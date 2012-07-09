July 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-' rating on the following bonds issued on behalf of O'Connor Woods (OCW), California: --$9.1 million City of Stockton revenue bonds (O'Connor Woods Housing Corporation) series 2001A; --$30.6 million ABAG Finance Authority for Nonprofit Corporations certificates of participation (O'Connor Woods Obligated Group) (1999)*. * The bonds are insured by ACA, which is not rated by Fitch. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge, first priority lien on property plant and equipment and a debt service reserve fund. The bond payments on the series 2001A bonds from O'Connor Woods to the Master Trustee will not be interrupted by the City of Stockton bankruptcy filing. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID OPERATING PROFITABILITY: OCW's profitability metrics are solid for the rating category, which is expected for a rental facility. Operating ratio of 88.5% and operating margin of 3.3% in fiscal 2011 (Dec. 31 year end) have improved since fiscal 2008 to 96% and negative 4.4%, respectively. Good operating performance over the last few years can be attributed to cost control measures and also an increase in skilled nursing facility Medicare-licensed beds, which allow for rehab short-stays. WEAK LIQUIDITY: As of March 31, 2012, OCW had $11.3 million in unrestricted cash and investments, equating to a weak 178.3 days cash on hand (DCOH), 29.4% cash to debt and 3.1x cushion ratio compared to Fitch's respective 'BBB' medians of 361.4 DCOH and 51% and 5.9x. Since OCW is a rental-only facility, Fitch believes that this level of liquidity remains adequate for the current rating. ADEQUATE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage has been adequate at 1.5x over the last two fiscal years. OCW plans to refinance its outstanding debt through the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) 232 financing program within the next two to three months. STABLE OCCUPANCY: Although occupancy in the independent living units (ILUs) remains below historical highs, it has been relatively stable at 87% in fiscal 2011 and 84.5% through the three months ended March 31, 2012. OCW has hired Pacific Retirement Services for onsite marketing support and training. Occupancy in assisted living units (ALUs) and the skilled nursing facility (SNF) has remained strong at 98.5% and 92%, respectively, in fiscal 2011. CREDIT PROFILE OCW is in the process of securing a final commitment from the HUD 232 program to refinance its outstanding debt, which would then close within three months of the signed commitment. Fitch views this refinancing favorably as OCW would realize interest savings as well as allow the organization to issue additional debt through HUD for the construction of a dementia/memory care unit. Fitch will withdraw its rating once the bonds are refinanced. Located in Stockton, CA, OCW is a rental retirement community with 245 ILUs, 77 ALUs, and 100 SNF beds. In 2011, OCW reported $26.3 million in total operating revenue. O'Connor Woods covenants to provide annual and quarterly disclosure through the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012; --'Rating Guidelines for NonProfit Continuing Care Retirement Communities', dated July 26, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Guidelines for Nonprofit Continuing Care Retirement Communities Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria