Overview
Rating Action
On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB'
corporate credit rating to Explorer Pipeline Co. At the same time, we affirmed
the company's short-term 'A-2' ratings. The outlook is stable. As of Sept. 30,
2012, Explorer had roughly $356 million of total debt.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Explorer Pipeline reflect
its "strong" business risk and "significant" financial risk profile (as our
criteria define the terms) as a common carrier pipeline of refined petroleum
products from the Gulf Coast to Midwest markets.
Explorer operates a 1,834-mile interstate pipeline system that connects the
Gulf Coast, through the Midwest, to markets in the Chicago area. The pipeline
has an expansive geographic reach and serves around 60 major population
centers in 15 states through interconnections with other pipelines. The
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission deems all of Explorer's markets as
competitive, and they are subject to market-based pricing, which allows for a
flexible pricing strategy. Demand for refined products in Explorer's end
markets has generally been stable, but, economic downturns or extreme weather
can affect them, as we saw in 2008.
Throughput volumes on Explorer remain below historical averages due to the
persisting divergence between West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude prices
in the market that pressures margins for Gulf Coast refiners. We expect this
secular trend to continue over the medium term, which impairs demand for
long-haul shipments on the pipeline, resulting in lower operating cash flow.
This is particularly unfavorable for Explorer because its long-haul service
generates about $0.75 to $1.00 more margin per barrel than short-haul volumes.
That said, Explorer's volumes and transportation rates are, in our view,
approaching trough levels and further deterioration in credit measures is
unlikely.
To offset some volume decline, management is focused on growing diluent (light
oil) shipments to Canada (producers use the product to dilute crude) by
investing in two projects, the Cochin Connection and Diluent Pipeline
Extension Project, expected to be in service by 2014. These projects will
allow for around 250,000 barrels per day of diluent to be shipped into Western
Canada. We expect the projects, expected to cost around $80 million, will be
funded in a balanced manner and minimally affect credit measures. In our base
case model, we assume 2013 volumes are relatively flat compared with the
previous year and the pipeline's average length of haul is marginally shorter,
leading to a 5% decline in Explorer's average realized tariff. As a result, we
project 2013 debt to EBITDA of around 3.9x and interest to EBITDA between 4.0x
and 4.5x. Of note, we adjust the total debt balance by $24 million to reflect
operating leases, postretirement obligations, and accrued interest.
The company's shareholders consist of five highly rated integrated oil
companies and one financial investor. Explorer's owners account for about 40%
of total volumes, which we believe adds to their incentive to maintain the
company's financial health. Explorer's owners are:
-- Shell Pipeline Co. L.P. (subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC
(AA/Stable/A-1+), 35.97% ownership interest);
-- Marathon Oil Co. (subsidiary of Marathon Oil Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2),
17.36%);
-- Chevron Pipeline Co. (subsidiary of Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+),
16.69%);
-- Sunoco Pipeline L.P. (subsidiary of Sunoco Logistics Partners
Operations L.P. (BBB-/Stable/--), 9.40%);
-- ConocoPhillips Pipe Line Co. (subsidiary of ConocoPhillips
(A/Stable/A-1), 7.71%);
-- American Capital (not rated), 6.80%); and
-- Phillips Investment Co. (subsidiary of ConocoPhillips, 6.07%).
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Explorer is 'A-2'. We consider Explorer's liquidity
to be adequate, with projected liquidity sources exceeding uses by more than
1.4x over the next 12 months. Primary cash sources consist of funds from
operations of $60 million and unrestricted cash on the balance sheet of $70
million. We assume the company does not have access to its $80 million
revolving credit facility and exclude it from our calculation due to
negligible cushion under its 4x leverage covenant in our base case model.
Explorer's main use of cash is for dividends. Explorer typically distributes
all of its net income to its owners, and we expect annual dividends in the
range of $35 million. In addition, we expect committed growth and maintenance
capital spending of $40 million and mandatory debt maturities of $16 million.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Explorer will maintain
acceptable financial measures, including debt to EBITDA below 4.0x and EBITDA
interest coverage above 3x. We could lower the rating if credit measures
worsen such that debt to EBITDA increases above 4.25x to 4.5x on a sustained
basis, perhaps due to operational difficulties or a severe economic downturn.
Although unlikely at this time, we could raise the rating if sustained high
capacity utilization and efficient operations result in increased cash flow
such that debt to EBITDA is consistently maintained below 2.5x.
Related Criteria And Research
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry,
April 18, 2012
Ratings List
New Rating
Explorer Pipeline Co.
Long-term corp. credit rating BBB/Stable/--
Short-Term Ratings Affirmed
Corp. credit rating A-2
Commercial paper A-2
