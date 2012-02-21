Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBI Lease Finance 5 class A notes'
'A-sf' rating, with a Stable Outlook and removed it from Rating Watch Negative
(RWN).
The affirmation follows the implementation of the transaction restructuring that
Unione di Banche Italiane S.c.p.A. (UBI Banca) had notified Fitch of
after the placement of UBI Banca's Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR; 'A-'/'F2') on RWN (see "Fitch Places 7 Italian Banking Groups on RWN
Following Sovereign Action" dated 20 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
Since then, UBI Banca's Long-term IDR has been downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
and the Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2' and removed from RWN (see
"Fitch Takes Rating Action on Italian Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade" dated
6 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The RWN on UBI Lease Finance 5 stemmed from the fact that a significant portion
of the credit enhancement for the Class A notes consisted of cash deposited in
the issuer's debt reserve account (EUR900.6m), held with the account bank (UBI
Banca), and therefore the rating assigned to these notes had been capped at UBI
Banca's IDR, consistent with Fitch's counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The recent restructuring implemented by UBI Banca aimed at de-linking the rating
of the senior notes from UBI Banca's IDR, including making use of the funds
credited in the issuer's debt reserve account to amortise the notes. Moreover,
an amount equal to 3.8% of the initial collateral pool balance will be deposited
in the issuer's debt reserve account as a mitigant for commingling risk. On the
first payment date after the expiry of the revolving period in October 2012,
this amount will be lowered to 1.5% of the senior notes balance, and the
difference will be used to accelerate the amortisation of the senior notes.
