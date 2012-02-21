Feb 21 Fitch Ratings has placed
Russia-based Evrofinance Mosnarbank's (EMB) ratings, including
its 'B+' Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs), on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The RWP reflects the potential for the ratings to be upgraded if
the bank is
transformed into an international financial institution, with
the Russian
Federation ('BBB'/Stable) as a direct majority shareholder, as
envisaged by an
intergovernmental agreement signed by Russia and Venezuela
('B+/Stable) in
December 2011. In Fitch's understanding, Russia would acquire a
50% + 2 shares
stake in EMB from two Russian state-controlled banks, and
Venezuela would
acquire a 50% - 2 shares stake from National Development Fund,
Venezuela. EMB
expects the change in the bank's status and ownership structure
to be completed
by H112.
Following the bank's transformation, Fitch will likely upgrade
EMB's Long-term
IDRs to the 'BB' category. The level of the ratings will depend,
amongst other
things, on the ratings of the two main shareholders, Fitch's
assessment of the
importance of the bank's policy role in servicing joint
Russian-Venezuelan
projects, and the extent of the shareholders' capital
commitments to the bank.
The affirmation of EMB's 'b+' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the
bank's
currently quite low risk operations and balance sheet structure.
Loan exposures
are to relatively solid quality Russian companies, many of whom
represent
quasi-sovereign risk, non-performing loans are low and capital
and liquidity are
comfortable.
However, the VR also takes account of EMB's limited and
concentrated franchise,
and its moderate profitability. Both the loan book and customer
funding are
dependent on a small number of customers, and margins are
narrow. Fee income
from servicing of joint Russian-Venezuelan projects has yet to
become a large
contributor to the bank's revenues.
EMB is a mid-sized Russian bank, currently focused primarily on
Russian
corporate business. JSC VTB Bank ('BBB'/Stable) and Gazprombank
currently each hold a 25% plus 1 share stake.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'B+'; placed on RWP
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B+'; placed on RWP
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(RUS)'; placed on RWP
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'B+'
Support Rating: '5', placed on RWP
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor', placed on RWP
