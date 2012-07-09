Overview
-- We assess Luxembourg-incorporated real estate company Goodman European
Logistics Fund, FCP-FIS (GELF) as having a "satisfactory" business risk
profile, underpinned by a diversified portfolio of modern logistics assets and
a track record of profitable growth.
-- We assess GELF's financial risk profile as "intermediate," reflecting
the fund's deleveraging actions in progress and our anticipation that the fund
will operate within its revised gearing target of 40%.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to GELF.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that GELF will continue its
strategy of investing in prime logistics assets within the parameters of a
conservative gearing target, and that it will maintain the income quality of
its existing portfolio.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard and Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BBB-'
long-term corporate credit rating to Luxembourg-incorporated property fund
Goodman European Logistics Fund, FCP-FIS (GELF). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating reflects our view of GELF's "satisfactory" business risk profile
and "intermediate" financial risk profile.
GELF's "satisfactory" business risk profile is underpinned by the fund's
strategy of long-term holding and renting of real estate logistics assets,
with limited exposure to development activities. (GELF currently estimates
development activities at less than 3% of gross asset value.)
We also assess positively the fund's track record since inception in December
2006. This is evident from a 97% occupancy rate and 80% retention rate as of
March 31, 2012, which support our forecast of continued income stability
across the portfolio. In our view, the fund benefits from an experienced
management team and access to an active acquisition pipeline under its
contractual arrangements with Australia-based real estate company Goodman
Group (Goodman; BBB/Stable/--).
GELF's portfolio, including its joint ventures with Goodman and properties
under construction, is valued at about EUR1.7 billion. It comprises 92 assets
located primarily in the Western European markets of Germany, France, and The
Netherlands. While we take a positive view of this geographic diversification
across attractive logistics locations, we see this as partly offset by some
concentration in tenant exposure. The largest tenant, Kuehne + Nagel
International AG (not rated), accounts for about 15% of total income.
Furthermore, we anticipate that prevailing macroeconomic conditions may
continue to make tenants cautious, thereby shortening the average lease term
on renewal. Notwithstanding this possibility, the weighted average lease to
the next break currently stands at 4.9 years, and we think that the fund
should benefit from acquisitions in progress, which carry longer lease lengths.
The "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects the fund's financial
policy, which in our view takes a moderate approach to risk. This is evident
from GELF's recent downward revision of its maximum gearing target to 40%. In
addition, GELF's actions to deleverage the capital structure following a EUR350
million equity commitment in December 2011 have resulted in a reduction in the
Standard and Poor's-adjusted loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to 45.1% on March 31,
2012, from 50.2% at financial year-end 2011 (December 31). On this date, EUR247
million of these funds are available to draw down over 2012 to finance
committed acquisitions and new property acquisitions.
In addition, we note that the fund benefits from relatively stable, recurring
cash flows, which we project will continue to provide adjusted EBITDA interest
coverage of close to 3x. We also note that, following a debt refinancing at
the end of 2011, the fund has reduced the proportion of secured debt in GELF's
debt financings from 100% to 50%, resulting in a large unencumbered asset
base. Furthermore, we believe that GELF enjoys adequate cash flow and headroom
under its covenants.
Offsetting these factors, we view the fund's financing arrangements as
constrained given the low average debt duration of 3.3 years, medium-term
refinancing requirements, and reliance on bank debt. We understand, however,
that the fund is actively exploring opportunities to diversify its funding
sources and lengthen its debt maturities through issuance in the debt capital
markets.
Liquidity
We classify GELF's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, since we
estimate that funding sources will exceed uses over the 12 months to March 31,
2012, by more than 1.2x.
As of March 31, 2012, we estimate that liquidity needs over the next 12 months
mainly consist of:
-- About EUR125 million of remaining contractual acquisitions.
-- 100% disbursement of distributable earnings to the unit holders.
Supporting these requirements as of March 31, 2012, is our forecast of:
-- Funds from operations from the existing portfolio and committed
acquisitions of about EUR70 million over 12 months.
-- An equity drawdown of about EUR150 million.
-- Available unrestricted cash of EUR52.6 million.
-- Undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR95 million.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of GELF's stable and recurring cash
flows, underpinned by high occupancy and retention rates from a good-quality
portfolio of modern logistics assets. We believe that through continued active
asset management, the fund will maintain EBITDA interest coverage of more than
2.5x on a fully adjusted basis. We also forecast that the fund will finance
future acquisitions conservatively, in line with its revised gearing target,
such that the LTV ratio will stabilize at about 45%.
Ratings upside is contingent on the fund addressing its medium-term
refinancing requirements and extending its average debt maturity. We would
also take a positive view of progress toward further diversification of
funding sources, while maintaining the significant unencumbered asset base.
We could take a negative rating action if debt protection metrics deteriorated
such that adjusted EBITDA interest coverage fell to less than 2.5x. We would
also view negatively a protracted increase in the LTV ratio to more than 50%,
which might result from the adoption of a more aggressive debt-funded
acquisition strategy. However, we anticipate that GELF's active asset
management should allow it to address the risk to LTV stability from a gradual
erosion in asset values.
