Feb 21
OVERVIEW
-- Today's rating actions on Bankia's mortgage covered bonds follow our
lowering of the long-term counterparty credit rating on Bankia
(BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Feb. 13, 2012.
-- Under our rating approach, Bankia's mortgage covered bond ratings
currently benefit from the maximum uplift possible above our long-term rating
on the issuer.
-- Therefore, our downgrade of the issuer to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' has
directly affected the rating on the mortgage covered bonds.
-- As Bankia's covered bond ratings incorporate the maximum possible
uplift under our covered bond criteria, any further rating action on Bankia
would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds the
bank has issued, all else being equal.
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered to 'AA' and removed from CreditWatch Negative its 'AAA'
long-term credit ratings on Bankia S.A.'s (BBB-/Negative/A-3) mortgage covered
bonds. We also assigned a negative outlook to the covered bonds (see list
below).
Today's rating actions follow the lowering of our long-term counterparty
credit rating on Bankia on Feb. 13, 2012 (see "Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial
Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision," and
"Bankia Downgraded To 'BBB-/A-3', BFA L-T Rating Lowered To 'BB-' On Spain
Downgrade And BICRA Change; Outlook Negative," published on Feb. 13, 2012).
Under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And
Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,"
published on Dec. 16, 2009), we evaluated the maximum potential rating on a
covered bond program as the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR) increased by the
maximum number of notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of
uplift results from our assessment and classification of the program's
asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization.
When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of
the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or
monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three
distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential
number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be
commensurate with the target credit enhancement.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we
have placed Bankia's mortgage covered bond program in category "1" and
determined a "low" ALMM risk. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us
to assign to the covered bonds the maximum potential ratings uplift of seven
notches above our long-term rating on Bankia.
Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow
stresses from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have
assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Bankia's mortgage
covered bonds can sustain the maximum uplift above Bankia's long-term ICR
(BBB-/Negative/A-3).
As these covered bonds already benefited from a seven-notch ratings uplift
above our rating on Bankia as the sponsor bank--the maximum uplift allowed
under our criteria--our downgrade of Bankia on Feb. 13 has directly affected
our ratings on the covered bonds.
Given our downgrade of Bankia to 'BBB-', and our analysis of the most recent
credit and cash flow information from Bankia, we have therefore lowered our
ratings on its mortgage covered bond program and related series to 'AA' to
reflect the maximum ratings uplift of seven notches.
At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch Negative our ratings on
Bankia's mortgage covered bonds, and have assigned a negative outlook to them.
This reflects the fact that Bankia's mortgage covered bonds currently benefit
from the maximum uplift of seven notches possible under our criteria and, all
things remaining equal, any further rating action on the issuer would
automatically lead to a corresponding rating change on the covered bonds that
Bankia has issued.
The assumptions that we use to calculate our target credit enhancement are not
dependent on the rating on the issuer or the ratings on the covered bonds
themselves. Therefore, today's rating actions have not affected our view on
the covered bonds' target credit enhancement levels.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered Following
Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision, Feb. 13, 2012
-- Bankia Downgraded To 'BBB-/A-3', BFA L-T Rating Lowered To 'BB-' On
Spain Downgrade And BICRA Change; Outlook Negative, Feb. 13, 2012
-- BICRA On Spain Revised To Group '5' From Group '4' Following Sovereign
Downgrade, Feb. 13, 2012
-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
-- General Criteria: Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Update To The Cash-Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan.
6, 2009
-- Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities, Jan. 6, 2009
-- General Criteria: Standard & Poor's To Explicitly Recognize Credit
Stability As An Important Rating Factor, Oct. 15, 2008
-- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28,
2008
-- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings
Process, Feb. 7, 2008
-- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight On Key
Analytics, July 16, 2004
-- Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003
-- RMBS: Criteria for Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities, March 1, 2002
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative; Outlook Negative
Bankia S.A. AA/Negative AAA/Watch Neg
Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds ("Cedulas Hipotecarias")
Surveillance Credit Analyst: Ana Galdo, Madrid (34) 91-389-6947;
ana_galdo@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Sabrina Miehs, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-304;
sabrina_miehs@standardandpoors.com
Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe;
StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com
