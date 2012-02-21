Feb 21 - Standard & Poor Ratings Services' today published its credit
profiles for rated U.S. and Canadian banks in an article titled, "Issuer Credit
Profiles For Rated U.S. And Canadian Banks."
Standard & Poor's rating actions on banks in the U.S. and Canada in late 2011
reflected the global recalibration of its analytical criteria for determining
credit ratings on banks (see "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions,"
published Nov. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The
bank criteria revision had two fundamental goals: to enhance the transparency
and consistency of our ratings criteria framework globally, and to ensure that
our rating opinions reflect our view of recent events and lessons relating to
risk factors in the financial sector.
"The updated criteria framework clarified the elements of an issuer's credit
profile, as well as how these elements contribute to the rating on an issuer,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst, Rian Pressman.
