July 9 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Erie County
Fiscal Stability Authority (ECFSA or the authority), New York:
--$83,340,000 bond anticipation notes (BANs), series 2011A, affirmed at 'F1+'.
SECURITY
The BANs are secured by a pledge of ECFSA's right, title and interest in
revenues of the authority which consist of Erie County's local sales tax
revenues, state aid revenues paid to the authority, and other aid, rents, fees
and charges of the authority.
CREDIT PROFILE
The BANs mature on July 31, 2012. Funds to pay the BANs are on deposit in a
set-aside account with the trustee, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company.
Additional information on ECFSA is available in Fitch's report 'Fitch Rates Erie
County Fiscal Stability Authority, NY's BANs 'F1+', dated Sept. 26, 2011, and
available at www.fitchratings.com.