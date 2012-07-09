July 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on the following debt
issued on behalf of Summa Health System (Summa):
--$35.6 million series 1998A revenue bonds, Akron, Bath & Copley Joint Township
Hospital District (OH);
--$101.0 million series 2004A revenue bonds, Akron, Bath & Copley Joint Township
Hospital District (OH);
--$183.6 million series 2010 revenue bonds, State of Ohio (OH);
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--STABILIZED OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Fiscal 2011 operating profitability
continued at the improved levels achieved in fiscal 2010, with operating margin
equal to 2.3%, reflecting a significant improvement over the negative 1.0%
operating margin achieved in fiscal 2008.
--SOLID LIQUIDITY METRICS: Liquidity metrics have strengthened each year since
fiscal 2008 and are solid relative to debt with cash to debt equal to 95.8% and
cushion ratio equal to 12 times (x) at March 31, 2012. Consolidated days cash on
hand was light at 117.7 days, but reflects the impact of the health plan's
higher expense base upon the consolidated financial profile.
--MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Summa's debt burden is moderate with maximum annual
debt service (MADS) comprising a light 2.5% of operating revenues and solid MADS
coverage by operating EBITDA of 2.9x in 2011 relative to Fitch's 'BBB' category
median of 2.3x.
--LEADING MARKET SHARE: Summa's leading and consistent market share of 58%
should provide operating strength and stability for the system to further
improve its financial profile.
--INTEGRATED DELIVERY SYSTEM: A broad operating platform, including a large
employed physician group and a health plan with capitation experience, should
provide a strong base for implementation of health care reform initiatives.
SECURITY:
Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the accounts and general intangibles of
the obligated group.
CREDIT SUMMARY:
The rating affirmation is based upon sustained improved operating profitability,
solid liquidity metrics, a strong leading market share and the system's broad
base of operations. Except where otherwise noted, Fitch's financial analysis is
based upon Summa's consolidated financial statements. Summa's obligated group
excludes the employed physician group (Summa Physicians, Inc.) and the health
plan (SummaCare). In 2011, the obligated group accounted for 66.7% of operating
revenues and 90.4% of unrestricted net assets.
Operating margin continued to rebound from negative levels achieved in fiscal
2008 to 2.4% and 2.3% in fiscal 2010 and 2011, respectively, relative to Fitch's
'BBB' category median of 1.7%. Operating profitability in fiscal 2011 was
negatively impacted by increased charity care rates and lower inpatient volumes,
however these negative factors were offset by improved outpatient volumes,
receipt of meaningful use funds and overall expense control.
Operating profitability compressed during the three month interim period ending
March 31, 2012, however management expects fiscal 2012 results to be on par with
or exceed fiscal 2011 results. The compressed 0.4% operating margin reflects
lower inpatient volumes and decreased acuity of inpatient cases. Management has
developed a performance improvement plan and is holding monthly meetings to
monitor operating results and to ensure that fiscal 2012 operating results will
at least equal fiscal 2011 levels.
On an obligated group only basis, operating profitability exceeds Fitch's 'BBB'
category medians. Consolidated results are diluted by the results of the
physician group and Summa's health plan. Operating margins of 4.3% and 4.2% and
operating EBITDA margins of 11.1% in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, exceed Fitch's
'BBB' category medians of 1.7% and 8.5%, respectively.
Liquidity has increased 48.8% since 2008 to $410.9 million of unrestricted cash
and investments at March 31, 2012, equating to 117.7 days cash on hand, 12x
cushion ratio and 95.8% cash to debt. While liquidity metrics remain strong
relative to debt, days cash on hand remains light for the rating level. However,
Fitch notes that consolidated days cash on hand is depressed due to the health
plan's operating expenses. The obligated group's days cash on hand (which
excludes both the health plan and physician's group) equaled Fitch's 'BBB'
category median of 128.6 days.
The debt burden is moderate with MADS comprising a light 2.5% of total revenues.
The improved profitability and cash flow generation increased MADS coverage to
2.9x operating EBITDA relative to Fitch's 'BBB' median of 2.3x. Total long term
debt outstanding equaled $429 million at March 31, 2012 and is approximately
69.6% fixed rate, 10.5% synthetic fixed rate and 19.9% variable rate. Fitch
notes that Summa plans to refinance its series 1998A bonds through a direct
purchase agreement with an expected closing by the end of July 2012.
Summa's leading market share lends stability to its operations and credit
profile. Despite a decrease in utilization, Summa, including joint ventures and
affiliates, has maintained a strong primary service area market share of
approximately 58% since fiscal 2007. The primary competitor is Akron General
Health System which has held a consistent market share of approximately 27%. No
other competitor holds a market share of greater than 5%.
Summa updated its strategic and capital plans in fiscal 2011. Management
projects that routine capital spending will equal 120% of depreciation expense
going forward. Capital spending related to information technology is expected to
focus upon implementation of enterprise resource planning software, revenue
cycle software and improving the infrastructure of its data systems.
In addition to the routine capital spending, planning has begun to replace two
joint venture hospitals: the Western Reserve Hospital and the Crystal Clinic
Orthopaedic Center (CCOC). Given that these hospitals are joint ventures, Fitch
does not anticipate that either project will have a material impact on Summa's
credit profile. Given Summa's 40% ownership of the Western Reserve Hospital, the
replacement project will not impact Summa's balance sheet. The CCOC replacement
project is in the preliminary planning stages and the final plan of finance is
yet to be determined. Given Summa's less than 50% ownership of CCOC, Fitch does
not anticipate that the project will materially impact Summa's credit profile.
Credit concerns include Summa's high exposure to government payors. Medicare and
Medicaid comprised 47% and 15%, respectively, of Summa's gross patient revenue
in fiscal 2011. The high exposure to government payors creates increased
vulnerability to state and federal budget cuts.
Summa is an integrated delivery system headquartered in Akron, OH, operating
eight hospitals, a multispecialty physician group, and a health plan. Four of
the hospitals are wholly owned by Summa while three are joint ventures and one
hospital is operated under a management agreement. Including the joint ventures
and affiliated organizations, total available beds equals 1,171. Total
consolidated revenues equaled $1.37 billion in fiscal 2011. Summa covenants to
provide annual and quarterly disclosure. Disclosure filed on the Municipal
Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA System.