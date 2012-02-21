Feb 21 Fitch Ratings has placed Russia-based Evrofinance Mosnarbank's (EMB) ratings, including its 'B+' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The RWP reflects the potential for the ratings to be upgraded if the bank is transformed into an international financial institution, with the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable) as a direct majority shareholder, as envisaged by an intergovernmental agreement signed by Russia and Venezuela ('B+/Stable) in December 2011. In Fitch's understanding, Russia would acquire a 50% + 2 shares stake in EMB from two Russian state-controlled banks, and Venezuela would acquire a 50% - 2 shares stake from National Development Fund, Venezuela. EMB expects the change in the bank's status and ownership structure to be completed by H112. Following the bank's transformation, Fitch will likely upgrade EMB's Long-term IDRs to the 'BB' category. The level of the ratings will depend, amongst other things, on the ratings of the two main shareholders, Fitch's assessment of the importance of the bank's policy role in servicing joint Russian-Venezuelan projects, and the extent of the shareholders' capital commitments to the bank. The affirmation of EMB's 'b+' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's currently quite low risk operations and balance sheet structure. Loan exposures are to relatively solid quality Russian companies, many of whom represent quasi-sovereign risk, non-performing loans are low and capital and liquidity are comfortable. However, the VR also takes account of EMB's limited and concentrated franchise, and its moderate profitability. Both the loan book and customer funding are dependent on a small number of customers, and margins are narrow. Fee income from servicing of joint Russian-Venezuelan projects has yet to become a large contributor to the bank's revenues. EMB is a mid-sized Russian bank, currently focused primarily on Russian corporate business. JSC VTB Bank ('BBB'/Stable) and Gazprombank currently each hold a 25% plus 1 share stake. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'B+'; placed on RWP Long-term local currency IDR: 'B+'; placed on RWP Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(RUS)'; placed on RWP Viability Rating: affirmed at 'B+' Support Rating: '5', placed on RWP Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor', placed on RWP Contacts: Primary Analyst Maria Kuraeva Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd. 6 Gasheka Street Moscow, 125047 Secondary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657