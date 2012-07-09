Overview
-- International Flavors & Fragrances' (IFF's) credit metrics have
improved thanks to solid operating performance and debt reduction.
-- We believe continued steadiness in operating performance and stronger
cash flow generation should further improve the group's financial flexibility.
-- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our
'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on IFF.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the
rating if the company maintains leverage below 2x despite increased capital
spending to fund its growth initiatives, based on our expectation the
company's financial policy will continue to be moderate.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on New
York City-based International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) to positive from
stable. We also affirmed our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate
credit ratings on the company.
Rationale
The revision of the outlook to positive reflects IFF's stronger credit
measures, and our view that operations should remain sound over the next 12 to
24 months, thereby building additional flexibility to finance its growth
objectives. We could consider an upgrade if key credit metrics strengthen
further, including leverage sustained below 2x. We believe this could occur if
IFF's profitability remains steady and cash flow generation strengthens in
line with our expectations, and the company maintains a moderate financial
policy. The company's leverage has declined from about 3.3x at the end of 2008
to approximately 2x currently, due to a combination of stronger operating
performance and debt reduction.
The ratings on IFF reflect our view the company will continue to maintain a
"satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk
profile.
IFF's satisfactory business profile reflects its continued strong global
presence in the flavor and fragrance industries, solid global client base, and
good portfolio diversification. We expect the company will further benefit
from positive growth in emerging economies over the next several years, partly
stimulated by ongoing product innovation, with about 8% of net revenues
invested in research and development (R&D) annually. The company continues to
face high exposure to volatile commodity prices, which constitutes about half
of its cost structure and includes the price of natural flavors, metals,
plastic, and chemicals, among other raw materials. IFF also faces ongoing
exposure to global economic weakness, most notably in the fine and beauty
fragrance segment, where demand is highly discretionary. In addition, we
believe competition in the fragmented flavor and fragrance segments will
remain intense; IFF competes with global and regional players, and we believe
understanding local consumer preferences will continue to be of high
importance.
We expect profitability will remain solid over the next year. Our projections
incorporate the following:
-- We expect IFF will increase sales at a low-single-digit percentage
rate, thanks to additional new business wins, market share gains, and
continued growth in emerging markets, where it has a strong presence. After
sales growth of about 6% (4% in local currencies) during the fiscal year ended
Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate growth in the flavor and fragrance market in
developed countries will be flat to modestly positive over the next two years;
and we estimate growth will be faster in emerging markets, but somewhat
moderate, at a mid-single-digit growth rate or higher. We also believe growth
in flavors will continue to outpace fragrances in 2012.
-- We estimate fully adjusted EBITDA margins will remain steady and range
between 21% and 22% in 2011 and 2012, compared to an EBITDA margin of about
21.4% through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We expect cost inflation to
moderate based on some recent declines in commodity costs. Still, we believe
input cost levels, elevated when compared with 2010, will pressure margins,
but be partly offset by ongoing pricing actions and further streamlining of
unprofitable businesses.
-- We expect capital expenditures as a percentage of sales will be about
5%, higher than historical levels, based on our expectation that the company
will use incremental capital spending to fund ongoing manufacturing, and that
technology investments in emerging market expansion will continue.
-- We estimate operating cash flow will improve somewhat from 2011 (about
$189 million), and exceed $300 million annually over the next two years. This
is mainly based on our expectation for a more favorable working capital
environment, including an adjustment in payables and lower inventory levels.
-- We believe the company will remain prudent in buying back shares, and
that share repurchase activity will continue to be modest, and if increased,
will be funded with internally generated cash.
Despite the highly competitive nature of the sector, we believe IFF will
leverage its creative skills and technology to maintain its solid market
position. IFF is the third-largest player in the estimated $15 billion to $16
billion global flavors and fragrances industry, with about 16% to 17% market
share. The company trails Givaudan, which has approximately a 25% global
market share, and is slightly smaller than Firmenich. We expect over time IFF
and its larger peers will gain share from smaller players, which comprise
about 30% of the industry.
IFF should continue to benefit from its good geographic diversity
(approximately 76% of the company's sales were from outside of North America
in fiscal 2011) and favorable trends in emerging markets, where we expect the
company will continue to generate more than 45% of its sales.
Our view of the company's intermediate financial profile is based on our
expectation that IFF will continue to maintain a strong liquidity position,
solid cash flow, and a moderate financial policy. We also believe credit
measures will remain in line or better compared with indicative ratios
reflective of the company's financial profile, including total debt to EBITDA
between 2x and 3x, and funds from operations to total debt between 30% and
45%. Since 2010 the company has used excess cash to pay down debt and has
implemented cost-cutting initiatives to reduce fixed costs and increase
operating efficiency.
Based on our forecasts, we expect key credit protection measures will remain
steady in 2012. This includes maintaining a ratio of total adjusted debt to
EBITDA in the 2x area (consistent with leverage and funds flow coverage
metrics through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012) and funds from operations
to total debt to increase closer to 35% (from just above 30%) based on our
forecast that the company will benefit from higher cash flow generation.
Liquidity
We believe IFF's liquidity will remain "strong," based on the following
factors:
-- We expect IFF's sources of liquidity (including cash, availability
under its revolving credit facilities, and free cash flow) will exceed uses
(debt maturities, capital spending, dividends, working capital requirements,
and potential shares repurchases) by over 1.5x over the next 12 to 24 months;
-- We expect sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA
declines by 30%;
-- The company has covenant cushion of more than 50% under its most
restrictive financial covenant, which is a maximum net debt-to-EBITDA covenant
of 3.25x. We expect cushion will remain ample and close to current levels
through the remainder of 2012 and into 2013;
-- With its current liquidity sources, we believe the company could
absorb high-impact, low-probability events; and
-- In our opinion, the company has good access to debt capital markets.
We believe IFF's good operating cash flow generation will remain a key source
in funding capital expenditures, dividend payments, and future debt repayment,
and estimate the company's sources of liquidity will cover uses over the next
two to three years, even under a stressed scenario of EBITDA decline. Cash on
hand amounted to $77 million as of March 31, 2012. In November 2011 IFF
entered into a new unsecured revolving credit agreement that provides for
aggregate availability amounting up to $1.018 billion and matures in November
2016. IFF had significant availability under its credit facilities, of which
there are three tranches. Tranche A and tranche B are multicurrency facilities
(which also serves as a commercial paper backstop) that provide for
availability of up to U.S. dollar equivalents of $458 million and $354
million, respectively; tranche C is a Euro-denominated facility that provides
for availability of up EUR100.5 million. IFF had $134.5 million of total
borrowings under these credit facilities as of March 31, 2012, with aggregate
drawdown capacity of about $878.6 million.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain and
potentially further strengthen its key credit measures because of its growing
emerging markets business and its good operating efficiency. We would consider
raising the rating in the event the company sustains revenue growth in the
mid-single digits, maintains EBITDA margins close to current levels, and
continues to demonstrate a prudent financial policy such that leverage is
sustained below 2x.
Alternatively, we could consider revising the outlook back to stable in the
event profitability falls short of our forecast and/or the company pursues
shareholder-friendly actions through the resumption of share repurchases, a
more aggressive dividend policy, or through debt-financed acquisitions, any of
which could cause leverage to increase closer to 2.5x. We estimate debt would
need to increase $300 million, or EBITDA decline 20% (at current debt levels),
for leverage to climb to the 2.5x area or higher.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised
To From
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
Rating Affirmed
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Commercial paper A-2