July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took the following rating actions on four Nuveen Connecticut Municipal Funds: -- We assigned our long-term 'AAA' ratings to three series of MuniFund term preferred shares (MTP shares) from Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (the acquiring fund); -- We withdrew our 'AAA' ratings on one series of MTP shares each from Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2, and Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 ; and -- We affirmed our long-term 'AAA' ratings on two series of MTP shares from Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (see list). We withdrew the ratings on the three series because the funds merged with the acquiring fund. The withdrawals follow the exchange of these MTP shares for the newly issued MTP shares. The assigned long-term ratings on the MTP shares are based on our view that the sale of the assets providing overcollateralization support to each series of MTP shares is sufficient to generate enough proceeds to repay their liquidation value. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities, Aug. 31, 2010 -- Closed-End Leveraged Funds: Criteria And Rating Process, April 29, 2003 -- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End Leveraged Funds, Dec. 19, 2002 RATING ACTIONS Issue Rating Amount To From (mil. $) Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2.60% series 2015 MTP shares NR AAA 20.47 Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 2.60% series 2015 MTP shares NR AAA 16.95 Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 2.65% series 2015 MTP shares NR AAA 32.00 Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund 2.60% series 2015 MTP shares AAA 20.47 2.60% series 2015 #1 MTP shares AAA 16.95 2.65% series 2015 #1 MTP shares AAA 32.00 2.65% series 2015 MTP shares AAA AAA 18.30 2.55% series 2016 MTP shares AAA AAA 17.78 MTP--MuniFund term preferred shares. NR--Not rated.