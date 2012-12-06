Overview -- Alliant LLC is refinancing its current capital structure in conjunction with its announced $1.76 billion leveraged buyout by KKR. -- We are assigning our 'B-' counterparty credit rating to Alliant LLC with a stable outlook. -- We are also revising our outlook on Alliant Inc. to stable from positive. -- We expect to withdraw all ratings on Alliant Inc. following the close of the transaction. Rating Action On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' long-term counterparty credit rating to Alliant Holdings I LLC (Alliant LLC) following the announced leveraged buyout of the company by private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR; all debt related to the transaction is to be issued by Alliant LLC. Alliant Inc. is the current issuer of existing debt) The outlook is stable. At the same time, we revised our outlook on Alliant Holdings I Inc. (Alliant Inc.) to stable from positive, reflecting the higher prospective debt level following the restructuring. We expect to withdraw all ratings on Alliant Inc. following the close of the transaction. We also assigned our preliminary 'B-' debt and '3' recovery ratings to Alliant LLC's proposed senior secured facilities consisting of a $705 million term loan B due 2019 and $100 million revolving credit facility (undrawn at closing) due 2017, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. We also assigned our preliminary 'CCC' debt and '6' recovery ratings to the company's proposed $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2020, indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. Rationale The rating actions are in response to our belief that the company's credit metrics will deteriorate following the proposed recapitalization. The new capital structure will result in a higher debt level of $1.155 billion ($705 million term loan B and $450 million unsecured notes) immediately following the transaction, compared with $823 million ($558 million term loan and $265 unsecured note) as of Sept. 30, 2012. As a result of the increased debt load, the company's debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio will weaken to 7.7x for pro-forma 2012 from 5.4x as of Sept. 30, 2012, and falls below our expectation for the company to maintain financial leverage at 6.5x or less. Similarly, EBITDA fixed-charge coverage weakens to 2.0x for pro-forma 2012 from 2.3x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will be able to de-lever at a measured pace during the next few years because of strong revenue and earnings growth. Although the proposed recapitalization will lead to a weaker financial profile, we believe the company's overall credit characteristics are commensurate with the current rating level. This view is supported by strong and peer-leading organic revenue growth of about 4.7% (excluding revenues associated with construction business generated by a team of brokers hired from Aon in June 2011) and very strong EBITDA margins of 32% for the first nine months of 2012. These were primarily driven by Alliant's specialty niche focus and strategy of hiring and retaining key producers. In addition, the company produced positive operating cash flows of $72 million during this period and has consistently produced positive operating cash flow every fiscal year since its acquisition by current owner, The Blackstone Group, in 2007. Our rating on Alliant LLC is based on the company's limited financial flexibility arising from a highly leveraged capital structure, weak EBITDA fixed-charge coverage metrics, revenues and earnings volatility in certain programs, and a low-quality balance sheet with negative tangible net worth. Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses is an experienced management team that focuses on maintaining Alliant LLC's enhanced competitive position through strategic acquisitions, the hiring of seasoned producers, and strong organic revenue growth. In addition to its diversified revenue base and niche expertise in specialty programs, Alliant LLC differentiates itself through very strong EBITDA margins and good liquidity as demonstrated by its history of positive operating cash flows. Outlook The outlook is stable. Despite difficult market conditions and low property/casualty insurance rates, we expect Alliant LLC to maintain its favorable revenues and earnings growth by attracting experienced producers, successfully integrating its recent and potential strategic acquisitions, and showing strong base performance as measured by peer-leading organic revenue from its diverse revenue streams and specialty niche focus. We expect the company to sustain its track record of very strong EBITDA margins of about 30% and strong and positive operating cash flows for full-year 2013. In addition, we expect a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of about 7.0x or lower and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of about 2.0x for full-year 2013, and for these metrics to improve. We could take positive rating actions on the company within the next 12 months if Alliant LLC maintains its favorable revenues and earnings performance and is able to reduce its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 6.5x or less on a sustained basis. Alternatively, we could take negative rating actions on the company if Alliant LLC does not meet our expectations or if management increases financial risk tolerance to a level that is no longer in line with the current rating level. Related Criteria And Research U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008 Ratings List New Rating Alliant Holdings I LLC Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured B- Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Affirmed Alliant Holdings I Inc. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Alliant Holdings I Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B-/Stable/-- B-/Positive/--