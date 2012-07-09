(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' issue rating to the proposed Swiss franc (CHF) 400 million-equivalent senior secured floating-rate notes and proposed CHF465 million senior secured fixed-rate notes (including a tap issue), both maturing 2017, to be issued by Sunrise Communications International S.A. Sunrise Communications International is the financing entity of Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A., the second-largest telecommunications services provider in Switzerland. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on Sunrise Communications International's existing senior secured notes. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '2'. The rating actions follow the announcement by Sunrise Communications Holdings of its proposed senior secured floating-rate and fixed-rate note issues, including a tap issue. It is our understanding that the proceeds of the notes, along with cash, will be used to repay Sunrise Communications' outstanding senior secured term loans. The senior secured notes benefit from a security package that includes pledges over the shares in Sunrise Communications, TelCommunications Services AG, and Business Sunrise Enterprise Solutions GmbH, as well as pledges over receivables and bank accounts. We understand that network assets are not pledged. In addition, we understand that the group's CHF250 million revolving credit facility (RCF) ranks pari passu with the senior secured notes. RECOVERY ANALYSIS We value Sunrise on a going-concern basis, taking into account the group's established brand and positions in the fixed-line broadband and mobile telephony markets, valuable network, broad customer base, and relatively high barriers to entry into a consolidated industry. To calculate recovery prospects, we simulate a default scenario. We project a hypothetical default in 2016, at which point we estimate that EBITDA will have declined to about CHF340 million. We value Sunrise at about CHF1.67 billion, from which we deduct priority liabilities of about CHF170 million, primarily comprising administrative costs, finance leases, and pension liabilities. This leaves about CHF1.5 billion for the senior secured lenders. We envisage about CHF1.98 billion of senior secured debt (including six months' worth of prepetition interest) outstanding at the point of default. This includes a fully drawn CHF250 million RCF. We forecast substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects for the senior secured lenders, equating to a recovery rating of '2'. However, we estimate negligible (0%-10%) value remaining for the subordinated noteholders, resulting in a recovery rating of '6'. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A., July 3, 2012 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 RATINGS LIST New Rating Sunrise Communications International S.A. Senior Secured Debt(1) BB- Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Affirmed Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. Subordinated Debt(2) B- Recovery Rating 6 Sunrise Communications International S.A. Senior Secured Debt(1) BB- Recovery Rating 2 Skylight S.a.r.l Senior Secured Debt BB- Recovery Rating 2 (1)Guaranteed by TelCommunication Services AG, Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A., Sunrise Communications AG, and Skylight S.a.r.l (2)Guaranteed by Skylight S.a.r.l and Sunrise Communications International S.A. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)