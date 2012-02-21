Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on J.C. Penney Co., Inc. and J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. In addition, Fitch has downgraded J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.'s senior secured bank credit facility and senior unsecured notes and debentures by a notch. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided below. The ratings reflect significant execution risk for J.C. Penney over the next 12 -18 months as the company rolls out its new pricing and promotional strategy and addresses fundamental areas such as merchandising, costs, and investments in its store base. Fitch views many aspects of the new strategy as strategically sound and believes the company should be able to take costs out of the system to fund increased investments. However, the jury remains out on whether consumers will buy into the new pricing structure and whether or not the company can turn around faltering sales and sustainably improve the profitability of its business. Fitch assumes that the top line could contract in the high-single digit range in 2012 as J.C. Penney moves towards a more everyday low value strategy with significantly reduced promotions, a marked departure from the industry's high-low promotional strategy. In addition, sales could be disrupted by clearing out any excess merchandise as the company continues to adjust inventory levels and by remodeling activity related to rolling out the 'store-within-a-store' initiative at the beginning of 2H'12. As a result, free cash flow in 2012 is expected to be negative, and leverage is expected to be in the 3.7 times (x) to 4.3x range, which would no longer be reflective of a low investment grade rating. For 2013, if sales trends continue to be negative, leverage could remain in this range. However, if the top line starts to stabilize and gains positive traction, there is strong potential for leverage to start trending down to the low 3.0x or even the high 2.0x, at which point Fitch would consider a positive movement in the ratings or Outlook. 2012: A VOLATILE YEAR AHEAD Things are likely to get worse over the near term, and the top line could contract in the high single-digit range in 2012, with the first half of the year expected to be worse than the second half. Assuming the gross margin in 2012 is flat to 2011 levels (estimated at around 37% of sales excluding any one time charges, the lowest level over the last decade, versus an average of 39% between 2005 and 2010) and selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) is down 6% in dollars (similar to 2011), leverage is expected to increase to the low 4.0x range from 3.7x expected for 2011. This assumes incremental debt of approximately $300 million (see liquidity section) which the company could potentially issue as it refinances the $230 million of debt maturing in August 2011. 2013: A TURNAROUND OR A TURN FOR THE WORSE? For 2013, several scenarios could play out depending on where the top line starts settling out and whether gross margin returns to the historical average of around 39%. Leverage could be around 4.0x if: --Sales remain pressured and comparable store sales (comps) are in the negative mid-single digits; --Gross margins remain flat to 2011 levels (around 37%); --SG&A is down another 6-7%, assuming the company can realize targeted cost savings. This scenario could play out if the new pricing and promotional strategy does not result in client retention and J.C. Penney continues to lose share. Conversely, leverage would be close to 3.2-3.3x if comps stabilize and Fitch assumes no change in other assumptions. Should gross margins return to the 39% average, leverage could potentially trend to below 3.0x. This upside scenario could play out if the new merchandising initiatives prove successful, aided by the improved store environment from significant upcoming capital investments. 2011 RESULTS INDICATE J.C. PENNEY'S IS HOLDING SHARE Using the low end of the company's 2011 earnings per share (EPS) guidance provided in early January, Fitch assumes comps were essentially flat for the year, with total top line contraction of 3%. While a flat comp is disappointing, J.C. Penney's performance would be similar to Kohl's which reported a comp of 0.5% for 2011. At an estimated $17.3 billion, J.C. Penney's revenues would be down 13% from peak levels of $19.9 billion in 2006, although market shares are relatively flat at around 9.2% (using NAICS codes for department store industry sales). As such, J.C. Penney has muddled along and held on to share even as Kohl's has added about $3.2 billion in sales over the same time period. (Macy's sales are down modestly by approximately $600 million.) SG&A A REAL OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE OUT EXCESS COSTS & FUND INVESTMENTS Fitch views the $900 million targeted for gross SG&A reduction for 2013 as achievable. SG&A excluding non-cash pension expense is down only 4% since 2006 (with all of the decline attributable to 2011) even as sales have declined over 13% from peak levels, and the expense structure is bloated relative to its key competitors such as Kohl's and Macy's. Fitch expects a third of the cost reductions could come in 2012 and the remainder would be realized in 2013. CAPEX: COMMITMENT TO REINVEST APPROPRIATELY SHOULD BE POSITIVE LONGER TERM The savings from cost reduction are expected to fund increased and much needed capital investments. J.C. Penney expects 2012 capex to be around $800 million and potentially higher in 2013-2014. While the company has not shared its plans for 2013 and beyond, Fitch expects capex could reach north of $1 billion and potentially return to 2006-2007 levels of $1.2-1.3 billion as the company undertakes significant remodeling of its entire store base. LIQUIDITY POSITION: ADEQUATE OVERALL WITH ADDITIONAL REVOLVER CAPACITY & POTENTIAL INCREMENTAL DEBT IN 2012 Fitch expects J.C. Penney to end 2011 with a cash position of approximately $1.3 billion versus $2.6 billion in 2010. The decline reflects $900 million in share buybacks in early 2011, cash restructuring charges, the decline in EBITDA and $330 million of cash investments in the Liz Claiborne brand and an equity investment in Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. Free cash flow could be potentially negative in 2012 by $200-300 million depending on the magnitude of sales decline. J.C. Penney's liquidity is supported by a senior secured revolving bank credit facility which was recently upsized to $1.5 billion and matures in April 2016. Fitch does not anticipate J.C. Penney drawing on the facility for seasonal working capital needs in 2012. The facility is secured by inventory and receivables with borrowings now subject to a borrowing base and as such, financial covenants based on leverage and coverage have been removed providing company with more flexibility to execute its plan. The company is now subject to a springing covenant of maintaining a fixed charge coverage of 1.0-1.1x if availability falls below a certain threshold or the company undertakes certain actions such as making restricted payments. Given the company's desire to maintain strong liquidity and the strong capital markets, Fitch expects J.C. Penney to refinance its August 2012 debt maturity of $230 million, and Fitch would not be surprised to see the company upsize and potentially issue up $500 million in total debt. The company's next debt maturity of $200 million is in 2015. J.C. Penney's pension fund remains well funded, and Fitch does not expect the company will need to make any cash contributions in 2012 and 2013. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: J.C. Penney Co., Inc. --IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. --IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; --$1.5 billion senior secured bank credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --$3.1 billion senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch Ratings One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Isabel Hu Associate Director +1-212-908-0672 Committee Chairperson Mark Oline Managing Director +1-312-368-2073 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology'(Aug. 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance'(Dec. 13, 2011); --'Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions' (Aug. 5, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions