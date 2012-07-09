(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Exeter Blue's notes as
follows:
EUR31.875m class A downgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative;
EUR31.875m class B downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative;
EUR26.5625m class C downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative;
EUR10.625m class D downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative;
EUR8.5m class E: downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative;
The downgrades reflect the notes failure to withstand Fitch stresses as well as
the notes' insufficient levels of credit enhancement (CE) given the current
obligor concentration level as well as the reference portfolio exposure to
peripheral eurozone countries.
The CE levels on the notes have increased since the origination as the super
senior class has been reduced to 78.5% of its original size. Currently, the top
obligor accounts for 6.5% of the reference portfolio versus 5.85% a year ago,
whereas the top five obligors amount for 26.3% versus 22.8% year on year. The
exposure to Spain, Cyprus and Portugal stand at 6.9% with all the assets rated
below investment grade.
The transaction is still in its replenishment period which ends in January 2013.
Currently, the balance of the reference portfolio represents 81% of its initial
balance and consists of 46 loans from 46 obligors. The weighted average recovery
rate has not changed significantly over the past year and currently stands at
81%. The weighted average rating of the assets is also unchanged at 'BBB-*' with
downgrades largely offset by upgrades. However, there are six loans in the
portfolio which are still in the construction phase and have a higher default
risk correspondingly; the loans amount for 25% of the reference pool.
Exeter Blue is a managed synthetic balance sheet securitisation of project
finance and infrastructure loans primarily located in Western Europe. The senior
exposure was retained by the originator. The proceeds from the note issuance are
deposited with Lloyds TSB in the amount of EUR125.9065m
