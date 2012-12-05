Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings has published capital ratios for individual U.S. Banks as of Sept. 30, 2012. Fitch provides this list each quarter as a convenience for clients that need to track these ratios as part of their compliance with the requirements of Reg F. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 3Q12 Bank Capital Ratios