July 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative
the long-term IDR for Navistar International Corporation (NAV) and
Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. Additionally, Fitch
has downgraded NAV's senior subordinated convertible debt to 'B-' from 'B'.
Fitch has also affirmed NAV's and NFC's senior unsecured debt at 'BB-'. The
Rating Outlook is Negative. A full rating list is shown near the end of this
release.
The downgrade reflects increased concerns about NAV's free cash flow and
liquidity which Fitch expects will be lower than originally anticipated in the
near to medium term. This is due to the cost of implementing a change to NAV's
engine strategy announced on July 6, 2012. Manufacturing debt/EBITDA increased
materially in the first half of 2012, to slightly above 4 times (x) at April 30,
2012, from 2.4x at Oct. 31, 2011. Debt/EBITDA could remain elevated compared to
recent levels.
NAV announced earlier today it will incorporate SCR technology in its engines to
meet 2010 U.S. emissions regulations. The change to NAV's engine strategy is
intended to address the delayed certification of its EGR-only engine by the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). NAV expects to begin producing heavy duty
engines with SCR technology in early 2013. NAV has not yet provided details
about costs to develop the engines or when the transition will be complete,
including any required certification of the engines by the EPA.
The Negative Rating Outlook reflects concerns about NAV's ability to deliver
trucks during the transition period. This will also be subject to the
availability of emissions credits and NAV's use of non-conformance penalties
(NCP). Emissions credits are expected to be depleted in 2012 for heavy duty
engines and in 2013 for medium duty engines.
NAV is discussing its engine plans with the EPA and the California Air Resources
Board (CARB). However, the outcome has yet to be determined and may be subject
to legal review. In June 2012, the U.S. Court of Appeals invalidated the EPA's
Interim Final Rule allowing NAV to use NCP's. However, the ruling has not yet
been put into effect.
Other rating concerns include low margins, a large pension obligation and
execution risks associated with the engine transition. Another rating concern is
possible distraction regarding NAV's efforts to address engine quality issues
that contributed to high warranty charges in the first half of fiscal 2012.
Challenges surrounding NAV's engine strategy have contributed to a delayed
recovery of NAV's market share of medium and heavy duty trucks in the U.S. and
Canada.
NAV's ratings may be at risk for an additional downgrade if warranty costs don't
stabilize and eventually improve or if free cash flow doesn't recover
sufficiently from the first half of 2012 to maintain NAV's liquidity at a stable
level. Another possible negative rating factor is if NAV's integration strategy
and expansion overseas fail to produce improved margins. In addition, activist
investors have accumulated approximately 25% of NAV's common shares in recent
months which introduces some uncertainty about long term operating and financial
policies.
Conversely, Fitch may revise NAV's Rating Outlook to stable if they are able to
maintain production levels through the use of emissions credits and NCP's. The
ratings and Outlook could also be supported if engine quality improves
materially, operating margins improve, NAV manages commodity costs effectively,
and the company's market share recovers.
The rating of 'BB-' on NAV's senior unsecured debt is one notch above the IDR
and reflects modest recovery prospects in a distressed scenario. The 'B-' rating
for senior subordinated convertible notes reflects its low priority relative to
NAV's senior debt and its low expected recovery in a distressed scenario.
Large warranty charges were largely responsible for a material loss in the first
half of 2012. Other factors that contributed to these results included higher
commodity costs for steel and rubber and the negative impact of lower sales of
military trucks and parts. Other factors included weak demand in Brazil
associated with engine pre-buying in 2011, and a transition to contract engine
manufacturing for a large customer in Brazil. NAV also incurred start-up and
restructuring costs in certain businesses and relocated its headquarters as part
of the engineering integration.
Fitch expects costs related to the change in NAV's engine strategy could result
in negative manufacturing free cash flow (FCF) in the second half of fiscal
2012. This compares to Fitch's previous expectation that free cash flow would be
break-even or slightly positive. The negative impact on manufacturing FCF could
continue into fiscal 2013 until the SCR transition is complete.
Manufacturing FCF in the first half of 2012 was negative $388 million. This
figure reflects low margins and capital expenditures which remain higher than
average as NAV integrates its engineering functions, invests in a research
center and engine testing facility, and realigns other parts of its business.
NAV's manufacturing FCF is also constrained by recurring pension contributions.
NAV's net pension obligations totaled $1.8 billion (approximately 57% funded) at
the end of 2011. As of April 30, 2012, NAV expected to contribute $190 million
to the plans in 2012. Of this amount, $82 million was contributed during the
first half of the year. Between 2013 and 2015, NAV estimated it would be
required to contribute at least $210 million annually. However, NAV has
indicated that required contributions could be less than these estimates based
on recent pension legislation.
Liquidity is currently adequate. However, it may become a concern if performance
doesn't improve, or if temporary cash requirements, such as SCR-related costs,
or higher working capital requirements for used-truck inventories, do not
reverse. At April 30, 2012, NAV's liquidity (excluding NFC) included $681
million of cash and marketable securities. This was down from nearly $1.2
billion at Oct. 31, 2011, and $192 million of availability under a $355 million
asset-based credit facility ('ABCL') that matures in 2016.
In June 2012, NAV borrowed an additional $138 million under the ABCL. Liquidity
is offset by $230 million of manufacturing debt due within one year. NAV
repurchased a combined $200 million of shares in fiscal 2011 and the first half
of fiscal 2012. Fitch anticipates further repurchases will be minimal in the
near to medium term until NAV resolves concerns about engine certification and
low margins.
Fitch views NFC as neutral to the rating. NFC's financial performance is
generally in line with Fitch's expectations. Profitability has declined
slightly in the six-months ended April 30, 2012 due to the run-off of NFC's
retail portfolio. The retail balance is expected to decline further over the
next several years. This is due to NFC's agreement with GE Capital in 2010 as
the primary funding source for the company's retail portfolio.
Asset quality continues to improve and provisioning volatility has declined as
NFC focuses on its relatively lower risk wholesale portfolio. NFC's
capitalization is consistent with similarly rated captives. Fitch expects
leverage to improve and stay below historical levels due to reduced financing
needs as a result of NFC's agreement with GE Capital. In the fourth quarter of
2011, NFC completed a significant refinancing of its credit facilities. Fitch
believes the refinancing of its credit facilities may mitigate any potential
near-term liquidity concerns.
Due to NFC's close operating relationship and importance to the parent, its
ratings are directly linked to those of the ultimate parent. The relationship is
governed by the Master Intercompany Agreement. Also, there is a requirement
referenced in NFC's credit agreement requiring Navistar, Inc. or NAV to own 100%
of NFC's equity at all times.
Fitch's ratings cover approximately $2 billion of debt at NAV and $2.5 billion
of outstanding debt at its Financial Services segment, the majority of which is
at NFC, as of April 30, 2012.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions for NAV and NFC:
Navistar International Corporation
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB-'; 'RR3' Recovery Rating assigned ;
--Senior subordinated notes downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; 'RR6'Recovery Rating
assigned .
Cook County, Illinois
--Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International Corporation
Project) series 2010 affirmed at 'BB-'.
Illinois Finance Authority (IFA)
--Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International Corporation
Project) series 2010 affirmed at 'BB-'.
Navistar Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities affirmed at 'BB-'; 'RR3' Recovery
Rating assigned