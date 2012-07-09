OVERVIEW -- We have affirmed our ratings on Arkle Master Issuer's series 2010-1, 2010-2, and 2011-1 notes. -- Today's rating actions correct our previous error, when we did not affirm our ratings on the outstanding trust notes at the time of Arkle Master Issuer's series 2012-1 issuance. -- Arkle Master Issuer is a 2006-vintage U.K. master trust, which includes mortgages originated by Lloyds TSB. July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Arkle Master Issuer PLC's series 2010-1, 2010-2, and 2011-1 notes (see list below). Our cash flow analysis when assigning ratings to master trusts includes an analysis of all previously issued notes that remain outstanding. Our analysis when we assigned ratings to Arkle Master Issuer's series 2012-1 issuance on Feb. 23, 2012 showed that all of the outstanding notes issued by Arkle Master Issuer pass our cash flow scenarios at their current rating levels (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). Due to an error, we did not affirm our ratings on Arkle Master Issuer's series 2010-1, 2010-2, and 2011-1 notes at that time (see "Ratings Assigned To Arkle Master Issuer's U.K. RMBS Series 2012-1"). Today's affirmations correct the error. Arkle Master Issuer is a U.K. master trust, which was established in 2006. The mortgages included in the master trust were originated by Lloyds TBS Bank PLC (A/Stable/A-1). STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Ratings Assigned To Arkle Master Issuer's U.K. RMBS Series 2012-1, Feb. 23, 2012 -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec 9, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 -- Treatment Of Flexible Mortgage Loans In U.K. RMBS Transactions, April 6, 2005 -- U.K. Prime RMBS Index Report (published quarterly) RATINGS LIST Class Rating Ratings Affirmed Arkle Master Issuer PLC (Series 2010-1) EUR650 Million, GBP1 Billion, And $2.75 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2010-1 2A AAA (sf) 3A1 AAA (sf) 3A2 AAA (sf) 4A AAA (sf) 5A AAA (sf) 5B AA (sf) 5M A (sf) 5C BBB (sf) Arkle Master Issuer PLC (Series 2010-2) EUR800 Million, GBP1.875 Billion, JPY20.08 Billion, And $700 Million Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2010-2 1A1 AAA (sf) 1A2 AAA (sf) 1A3 AAA (sf) 2A AAA (sf) 3A AAA (sf) 4A AAA (sf) Arkle Master Issuer PLC (Series 2011-1) GBP550 Million And $3.045 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2011-1 1A1 A-1+ (sf) 2A AAA (sf) 3A1 AAA (sf) 3A2 AAA (sf) 3A3 AAA (sf)