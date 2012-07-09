July 9 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority (ECFSA or the authority), New York: --$83,340,000 bond anticipation notes (BANs), series 2011A, affirmed at 'F1+'. SECURITY The BANs are secured by a pledge of ECFSA's right, title and interest in revenues of the authority which consist of Erie County's local sales tax revenues, state aid revenues paid to the authority, and other aid, rents, fees and charges of the authority. CREDIT PROFILE The BANs mature on July 31, 2012. Funds to pay the BANs are on deposit in a set-aside account with the trustee, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company. Additional information on ECFSA is available in Fitch's report 'Fitch Rates Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority, NY's BANs 'F1+', dated Sept. 26, 2011, and available at www.fitchratings.com.