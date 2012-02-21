Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 1 basis point (bp) Friday to 206 bps, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 4 bps to 647 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads tightened by 1 bp each to 135 bps and 179 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' contracted by 2 bps to 256 bps. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads narrowed by 4 basis points each to 455 bps and 695 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' contracted by 3 bps to 1,060 bps. By industry, financial institutions tightened by 2 bps to 317 bps, banks contracted by 5 bps to 341 bps, and industrials narrowed by 1 bp to 302 bps. Utilities remained unchanged at 210 bps, and telecommunications contracted by 4 bps to 326 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 193 bps and below its five-year moving average of 238 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 622 bps and below its five-year moving average of 713 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.Global Fixed Income Research: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760; diane_vazza@standardandpoors.com