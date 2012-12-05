Overview
-- Controladora Mabe S.A. de C.V. (Mabe) has shown a gradual improvement
of its financial and operating performance. However, we believe that the
company still faces challenges to continue improving its operating
efficiencies and profitability during the next two years.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+' issuer credit rating on Mabe. The outlook
remains stable.
-- We are also affirming our 'BB+' rating on the company's senior
unsecured notes due 2015 and 2019. Our recovery rating on the notes remains
unchanged at '4'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mabe's financial
performance will continue to gradually improve, supported by low single-digit
sales growth, the company's efforts to reduce costs, and improved
profitability at its operations in Brazil.
Rating Action
On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' issuer
credit rating on Controladora Mabe S.A. de C.V. (Mabe). The outlook remains
stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB+' rating on the
company's senior unsecured notes due 2015 and 2019. Our recovery rating on the
notes remains unchanged at '4'.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect the gradual improvement in Mabe's financial and
operating conditions due to the recovery of its top-line performance, which in
turn reflects the improved growth rates in most of its markets; as well as
higher pricing, a better product mix, and the turnaround of its operations in
Brazil, which have recently posted positive margins in the low single digit.
However, we believe that Mabe still faces certain challenges to continue
improving its operating efficiencies and profitability.
Our rating on Mabe reflects the company's "significant" financial risk
profile, based on its low profitability and cash flow generation, the intense
competition from large international companies, as well as its vulnerability
to global economic downturns as part of a cyclical industry. The rating also
reflects Mabe's "satisfactory" business risk profile, based on its leading
position in the home appliance market in Mexico (foreign currency rating
BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2) and other countries in
Central America and the Andean region, its well-known portfolio of brands, its
product and geographic diversification, and its healthy capital structure.
Mabe's joint venture with General Electric Co. (GE; AA+/Stable/A-1+) is a
positive rating factor. We assess the company's management and governance as
"fair."
During the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, Mabe's revenues and EBITDA
increased by 4.6% and 25.7%, respectively. This growth reflects double-digit
growth in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela, as well as
improvements in the company's exports to the U.S., which partially mitigate
the lower growth rates in Mexico and Central America. EBITDA margin was 7.6%,
and it has shown a gradual recovery throughout the year, reflecting the
company's efforts to reduce fixed costs and expenses and the more stable
conditions of the commodity prices compared with 2011.
Mabe's key financial metrics also reflect its improved operating performance.
For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, the company posted total debt to
EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 3.1x and 25.3%,
respectively, compared with 3.8x and 19.0% a year earlier. The company posted
negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) of $111 million due to higher capital
expenditures, primarily due to the expansion of the Saltillo plant, as well as
the increase in working capital requirements, which is due to higher credit
sales and lower accounts payable from the refinancing of some factoring
agreements with suppliers and financial institutions. However, we expect this
negative cash flow generation to revert in 2013.
Under our base case scenario for 2013, we anticipate low single-digit revenue
growth supported by improved economic conditions in North America; stable
performance in Latin America; a gradual improvement of Mabe's EBITDA margins
to about 8% and 8.4% by year-end 2012 and 2013, respectively, due to pricing
actions, cost savings initiatives, and productivity improvements; and a
continued though gradual improvement of the company's operations in Brazil.
The company is also implementing initiatives to reduce its financing costs,
which, combined with the stabilization of its capital expenditures and working
capital needs, should also contribute to stronger cash flow generation in
2013. We expect that the company will report positive FOCF of about $75
million by year-end 2013. We also expect that leverage will improve to 2.8x,
and FFO to total debt will stabilize in the 20%-25% range. Our base case
scenario also incorporates the company's decision to proceed with the gradual
closing of the dryer manufacturing factory in Montreal by year-end 2014. The
company will transfer the production of these dryers to Mexico during this
period.
Mabe is a Mexican holding company. A group of Mexican investors owns 51.6% of
the company and GE owns 48.4% in a partnership that was formed in 1987. Mabe
is engaged in the production, sale, and distribution of refrigerators,
washers, and gas and electric ranges. It also manufactures refrigerator
components and compressors, and washing machine motors. Mabe produces all of
the gas ranges, and a significant portion of the electric ranges and
refrigerators that GE sells in the U.S. and Canada. The company is
geographically diversified among several countries in the Americas, including
Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, Brazil,
and Venezuela.
Liquidity
We assess Mabe's liquidity as "adequate." Our assessment incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash in hand and FFO,
will exceed uses by 1.2x or more during the next 12 months to 18 months.
-- The sources minus uses will remain positive, and Mabe will comply with
its financial covenants--even if EBITDA declines by 15%. Mabe's credit
agreement includes debt acceleration covenants, requiring EBITDA net interest
coverage of 2.50x and a maximum net debt to EBITDA of 3.5x.
-- The company should be able to pay its debt maturities of $28 million
during fourth-quarter 2012 and $91 million in 2013.
-- The company has good relationships with banks and a good standing in
the global capital markets, evidenced by the completion of the voluntary
exchange offer of its $200 million 6.50% senior unsecured notes due 2015 for
its 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019 in second-quarter 2012. The final
exchange was for $130 million, which represented 65.45% of the previously
outstanding notes and improved the company's debt maturity schedule.
We assumed liquidity sources of about $327 million in 2013, consisting of cash
and FFO. We estimate that the company will use about $247 million during the
same period for capital expenditures, working capital needs, debt maturities,
and cash dividend distributions. Our base case scenario assumes that no
acquisitions will take place during the next two years.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mabe's financial performance
will continue to gradually improve during the next two years, supported by low
single-digit growth in sales, the company's efforts to reduce costs, and
improved profitability at its operations in Brazil.
We could lower the rating if global economic conditions worsen, resulting in
less demand for the company's products, or if raw material prices increase
significantly and negatively affect the company's operating performance. We
could also lower the rating if the company's operating results deteriorate,
leading to higher leverage, with adjusted debt to EBITDA in excess of 4.0x. We
could raise the rating if Mabe's profitability continues to improve, with
EBITDA margin of about 9%, which could imply a further improvement in the
integration of its Brazilian operations; and if leverage decreases, leading to
a total debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Controladora Mabe, S.A. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured
US$481 mil 7.875% nts due 10/28/2019 BB+
Recovery Rating 4
US$69 mil 6.50% nts due 12/15/2015 BB+
Recovery Rating 4
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.