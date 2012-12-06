(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our opinion, Kazakhstan-based Kaspi Bank has an adequate
business position, moderate capital and earnings, a moderate risk position,
average funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- We also believe Kaspi Bank is a bank with moderate systemic importance
in Kazakhstan, reflecting the substantial size of its retail activities.
-- We have assigned our 'BB-' long-term, 'B' short-term, and 'kzA-'
national scale ratings to Kaspi Bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank will continue its
focused growth without changing its risk appetite. We anticipate that Kaspi
Bank's capitalization and liquidity will stay at the current levels, its
profitability further improve, and its asset quality deteriorate only
modestly, while its loan portfolio grows over the next 12-24 months.
Rating Action
As previously announced on Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings to
Kazakhstan-based Kaspi Bank JSC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we
assigned a 'kzA-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to the bank.
Rationale
The ratings reflect the 'bb-' anchor for a bank operating primarily in
Kazakhstan, as well as Kaspi Bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate"
capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) is 'b+'. The long-term counterparty credit rating
(issuer credit rating; ICR) factors in one notch of uplift above the SACP to
reflect the bank's "moderate" systemic importance in Kazakhstan, reflecting
the large size of its retail operations.
Our assessment of Kaspi Bank's business position as "adequate" reflects its
strong franchise in retail loans and deposits in Kazakhstan and a focused
growth strategy. It is a midsize Kazakh bank, ranking No. 9 by assets, which
stood at Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 516 billion ($3.5 billion) on Sept. 30, 2012.
It is the largest bank by retail loans in Kazakhstan, with a market share of
14.3%, and the fourth largest by retail term deposits, with a market share of
10.1%.
We consider the bank to be capable of maintaining this strong competitive
position because it entered the market earlier than peers and benefits from
the current difficulties of other large Kazakh banks, most of them wrestling
with high problem loans inherited from the 2008 crisis. The bank's aim is to
become the leader in mass market retail banking in Kazakhstan.
Kaspi Bank's key success factor has been continuous improvements to its
processes and systems, enabling it to achieve a high degree of automation,
standardization, and control. Kaspi Bank's customer-centric business model
facilitates high brand recognition across the country, comparable so far only
with that of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (BB/Stable/B), the
second-largest bank in the country and largest domestic retail franchise.
Although growth is directed at the mass retail segment, Kaspi Bank continues
to service its existing customer base of corporate and small and midsize
enterprises (SME) clients.
Our assessment of Kaspi Bank's capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our
expectation that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments will
remain about 6.0%-6.5% over the next 18 months. RAC at year-end 2011 was 6.1%
before diversification and 5.0% after. Shareholders do not plan capital
injections in the next 24 months, while small dividends are paid out only on
preference shares.
The bank posted a moderate loss in 2009, and since then the bank's
profitability has been on an upward trend. We expect a positive trend in the
net interest margin over the next 24 months, supported by a growing share of
high-margin consumer finance lending and stable cost of funding. We expect
that Kaspi Bank will keep growth in operating expenses under control, despite
a need for significant investments in franchise development and technology.
Thus the cost-to-income ratio will remain stable at around 30%-35%.
Our "moderate" assessment of Kaspi Bank's risk position balances its rapid
growth in Kazakhstan's high-risk consumer finance sector and our expectation
of rising credit costs with the bank's well-developed risk management policies
and procedures, enabling it to closely monitor its loan portfolio. Over the
past three years the bank has been actively growing its retail loan portfolio,
but growth rates are expected to reduce in the medium term. One positive is
that the retail loan portfolio growth was fully funded with retail deposits.
Individual loan concentrations as a percentage of total adjusted capital are
comparable with those of peers, but the bank expects them to reduce further
because of shrinking corporate and SME business. Exposure to the risky
construction and real estate segment and lending in foreign currency are
significantly below the sector average. Kaspi Bank's nonperforming loans
(NPLs; 90 days overdue) remained stable in 2012 and were 15.1% of total loans
on Sept. 30, 2012, but are expected to slightly increase in the medium term as
the loan portfolio matures.
In our opinion, Kaspi Bank's funding is "average" and liquidity is "adequate",
reflecting its strong domestic franchise in retail deposits. Customer deposits
accounted for 80% of total funding on Sept. 30, 2012, of which 80% were retail
deposits. The loan-to-deposit ratio of 108% on the same date compares well
against the system average. Liquid assets accounted for 19% of total assets
and 27% of total customer deposits on Nov. 1, 2012, which we consider
adequate.
The ICR on Kaspi Bank is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view
of the bank's "moderate" systemic importance in Kazakhstan, as the largest
domestic bank by retail loans and the fourth largest by retail term deposits,
and our assessment of the government as "supportive". We consider that there
is a "moderate" likelihood that Kaspi Bank would receive extraordinary support
from the government if needed.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that Kaspi Bank will
continue its focused growth without changing its risk appetite. We anticipate
that the bank's capitalization and liquidity will stay at the current levels,
profitability will further improve, and asset quality will deteriorate only
modestly, while its loan portfolio grows over the next 12-24 months.
We could lower the ratings if, contrary to our expectations, the bank's
capitalization weakened, with our projected RAC ratio before adjustments for
diversification falling to less than 5% because of higher-than-expected loan
expansion or poor earnings generation capacity. We may also consider a
negative rating action if the bank departs from its focused growth strategy,
resulting in a material deterioration of asset quality or increasing loan
concentrations.
At this stage, we consider ratings upside to be limited. We would consider a
positive rating action if we were to notice a significant strengthening of the
bank's capitalization, mainly due to shareholder capital injections, resulting
in a RAC ratio before adjustments of more than 10%, which is not our base-case
scenario, though. Improvement of asset quality measures, notably capacity to
stabilize growth in NPLs in absolute terms, would benefit the ratings, but we
believe this is unlikely in the context of high loan growth and the given
riskiness of consumer finance lending.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B
SACP b+
Anchor bb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
New Rating
Kaspi Bank JSC
Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B
Kazakhstan National Scale kzA-
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)