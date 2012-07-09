OVERVIEW -- World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by prime auto loan receivables. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A-2, A-3, A-4, and B notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, timely interest and principal payments, and payment and legal structures, among other factors. July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A's $903.41 million asset-backed notes series 2012-A (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by prime auto loan receivables. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of July 9, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: -- The availability of approximately 9.2% and 7.5% credit support (based on stressed break-even cash flow scenarios), including excess spread, for the class A and B notes, respectively. This credit support provides approximately 5x and 4x coverage of our 1.60%-1.80% expected net loss range for the class A and B notes, respectively, and is commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings. -- The likelihood that we would lower our ratings on the notes by no more than one category under a moderate stress scenario of 2.0x our expected net loss level within the first year. This is within the one-category tolerance for our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA (sf)' rated securities, as outlined in our credit stability criteria (for more information, see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010). -- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, yield supplement overcollateralization amount (YSOC), and excess spread. -- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under cash flow modeling scenarios that simulated 'AAA', and 'AA' rating stress scenarios. In our modeling approach, we used a bifurcated pool method in which the subvened loans (for cash flow purposes, subvened means loans with annual percentage rates of 4% or lower) prepay and default at much lower rates than nonsubvened loans. -- The loss projections based on our review of the performance of World Omni Financial Corp.'s (World Omni's) securitizations since the year 2000, our review of the origination static pool data, managed portfolio data, World Omni's deal level collateral characteristics, and our forward looking view of the economy. -- World Omni's 21-year auto loan securitization track record. -- The pool of prime auto loans, which is characterized by a weighted average FICO score of 728 and a weighted average seasoning of approximately 5.2 months. -- Standard & Poor's STRONG servicer evaluation ranking on World Omni Financial Corp./Center One Financial Services LLC since 2004. -- The transaction's payment and legal structures. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A, July 9, 2012 -- Servicer Evaluation: World Omni Financial Corp./CenterOne Financial Services, June 15, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2010-A Rating On Class B Notes Raised To 'AA+ (sf)'; Off Watch Positive, Aug. 24, 2011 -- World Omni Auto Receivables Trust Ratings Raised And Affirmed On Five Series, April 26, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- General Methodology and Assumptions for Rating U.S. Auto Loan Securitizations, Jan. 11, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A Class Rating Type Interest Amount rate (mil. $)(i) A-1(ii) NR Senior Fixed 190.000 A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 309.800 A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 257.000 A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 127.670 B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 18.940 (i)The actual size of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date. (ii)The class A-1 notes are not being offered publicly. They will be retained by the depositor or one or more affiliates. NR--not rated.