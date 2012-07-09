BRIEF-Mint reports intention to make offer to series B debenture holders
* Mint announces intention to make offer to series B debenture holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 9 Community Health Systems Inc : * Moodys rates community healths sr. unsecured notes b3; cfr unchanged at b1
* Mint announces intention to make offer to series B debenture holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)