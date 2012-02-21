Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
on J.C. Penney Co., Inc. and J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. In addition, Fitch has downgraded J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.'s senior
secured bank credit facility and senior unsecured notes and debentures by a
notch. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided
below.
The ratings reflect significant execution risk for J.C. Penney over the next 12
-18 months as the company rolls out its new pricing and promotional strategy and
addresses fundamental areas such as merchandising, costs, and investments in its
store base. Fitch views many aspects of the new strategy as strategically sound
and believes the company should be able to take costs out of the system to fund
increased investments. However, the jury remains out on whether consumers will
buy into the new pricing structure and whether or not the company can turn
around faltering sales and sustainably improve the profitability of its
business.
Fitch assumes that the top line could contract in the high-single digit range in
2012 as J.C. Penney moves towards a more everyday low value strategy with
significantly reduced promotions, a marked departure from the industry's
high-low promotional strategy. In addition, sales could be disrupted by clearing
out any excess merchandise as the company continues to adjust inventory levels
and by remodeling activity related to rolling out the 'store-within-a-store'
initiative at the beginning of 2H'12. As a result, free cash flow in 2012 is
expected to be negative, and leverage is expected to be in the 3.7 times (x) to
4.3x range, which would no longer be reflective of a low investment grade
rating.
For 2013, if sales trends continue to be negative, leverage could remain in this
range. However, if the top line starts to stabilize and gains positive traction,
there is strong potential for leverage to start trending down to the low 3.0x or
even the high 2.0x, at which point Fitch would consider a positive movement in
the ratings or Outlook.
2012: A VOLATILE YEAR AHEAD
Things are likely to get worse over the near term, and the top line could
contract in the high single-digit range in 2012, with the first half of the year
expected to be worse than the second half. Assuming the gross margin in 2012 is
flat to 2011 levels (estimated at around 37% of sales excluding any one time
charges, the lowest level over the last decade, versus an average of 39% between
2005 and 2010) and selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) is down 6%
in dollars (similar to 2011), leverage is expected to increase to the low 4.0x
range from 3.7x expected for 2011. This assumes incremental debt of
approximately $300 million (see liquidity section) which the company could
potentially issue as it refinances the $230 million of debt maturing in August
2011.
2013: A TURNAROUND OR A TURN FOR THE WORSE?
For 2013, several scenarios could play out depending on where the top line
starts settling out and whether gross margin returns to the historical average
of around 39%.
Leverage could be around 4.0x if:
--Sales remain pressured and comparable store sales (comps) are in the negative
mid-single digits;
--Gross margins remain flat to 2011 levels (around 37%);
--SG&A is down another 6-7%, assuming the company can realize targeted cost
savings.
This scenario could play out if the new pricing and promotional strategy does
not result in client retention and J.C. Penney continues to lose share.
Conversely, leverage would be close to 3.2-3.3x if comps stabilize and Fitch
assumes no change in other assumptions. Should gross margins return to the 39%
average, leverage could potentially trend to below 3.0x. This upside scenario
could play out if the new merchandising initiatives prove successful, aided by
the improved store environment from significant upcoming capital investments.
2011 RESULTS INDICATE J.C. PENNEY'S IS HOLDING SHARE
Using the low end of the company's 2011 earnings per share (EPS) guidance
provided in early January, Fitch assumes comps were essentially flat for the
year, with total top line contraction of 3%. While a flat comp is disappointing,
J.C. Penney's performance would be similar to Kohl's which reported a comp of
0.5% for 2011. At an estimated $17.3 billion, J.C. Penney's revenues would be
down 13% from peak levels of $19.9 billion in 2006, although market shares are
relatively flat at around 9.2% (using NAICS codes for department store industry
sales). As such, J.C. Penney has muddled along and held on to share even as
Kohl's has added about $3.2 billion in sales over the same time period. (Macy's
sales are down modestly by approximately $600 million.)
SG&A A REAL OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE OUT EXCESS COSTS & FUND INVESTMENTS
Fitch views the $900 million targeted for gross SG&A reduction for 2013 as
achievable. SG&A excluding non-cash pension expense is down only 4% since 2006
(with all of the decline attributable to 2011) even as sales have declined over
13% from peak levels, and the expense structure is bloated relative to its key
competitors such as Kohl's and Macy's. Fitch expects a third of the cost
reductions could come in 2012 and the remainder would be realized in 2013.
CAPEX: COMMITMENT TO REINVEST APPROPRIATELY SHOULD BE POSITIVE LONGER TERM
The savings from cost reduction are expected to fund increased and much needed
capital investments. J.C. Penney expects 2012 capex to be around $800 million
and potentially higher in 2013-2014. While the company has not shared its plans
for 2013 and beyond, Fitch expects capex could reach north of $1 billion and
potentially return to 2006-2007 levels of $1.2-1.3 billion as the company
undertakes significant remodeling of its entire store base.
LIQUIDITY POSITION: ADEQUATE OVERALL WITH ADDITIONAL REVOLVER CAPACITY &
POTENTIAL INCREMENTAL DEBT IN 2012
Fitch expects J.C. Penney to end 2011 with a cash position of approximately $1.3
billion versus $2.6 billion in 2010. The decline reflects $900 million in share
buybacks in early 2011, cash restructuring charges, the decline in EBITDA and
$330 million of cash investments in the Liz Claiborne brand and an equity
investment in Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. Free cash flow could be
potentially negative in 2012 by $200-300 million depending on the magnitude of
sales decline.
J.C. Penney's liquidity is supported by a senior secured revolving bank credit
facility which was recently upsized to $1.5 billion and matures in April 2016.
Fitch does not anticipate J.C. Penney drawing on the facility for seasonal
working capital needs in 2012. The facility is secured by inventory and
receivables with borrowings now subject to a borrowing base and as such,
financial covenants based on leverage and coverage have been removed providing
company with more flexibility to execute its plan. The company is now subject to
a springing covenant of maintaining a fixed charge coverage of 1.0-1.1x if
availability falls below a certain threshold or the company undertakes certain
actions such as making restricted payments.
Given the company's desire to maintain strong liquidity and the strong capital
markets, Fitch expects J.C. Penney to refinance its August 2012 debt maturity of
$230 million, and Fitch would not be surprised to see the company upsize and
potentially issue up $500 million in total debt. The company's next debt
maturity of $200 million is in 2015. J.C. Penney's pension fund remains well
funded, and Fitch does not expect the company will need to make any cash
contributions in 2012 and 2013.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
J.C. Penney Co., Inc.
--IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.
--IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
--$1.5 billion senior secured bank credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--$3.1 billion senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Isabel Hu
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0672
Committee Chairperson
Mark Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology'(Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Evaluating Corporate Governance'(Dec. 13, 2011);
--'Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions' (Aug. 5, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Evaluating Corporate Governance
Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions