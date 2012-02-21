(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 21 OVERVIEW -- Today's rating actions on Bankia's mortgage covered bonds follow our lowering of the long-term counterparty credit rating on Bankia (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Feb. 13, 2012. -- Under our rating approach, Bankia's mortgage covered bond ratings currently benefit from the maximum uplift possible above our long-term rating on the issuer. -- Therefore, our downgrade of the issuer to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' has directly affected the rating on the mortgage covered bonds. -- As Bankia's covered bond ratings incorporate the maximum possible uplift under our covered bond criteria, any further rating action on Bankia would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds the bank has issued, all else being equal. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA' and removed from CreditWatch Negative its 'AAA' long-term credit ratings on Bankia S.A.'s (BBB-/Negative/A-3) mortgage covered bonds. We also assigned a negative outlook to the covered bonds (see list below). Today's rating actions follow the lowering of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Bankia on Feb. 13, 2012 (see "Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision," and "Bankia Downgraded To 'BBB-/A-3', BFA L-T Rating Lowered To 'BB-' On Spain Downgrade And BICRA Change; Outlook Negative," published on Feb. 13, 2012). Under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009), we evaluated the maximum potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR) increased by the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of uplift results from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization. When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement. Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have placed Bankia's mortgage covered bond program in category "1" and determined a "low" ALMM risk. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds the maximum potential ratings uplift of seven notches above our long-term rating on Bankia. Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow stresses from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Bankia's mortgage covered bonds can sustain the maximum uplift above Bankia's long-term ICR (BBB-/Negative/A-3). As these covered bonds already benefited from a seven-notch ratings uplift above our rating on Bankia as the sponsor bank--the maximum uplift allowed under our criteria--our downgrade of Bankia on Feb. 13 has directly affected our ratings on the covered bonds. Given our downgrade of Bankia to 'BBB-', and our analysis of the most recent credit and cash flow information from Bankia, we have therefore lowered our ratings on its mortgage covered bond program and related series to 'AA' to reflect the maximum ratings uplift of seven notches. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch Negative our ratings on Bankia's mortgage covered bonds, and have assigned a negative outlook to them. This reflects the fact that Bankia's mortgage covered bonds currently benefit from the maximum uplift of seven notches possible under our criteria and, all things remaining equal, any further rating action on the issuer would automatically lead to a corresponding rating change on the covered bonds that Bankia has issued. The assumptions that we use to calculate our target credit enhancement are not dependent on the rating on the issuer or the ratings on the covered bonds themselves. Therefore, today's rating actions have not affected our view on the covered bonds' target credit enhancement levels. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision, Feb. 13, 2012 -- Bankia Downgraded To 'BBB-/A-3', BFA L-T Rating Lowered To 'BB-' On Spain Downgrade And BICRA Change; Outlook Negative, Feb. 13, 2012 -- BICRA On Spain Revised To Group '5' From Group '4' Following Sovereign Downgrade, Feb. 13, 2012 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- General Criteria: Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Update To The Cash-Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009 -- Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009 -- General Criteria: Standard & Poor's To Explicitly Recognize Credit Stability As An Important Rating Factor, Oct. 15, 2008 -- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 -- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight On Key Analytics, July 16, 2004 -- Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003 -- RMBS: Criteria for Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, March 1, 2002 RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative; Outlook Negative Bankia S.A.

AA/Negative AAA/Watch Neg Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds ("Cedulas Hipotecarias") Surveillance Credit Analyst: Ana Galdo, Madrid (34) 91-389-6947; ana_galdo@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Sabrina Miehs, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-304; sabrina_miehs@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe; StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com AA/Negative AAA/Watch Neg Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds ("Cedulas Hipotecarias") Surveillance Credit Analyst: Ana Galdo, Madrid (34) 91-389-6947; ana_galdo@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Sabrina Miehs, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-304; sabrina_miehs@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe; StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com (Reporting By Joan Gralla)