of projects above expectations, reducing the company's operating margins and increasing leverage. Negative rating actions could also result from a liquidity reduction or a more unstable macroeconomic environment, which may impact the company's and the homebuilding sector's fundamentals, or by disappointments related to the expectation of gradual deleverage in 2013. Positive rating actions could be driven by a leverage reduction to more conservative parameters, combined with a positive and more robust cash flow from operations. Lower participation of corporate debt, combined with a consistent improvement of the company's capacity to generate free cash flow and preserve strong liquidity position, could also contribute to positive rating actions. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)