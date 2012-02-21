Feb 21 Overview -- We are revising our outlook on global telecommunications infrastructure solutions provider CommScope to stable from negative based on the company's solid free cash flow dynamics and reduced leverage despite a challenging global operating environment in the second half of 2011. -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects CommScope's consistent free cash flow generation, which we believe it will partially use to make further modest debt reductions, as well as our expectations for an improved cost structure and more stable U.S. wireless spending. Rating Action On Feb. 21, 2011, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on Hickory, N.C.-based CommScope Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook revision to stable from negative is based on our belief that leverage will be sustained at or below 5x through cost-control efforts and further modest debt repayments. Rationale The ratings on CommScope reflect the company's meaningful market share and favorable long-term demand fundamentals in its selected end markets and good geographic and product diversity, as well as its strong free cash flow generation capabilities. Limited revenue visibility in a cyclical operating environment, exposure to volatile raw material pricing, a leveraged balance sheet, and an aggressive financial policy temper those positive credit characteristics. CommScope is a global provider of infrastructure solutions for wireless, business enterprise, and residential broadband networks. As a top supplier of microwave antennas and cables, wireless base station antennas, wireless coverage and capacity enhancers, enterprise cabling systems, and trunk and drop cables, CommScope is well positioned to benefit from long-term secular growth in bandwidth requirements from increased usage of communication devices such as wireless phones and computers. Expected demand drivers include geographic expansion, as such countries as India and China build out their communications networks, and strong growth in mobile communications and data usage, which requires continual upgrades of network infrastructure. We classify CommScope's business risk profile as "fair" (as defined in our criteria). The company holds leading positions in its product niches, but short product lead times and the lack of long-term contracts leave it vulnerable to demand volatility such as occurred in late 2008 and early 2009. Revenue and EBITDA rebounded only modestly in 2010 (5.4% and about 1.5%, respectively) after the downturn, predominantly because wireless carrier spending in the U.S. and Europe remained subdued in the first half of the year and regulatory restrictions in India prevented anticipated growth. The company continued to experience tepid growth in 2011, with revenue up only marginally. The company's smaller enterprise and broadband segments posted robust growth across all regions, but the larger wireless segment suffered from network spending by wireless carriers in the U.S. (including the failed AT&T/T-Mobile acquisition). While we believe that steady global demand for wireless connectivity and increased data capacity needs will drive growth longer term, we expect only low-single-digit revenue growth for 2012 due to European weakness and ongoing regulatory confusion in India. Additionally, CommScope's legacy wire and cable segment and structured cabling solutions depend on commercial and residential construction patterns, which, while improved, are likely to remain below historical levels over the near term. The company's operating income and cash flow are subject to some seasonality and to the buying patterns of large carrier and enterprise customers. More importantly, the company is exposed to volatile raw material costs (particularly copper and aluminum). The company has the ability to pass through a significant portion of these costs, but was challenged in 2011 by sharp cost swings and delays in resetting pricing, which impaired EBITDA. However, it frequently undertakes restructuring initiatives to contain costs, and good product diversity and higher value-added infrastructure and enterprise solutions help offset the effects of raw material volatility on margins. Therefore, we expect CommScope will maintain EBITDA margins in the mid-teens area, in line with historical levels, despite our expectations for higher raw material pricing over the next year. Standard & Poor's pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to around 5.2x at fiscal year-end 2011, from 5.7x at the close of the January 2011 LBO, as the company repaid around $150 million of debt. Debt is adjusted for operating leases, pensions, and OPEBs. Pro forma EBITDA includes adjustments for one-time costs related to the LBO, EBITDA from recent acquisitions, and a portion of prospective cost savings from restructuring actions. CommScope generates solid free operating cash flow (FOCF), reflecting good working capital management and moderate capital spending. The company has historically used this cash flow to make substantial debt repayments, but given the additional post-LBO interest expense and our belief that the company's private-equity ownership structure will result in more aggressive financial policies than in the past, we think that future debt repayments will be more modest. Moreover, the company has been fairly acquisitive in the past, including two large debt-financed acquisitions in 2004 and 2007, and more two more recent acquisitions in 2011. We expect that CommScope will continue to use cash flow to make acquisitions, albeit smaller product- or technology-related ones given the current capital structure. Liquidity We consider CommScope's liquidity "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). We expect that the company's cash sources will be sufficient to cover uses by more than 1.2x over the near term, even with our assumption of moderate, ongoing acquisition activity. We also believe that net sources will remain positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA. However, given the company's exposure to volatile commodity prices and highly regulated end markets, we feel it could be susceptible to low-probability, high-impact exogenous shocks. Cash sources include a sizable amount of cash on the balance sheet at Dec. 31, 2011, consistently solid funds from operations generation, and ample ABL revolver availability. Normal cash uses include annual capital expenditures of around $40 million, some moderate working capital investment to fund inventories and receivables during growth periods, and annual debt amortization of $10 million. The company has also historically used cash to meet post-retirement obligations, and expects to continue making material, ongoing annual contributions to these plans. The company is not required to adhere to any financial maintenance covenants on a regular basis; it is only subject to one springing fixed-charge coverage ratio contained in the ABL credit agreement. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CommScope that will be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook on CommScope reflects our belief that the company will realize the full benefit of restructuring initiatives over the near term, continue to make modest debt repayments, and experience more stable U.S. wireless spending. However, if debt to EBITDA exceeds 6x because the company does not achieve anticipated cost savings, global (particularly U.S.) wireless infrastructure spending remains soft, or volatile raw material costs cause gross margins to contract 2% or more, we could lower the corporate credit rating to 'B'. An upgrade is unlikely over the near term given the company's current ownership structure, which we believe precludes sustained de-leveraging. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 22, 2011 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From CommScope Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged CommScope Inc. Senior Secured BB Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. 