July 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the long-term IDR for Navistar International Corporation (NAV) and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. Additionally, Fitch has downgraded NAV's senior subordinated convertible debt to 'B-' from 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed NAV's and NFC's senior unsecured debt at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full rating list is shown near the end of this release. The downgrade reflects increased concerns about NAV's free cash flow and liquidity which Fitch expects will be lower than originally anticipated in the near to medium term. This is due to the cost of implementing a change to NAV's engine strategy announced on July 6, 2012. Manufacturing debt/EBITDA increased materially in the first half of 2012, to slightly above 4 times (x) at April 30, 2012, from 2.4x at Oct. 31, 2011. Debt/EBITDA could remain elevated compared to recent levels. NAV announced earlier today it will incorporate SCR technology in its engines to meet 2010 U.S. emissions regulations. The change to NAV's engine strategy is intended to address the delayed certification of its EGR-only engine by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). NAV expects to begin producing heavy duty engines with SCR technology in early 2013. NAV has not yet provided details about costs to develop the engines or when the transition will be complete, including any required certification of the engines by the EPA. The Negative Rating Outlook reflects concerns about NAV's ability to deliver trucks during the transition period. This will also be subject to the availability of emissions credits and NAV's use of non-conformance penalties (NCP). Emissions credits are expected to be depleted in 2012 for heavy duty engines and in 2013 for medium duty engines. NAV is discussing its engine plans with the EPA and the California Air Resources Board (CARB). However, the outcome has yet to be determined and may be subject to legal review. In June 2012, the U.S. Court of Appeals invalidated the EPA's Interim Final Rule allowing NAV to use NCP's. However, the ruling has not yet been put into effect. Other rating concerns include low margins, a large pension obligation and execution risks associated with the engine transition. Another rating concern is possible distraction regarding NAV's efforts to address engine quality issues that contributed to high warranty charges in the first half of fiscal 2012. Challenges surrounding NAV's engine strategy have contributed to a delayed recovery of NAV's market share of medium and heavy duty trucks in the U.S. and Canada. NAV's ratings may be at risk for an additional downgrade if warranty costs don't stabilize and eventually improve or if free cash flow doesn't recover sufficiently from the first half of 2012 to maintain NAV's liquidity at a stable level. Another possible negative rating factor is if NAV's integration strategy and expansion overseas fail to produce improved margins. In addition, activist investors have accumulated approximately 25% of NAV's common shares in recent months which introduces some uncertainty about long term operating and financial policies. Conversely, Fitch may revise NAV's Rating Outlook to stable if they are able to maintain production levels through the use of emissions credits and NCP's. The ratings and Outlook could also be supported if engine quality improves materially, operating margins improve, NAV manages commodity costs effectively, and the company's market share recovers. The rating of 'BB-' on NAV's senior unsecured debt is one notch above the IDR and reflects modest recovery prospects in a distressed scenario. The 'B-' rating for senior subordinated convertible notes reflects its low priority relative to NAV's senior debt and its low expected recovery in a distressed scenario. Large warranty charges were largely responsible for a material loss in the first half of 2012. Other factors that contributed to these results included higher commodity costs for steel and rubber and the negative impact of lower sales of military trucks and parts. Other factors included weak demand in Brazil associated with engine pre-buying in 2011, and a transition to contract engine manufacturing for a large customer in Brazil. NAV also incurred start-up and restructuring costs in certain businesses and relocated its headquarters as part of the engineering integration. Fitch expects costs related to the change in NAV's engine strategy could result in negative manufacturing free cash flow (FCF) in the second half of fiscal 2012. This compares to Fitch's previous expectation that free cash flow would be break-even or slightly positive. The negative impact on manufacturing FCF could continue into fiscal 2013 until the SCR transition is complete. Manufacturing FCF in the first half of 2012 was negative $388 million. This figure reflects low margins and capital expenditures which remain higher than average as NAV integrates its engineering functions, invests in a research center and engine testing facility, and realigns other parts of its business. NAV's manufacturing FCF is also constrained by recurring pension contributions. NAV's net pension obligations totaled $1.8 billion (approximately 57% funded) at the end of 2011. As of April 30, 2012, NAV expected to contribute $190 million to the plans in 2012. Of this amount, $82 million was contributed during the first half of the year. Between 2013 and 2015, NAV estimated it would be required to contribute at least $210 million annually. However, NAV has indicated that required contributions could be less than these estimates based on recent pension legislation. Liquidity is currently adequate. However, it may become a concern if performance doesn't improve, or if temporary cash requirements, such as SCR-related costs, or higher working capital requirements for used-truck inventories, do not reverse. At April 30, 2012, NAV's liquidity (excluding NFC) included $681 million of cash and marketable securities. This was down from nearly $1.2 billion at Oct. 31, 2011, and $192 million of availability under a $355 million asset-based credit facility ('ABCL') that matures in 2016. In June 2012, NAV borrowed an additional $138 million under the ABCL. Liquidity is offset by $230 million of manufacturing debt due within one year. NAV repurchased a combined $200 million of shares in fiscal 2011 and the first half of fiscal 2012. Fitch anticipates further repurchases will be minimal in the near to medium term until NAV resolves concerns about engine certification and low margins. Fitch views NFC as neutral to the rating. NFC's financial performance is generally in line with Fitch's expectations. Profitability has declined slightly in the six-months ended April 30, 2012 due to the run-off of NFC's retail portfolio. The retail balance is expected to decline further over the next several years. This is due to NFC's agreement with GE Capital in 2010 as the primary funding source for the company's retail portfolio. Asset quality continues to improve and provisioning volatility has declined as NFC focuses on its relatively lower risk wholesale portfolio. NFC's capitalization is consistent with similarly rated captives. Fitch expects leverage to improve and stay below historical levels due to reduced financing needs as a result of NFC's agreement with GE Capital. In the fourth quarter of 2011, NFC completed a significant refinancing of its credit facilities. Fitch believes the refinancing of its credit facilities may mitigate any potential near-term liquidity concerns. Due to NFC's close operating relationship and importance to the parent, its ratings are directly linked to those of the ultimate parent. The relationship is governed by the Master Intercompany Agreement. Also, there is a requirement referenced in NFC's credit agreement requiring Navistar, Inc. or NAV to own 100% of NFC's equity at all times. Fitch's ratings cover approximately $2 billion of debt at NAV and $2.5 billion of outstanding debt at its Financial Services segment, the majority of which is at NFC, as of April 30, 2012. Fitch has taken the following rating actions for NAV and NFC: Navistar International Corporation --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; --Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB-'; 'RR3' Recovery Rating assigned ; --Senior subordinated notes downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; 'RR6'Recovery Rating assigned . Cook County, Illinois --Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International Corporation Project) series 2010 affirmed at 'BB-'. Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) --Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International Corporation Project) series 2010 affirmed at 'BB-'. Navistar Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facilities affirmed at 'BB-'; 'RR3' Recovery Rating assigned