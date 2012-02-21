Feb 21 Overview
-- We are revising our outlook on global telecommunications
infrastructure solutions provider CommScope to stable from negative based on
the company's solid free cash flow dynamics and reduced leverage despite a
challenging global operating environment in the second half of 2011.
-- In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the
company.
-- The stable outlook reflects CommScope's consistent free cash flow
generation, which we believe it will partially use to make further modest debt
reductions, as well as our expectations for an improved cost structure and
more stable U.S. wireless spending.
Rating Action
On Feb. 21, 2011, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on
Hickory, N.C.-based CommScope Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time,
we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.
The outlook revision to stable from negative is based on our belief that
leverage will be sustained at or below 5x through cost-control efforts and
further modest debt repayments.
Rationale
The ratings on CommScope reflect the company's meaningful market share and
favorable long-term demand fundamentals in its selected end markets and good
geographic and product diversity, as well as its strong free cash flow
generation capabilities. Limited revenue visibility in a cyclical operating
environment, exposure to volatile raw material pricing, a leveraged balance
sheet, and an aggressive financial policy temper those positive credit
characteristics.
CommScope is a global provider of infrastructure solutions for wireless,
business enterprise, and residential broadband networks. As a top supplier of
microwave antennas and cables, wireless base station antennas, wireless
coverage and capacity enhancers, enterprise cabling systems, and trunk and
drop cables, CommScope is well positioned to benefit from long-term secular
growth in bandwidth requirements from increased usage of communication devices
such as wireless phones and computers. Expected demand drivers include
geographic expansion, as such countries as India and China build out their
communications networks, and strong growth in mobile communications and data
usage, which requires continual upgrades of network infrastructure.
We classify CommScope's business risk profile as "fair" (as defined in our
criteria). The company holds leading positions in its product niches, but
short product lead times and the lack of long-term contracts leave it
vulnerable to demand volatility such as occurred in late 2008 and early 2009.
Revenue and EBITDA rebounded only modestly in 2010 (5.4% and about 1.5%,
respectively) after the downturn, predominantly because wireless carrier
spending in the U.S. and Europe remained subdued in the first half of the year
and regulatory restrictions in India prevented anticipated growth. The company
continued to experience tepid growth in 2011, with revenue up only marginally.
The company's smaller enterprise and broadband segments posted robust growth
across all regions, but the larger wireless segment suffered from network
spending by wireless carriers in the U.S. (including the failed AT&T/T-Mobile
acquisition). While we believe that steady global demand for wireless
connectivity and increased data capacity needs will drive growth longer term,
we expect only low-single-digit revenue growth for 2012 due to European
weakness and ongoing regulatory confusion in India. Additionally, CommScope's
legacy wire and cable segment and structured cabling solutions depend on
commercial and residential construction patterns, which, while improved, are
likely to remain below historical levels over the near term.
The company's operating income and cash flow are subject to some seasonality
and to the buying patterns of large carrier and enterprise customers. More
importantly, the company is exposed to volatile raw material costs
(particularly copper and aluminum). The company has the ability to pass
through a significant portion of these costs, but was challenged in 2011 by
sharp cost swings and delays in resetting pricing, which impaired EBITDA.
However, it frequently undertakes restructuring initiatives to contain costs,
and good product diversity and higher value-added infrastructure and
enterprise solutions help offset the effects of raw material volatility on
margins. Therefore, we expect CommScope will maintain EBITDA margins in the
mid-teens area, in line with historical levels, despite our expectations for
higher raw material pricing over the next year.
Standard & Poor's pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to around 5.2x at
fiscal year-end 2011, from 5.7x at the close of the January 2011 LBO, as the
company repaid around $150 million of debt. Debt is adjusted for operating
leases, pensions, and OPEBs. Pro forma EBITDA includes adjustments for
one-time costs related to the LBO, EBITDA from recent acquisitions, and a
portion of prospective cost savings from restructuring actions. CommScope
generates solid free operating cash flow (FOCF), reflecting good working
capital management and moderate capital spending. The company has historically
used this cash flow to make substantial debt repayments, but given the
additional post-LBO interest expense and our belief that the company's
private-equity ownership structure will result in more aggressive financial
policies than in the past, we think that future debt repayments will be more
modest. Moreover, the company has been fairly acquisitive in the past,
including two large debt-financed acquisitions in 2004 and 2007, and more two
more recent acquisitions in 2011. We expect that CommScope will continue to
use cash flow to make acquisitions, albeit smaller product- or
technology-related ones given the current capital structure.
Liquidity
We consider CommScope's liquidity "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). We
expect that the company's cash sources will be sufficient to cover uses by
more than 1.2x over the near term, even with our assumption of moderate,
ongoing acquisition activity. We also believe that net sources will remain
positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA. However, given the company's
exposure to volatile commodity prices and highly regulated end markets, we
feel it could be susceptible to low-probability, high-impact exogenous shocks.
Cash sources include a sizable amount of cash on the balance sheet at Dec. 31,
2011, consistently solid funds from operations generation, and ample ABL
revolver availability. Normal cash uses include annual capital expenditures of
around $40 million, some moderate working capital investment to fund
inventories and receivables during growth periods, and annual debt
amortization of $10 million. The company has also historically used cash to
meet post-retirement obligations, and expects to continue making material,
ongoing annual contributions to these plans.
The company is not required to adhere to any financial maintenance covenants
on a regular basis; it is only subject to one springing fixed-charge coverage
ratio contained in the ABL credit agreement.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CommScope that
will be published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook on CommScope reflects our belief that the company will
realize the full benefit of restructuring initiatives over the near term,
continue to make modest debt repayments, and experience more stable U.S.
wireless spending. However, if debt to EBITDA exceeds 6x because the company
does not achieve anticipated cost savings, global (particularly U.S.) wireless
infrastructure spending remains soft, or volatile raw material costs cause
gross margins to contract 2% or more, we could lower the corporate credit
rating to 'B'.
An upgrade is unlikely over the near term given the company's current
ownership structure, which we believe precludes sustained de-leveraging.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
CommScope Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
CommScope Inc.
Senior Secured BB
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured B
Recovery Rating 5
Primary Credit Analyst: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159;
alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Jacob L Schlanger, New York (1) 212-438-7238;
jacob_schlanger@standardandpoors.com
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect,
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services,
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176;
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758
EOTMARKER
