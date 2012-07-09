July 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.'s
(Sunrise) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also assigned an expected instrument rating of 'BB(EXP)' to the senior
secured fixed and floating rate notes to be issued by Sunrise Communications
International S.A and to the senior secured RCF borrowed by Sunrise
Communications AG, and affirmed the existing senior secured notes and senior
notes at 'BB' and 'B', respectively.
The affirmation reflects Sunrise's recently announced refinancing of the
existing senior secured credit facilities through the issuance of new senior
secured fixed and floating rate notes due in 2017. Fitch believes the
transaction will have a neutral impact on the company's credit profile, with
both free cash flow (FCF) and de-leveraging expected to remain in line with the
agency's previous expectations. The refinancing is also likely to improve
Sunrise's financial flexibility by extending the debt maturity profile as well
as increasing the amounts available under the senior secured RCF. Fitch has not
considered any shareholder-related distribution or acquisitions in its analysis,
although the agency notes that the less restrictive covenant structure arising
from the repayment of bank debt could lead to a more aggressive financial
strategy over the medium term.
The agency remains concerned about the increased competition within the Swiss
telecoms industry following Swisscom's more aggressive mobile tariff strategy,
which could put pressure on Sunrise's revenues and EBITDA margins. Fitch also
believes competitive pressures in the mobile segment could be further
exacerbated by a reaction from number-three player Orange, despite its different
market positioning towards the high value segment of the mobile market.
Downside pressure on the ratings could be exerted if the company underperformed
Fitch's expectations, with failure to reduce leverage below 4.5x on FFO adjusted
net basis over the next one to two years as well as FFO interest cover falling
below 2.75x. In view of the company's projected leverage profile, an upgrade is
unlikely in the near term. However, a decrease in FFO adjusted net leverage at a
sustained level well below 4.0x could place upward pressure on the ratings, as
well as an increase in FFO interest cover above 4.0x.
The notching differential between the IDR and the senior secured instrument
ratings reflects the large amount of outstanding senior secured debt, with gross
senior leverage above 3.0x at December 2011. Any upside in the notching of the
instrument ratings will be conditional upon Sunrise repaying a material amount
of senior debt. Although the refinancing transaction envisages the application
of some of the company's available cash in the prepayment of senior secured
debt, Fitch considers this not material enough to warrant an increase in the
notching differential.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, and
'Rating Global Telecoms Companies', dated 16 September 2010, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Rating Global Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors