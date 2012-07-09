Overview -- We assess Luxembourg-incorporated real estate company Goodman European Logistics Fund, FCP-FIS (GELF) as having a "satisfactory" business risk profile, underpinned by a diversified portfolio of modern logistics assets and a track record of profitable growth. -- We assess GELF's financial risk profile as "intermediate," reflecting the fund's deleveraging actions in progress and our anticipation that the fund will operate within its revised gearing target of 40%. -- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to GELF. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that GELF will continue its strategy of investing in prime logistics assets within the parameters of a conservative gearing target, and that it will maintain the income quality of its existing portfolio. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard and Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Luxembourg-incorporated property fund Goodman European Logistics Fund, FCP-FIS (GELF). The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating reflects our view of GELF's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. GELF's "satisfactory" business risk profile is underpinned by the fund's strategy of long-term holding and renting of real estate logistics assets, with limited exposure to development activities. (GELF currently estimates development activities at less than 3% of gross asset value.) We also assess positively the fund's track record since inception in December 2006. This is evident from a 97% occupancy rate and 80% retention rate as of March 31, 2012, which support our forecast of continued income stability across the portfolio. In our view, the fund benefits from an experienced management team and access to an active acquisition pipeline under its contractual arrangements with Australia-based real estate company Goodman Group (Goodman; BBB/Stable/--). GELF's portfolio, including its joint ventures with Goodman and properties under construction, is valued at about EUR1.7 billion. It comprises 92 assets located primarily in the Western European markets of Germany, France, and The Netherlands. While we take a positive view of this geographic diversification across attractive logistics locations, we see this as partly offset by some concentration in tenant exposure. The largest tenant, Kuehne + Nagel International AG (not rated), accounts for about 15% of total income. Furthermore, we anticipate that prevailing macroeconomic conditions may continue to make tenants cautious, thereby shortening the average lease term on renewal. Notwithstanding this possibility, the weighted average lease to the next break currently stands at 4.9 years, and we think that the fund should benefit from acquisitions in progress, which carry longer lease lengths. The "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects the fund's financial policy, which in our view takes a moderate approach to risk. This is evident from GELF's recent downward revision of its maximum gearing target to 40%. In addition, GELF's actions to deleverage the capital structure following a EUR350 million equity commitment in December 2011 have resulted in a reduction in the Standard and Poor's-adjusted loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to 45.1% on March 31, 2012, from 50.2% at financial year-end 2011 (December 31). On this date, EUR247 million of these funds are available to draw down over 2012 to finance committed acquisitions and new property acquisitions. In addition, we note that the fund benefits from relatively stable, recurring cash flows, which we project will continue to provide adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of close to 3x. We also note that, following a debt refinancing at the end of 2011, the fund has reduced the proportion of secured debt in GELF's debt financings from 100% to 50%, resulting in a large unencumbered asset base. Furthermore, we believe that GELF enjoys adequate cash flow and headroom under its covenants. Offsetting these factors, we view the fund's financing arrangements as constrained given the low average debt duration of 3.3 years, medium-term refinancing requirements, and reliance on bank debt. We understand, however, that the fund is actively exploring opportunities to diversify its funding sources and lengthen its debt maturities through issuance in the debt capital markets. Liquidity We classify GELF's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, since we estimate that funding sources will exceed uses over the 12 months to March 31, 2012, by more than 1.2x. As of March 31, 2012, we estimate that liquidity needs over the next 12 months mainly consist of: -- About EUR125 million of remaining contractual acquisitions. -- 100% disbursement of distributable earnings to the unit holders. Supporting these requirements as of March 31, 2012, is our forecast of: -- Funds from operations from the existing portfolio and committed acquisitions of about EUR70 million over 12 months. -- An equity drawdown of about EUR150 million. -- Available unrestricted cash of EUR52.6 million. -- Undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR95 million. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of GELF's stable and recurring cash flows, underpinned by high occupancy and retention rates from a good-quality portfolio of modern logistics assets. We believe that through continued active asset management, the fund will maintain EBITDA interest coverage of more than 2.5x on a fully adjusted basis. We also forecast that the fund will finance future acquisitions conservatively, in line with its revised gearing target, such that the LTV ratio will stabilize at about 45%. Ratings upside is contingent on the fund addressing its medium-term refinancing requirements and extending its average debt maturity. We would also take a positive view of progress toward further diversification of funding sources, while maintaining the significant unencumbered asset base. We could take a negative rating action if debt protection metrics deteriorated such that adjusted EBITDA interest coverage fell to less than 2.5x. We would also view negatively a protracted increase in the LTV ratio to more than 50%, which might result from the adoption of a more aggressive debt-funded acquisition strategy. However, we anticipate that GELF's active asset management should allow it to address the risk to LTV stability from a gradual erosion in asset values. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating Goodman European Logistics Fund, FCP-FIS Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.