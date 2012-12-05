Overview -- On Aug. 9, an affiliate of The Carlyle Group, in partnership with TCW management, signed a definitive agreement to create a newly formed entity, Clipper Acquisitions Corp. -- Clipper will then acquire 100% of TCW Group Inc. The transaction is expected to close on Dec. 31, 2012. -- We are assigning a preliminary 'BB+' counterparty credit rating on Clipper and a preliminary 'BB+' issue-level rating on the company's proposed senior secured term loan. -- The outlook is stable. We expect that upon the consummation of the Carlyle transaction, TCW Group will modestly increase AUM to generate, on a pro forma basis, an EBITDA margin of 27%-30%, debt leverage of 2.9x, and interest coverage of 6.9x. Rating Action On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'BB+' counterparty credit rating on Clipper Acquisitions Corp. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB+' issue-level rating on the company's proposed $355 million, seven-year senior secured term loan to be issued to finance a portion of the transaction. The ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final information. Rationale Our preliminary ratings on Clipper are based on the company's solid franchise (especially in U.S. fixed-income investment management), good distribution capability, experienced management team, and strong investment performance track record. On Aug. 9, an affiliate of The Carlyle Group, in partnership with TCW management, signed a definitive agreement to create Clipper Acquisitions, which will then acquire 100% of TCW Group Inc. In our view, the increased management ownership and TCW's expected access to the Carlyle platform upon the consummation of the transaction are also rating strengths. However, several factors offset these strengths. TCW has a significant proportion of its assets under management (AUM) in fixed-income securities; on-balance-sheet liquidity, on a pro forma basis, is weak; and the expected debt leverage, at 2.9x, is in line with speculative-grade ratings. TCW's litigation history--including considerable sums paid for litigation expenses related to the departure of its fixed-income manager in late 2009--and the negative tangible equity when the transaction closes are also negative rating considerations. In our opinion, the company has a respected brand name in the U.S. fixed-income platform and a growing presence internationally. The company has 52% of AUM in the institutional channel, with nearly 1,300 institutional and private clients, and 48% of AUM in the retail channel, with more than 1.8 million retail accounts. We view TCW's management team as experienced. The senior management team has been together for a decade and has more than 25 years of asset management experience. We also view the transaction favorably because management's ownership in the company is expected to initially increase to 26% from 17%, and 10 of the senior management members signed five-year employment contracts before the transaction was announced, implying that the team will stay together. We also believe that access to the Carlyle distribution platform will benefit TCW since Carlyle has significant institutional expertise in asset management. TCW differentiates itself from its rated peers with strong investment performance, especially in its U.S. fixed-income and international strategies. More than 95% of U.S. fixed-income and international AUM has beaten its benchmarks on year-to-date, one-year, three-year, and five-year bases as of Sept. 30, 2012. Similarly, 92% of its $45.3 billion of mutual fund assets is rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar as of Sept. 30, 2012. AUM is highly concentrated in fixed income. As of Sept. 30, 82% of total AUM was invested in fixed-income products. Of this amount, 59% of AUM was in U.S. fixed-income products. We believe that TCW's AUM is fairly diversified among various fixed-income strategies, but an increasing interest rate in the U.S. or any adverse impact on the U.S. economy could lead to a decline in AUM. But despite historically low interest rates, investors continue to pile money into bond funds, which has benefited TCW in terms of net asset inflows. Companywide net asset inflows totaled $7.9 billion in 2010, $3 billion in 2011, and $7.2 billion in the nine months ended 2012. Upon Carlyle's acquisition of the company, we expect the company will pay off the existing indebtedness ($152 million as of Sept. 30, 2012), and $355 million will be the only outstanding debt. Therefore, we expect debt to EBITDA on a pro forma basis to be 2.9x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, which we view as adequate for the 'BB+' rating. We expect the corresponding EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio to be 6.9x, which we also believe is in line with the rating. We view TCW's on-balance-sheet liquidity as weak. The company anticipates having only $24 million of on-balance-sheet cash and cash equivalents on a pro forma basis after the transaction closes. In addition, excess cash flow available after mandatory debt payments is approximately $60 million on an annual basis, which we view as insufficient if the company were to face a liquidity crunch. Furthermore, if the company funds any acquisitions with cash on hand, that would further strain its liquidity position. Nevertheless, the $50 million undrawn revolver availability somewhat diversifies the company's funding profile and alleviates some of these liquidity concerns. TCW has been involved with costly and lengthy litigation during the past few years, which we view as a negative ratings factor. The most significant litigation concerned the 2009 departure of Jeffrey Gundlach, TCW's fixed-income portfolio manager who managed approximately $60 billion of AUM. In the end, TCW lost approximately $30 billion of fixed-income AUM and 40 staff. By the end of 2011, the company had resolved all of the Gundlach-related litigation. With the Carlyle acquisition, the company anticipates it will record goodwill and intangible assets of approximately $259 million, which would then increase the total goodwill and intangibles on the balance sheet to $550 million. This would yield negative tangible equity of $136 million. Because of the non-balance-sheet-intensive nature of asset management, we are more tolerant of asset managers that have negative tangible equity. However, we believe a minimum of positive tangible equity is necessary to absorb unexpected losses. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that upon the consummation of the Carlyle transaction, the company will modestly increase AUM over the next 12-18 months to generate an EBITDA margin of 27%-30%, debt leverage of 2.9x, and interest coverage of 6.9x. We could lower the ratings if the company takes on more debt than the assumed $355 million to fund the transaction, fails to replace the declining AUM and fees from EIG and the Crescent JV relationship with new AUM, or experiences significant net asset outflows, which ultimately hinder its operating performance such that debt leverage increases to more than 3.5x and interest coverage falls to less than 5.0x. We could raise the ratings if TCW increases its AUM substantially, is able to diversify its business mix, and improves its financial profile, including its debt leverage and interest coverage metrics (less than 2.3x and more than 8.2x, respectively, on a sustained basis), on-balance-sheet liquidity, and tangible equity. Related Criteria And Research Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List New Rating Clipper Acquisitions Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating BB+(prelim)/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB+(prelim)