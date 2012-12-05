Overview -- We are assigning our 'BBB' corporate credit rating to U.S. pipeline company Explorer Pipeline Co. We also are affirming our 'A-2' short-term ratings on the company. The outlook is stable. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Explorer will maintain acceptable financial measures, including debt to EBITDA below 4x and EBITDA interest coverage above 3x. Rating Action On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' corporate credit rating to Explorer Pipeline Co. At the same time, we affirmed the company's short-term 'A-2' ratings. The outlook is stable. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Explorer had roughly $356 million of total debt. Rationale Standard & Poor's 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Explorer Pipeline reflect its "strong" business risk and "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms) as a common carrier pipeline of refined petroleum products from the Gulf Coast to Midwest markets. Explorer operates a 1,834-mile interstate pipeline system that connects the Gulf Coast, through the Midwest, to markets in the Chicago area. The pipeline has an expansive geographic reach and serves around 60 major population centers in 15 states through interconnections with other pipelines. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission deems all of Explorer's markets as competitive, and they are subject to market-based pricing, which allows for a flexible pricing strategy. Demand for refined products in Explorer's end markets has generally been stable, but, economic downturns or extreme weather can affect them, as we saw in 2008. Throughput volumes on Explorer remain below historical averages due to the persisting divergence between West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude prices in the market that pressures margins for Gulf Coast refiners. We expect this secular trend to continue over the medium term, which impairs demand for long-haul shipments on the pipeline, resulting in lower operating cash flow. This is particularly unfavorable for Explorer because its long-haul service generates about $0.75 to $1.00 more margin per barrel than short-haul volumes. That said, Explorer's volumes and transportation rates are, in our view, approaching trough levels and further deterioration in credit measures is unlikely. To offset some volume decline, management is focused on growing diluent (light oil) shipments to Canada (producers use the product to dilute crude) by investing in two projects, the Cochin Connection and Diluent Pipeline Extension Project, expected to be in service by 2014. These projects will allow for around 250,000 barrels per day of diluent to be shipped into Western Canada. We expect the projects, expected to cost around $80 million, will be funded in a balanced manner and minimally affect credit measures. In our base case model, we assume 2013 volumes are relatively flat compared with the previous year and the pipeline's average length of haul is marginally shorter, leading to a 5% decline in Explorer's average realized tariff. As a result, we project 2013 debt to EBITDA of around 3.9x and interest to EBITDA between 4.0x and 4.5x. Of note, we adjust the total debt balance by $24 million to reflect operating leases, postretirement obligations, and accrued interest. The company's shareholders consist of five highly rated integrated oil companies and one financial investor. Explorer's owners account for about 40% of total volumes, which we believe adds to their incentive to maintain the company's financial health. Explorer's owners are: -- Shell Pipeline Co. L.P. (subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (AA/Stable/A-1+), 35.97% ownership interest); -- Marathon Oil Co. (subsidiary of Marathon Oil Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2), 17.36%); -- Chevron Pipeline Co. (subsidiary of Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+), 16.69%); -- Sunoco Pipeline L.P. (subsidiary of Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P. (BBB-/Stable/--), 9.40%); -- ConocoPhillips Pipe Line Co. (subsidiary of ConocoPhillips (A/Stable/A-1), 7.71%); -- American Capital (not rated), 6.80%); and -- Phillips Investment Co. (subsidiary of ConocoPhillips, 6.07%). Liquidity The short-term rating on Explorer is 'A-2'. We consider Explorer's liquidity to be adequate, with projected liquidity sources exceeding uses by more than 1.4x over the next 12 months. Primary cash sources consist of funds from operations of $60 million and unrestricted cash on the balance sheet of $70 million. We assume the company does not have access to its $80 million revolving credit facility and exclude it from our calculation due to negligible cushion under its 4x leverage covenant in our base case model. Explorer's main use of cash is for dividends. Explorer typically distributes all of its net income to its owners, and we expect annual dividends in the range of $35 million. In addition, we expect committed growth and maintenance capital spending of $40 million and mandatory debt maturities of $16 million. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Explorer will maintain acceptable financial measures, including debt to EBITDA below 4.0x and EBITDA interest coverage above 3x. We could lower the rating if credit measures worsen such that debt to EBITDA increases above 4.25x to 4.5x on a sustained basis, perhaps due to operational difficulties or a severe economic downturn. Although unlikely at this time, we could raise the rating if sustained high capacity utilization and efficient operations result in increased cash flow such that debt to EBITDA is consistently maintained below 2.5x. Related Criteria And Research Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 Ratings List New Rating Explorer Pipeline Co. Long-term corp. credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Short-Term Ratings Affirmed Corp. credit rating A-2 Commercial paper A-2