Overview -- We are affirming our ratings on Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GCG), including our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. -- The affirmation follows GCG's announced refinancing that includes a C$400 million unsecured notes issuance to repay existing borrowings, as well as the repurchase of up to C$100 million of shares. -- We view the refinancing as credit neutral, with pro forma leverage remaining consistent with the rating at 3x, and no meaningful deterioration in the company's strong liquidity. -- We are also assigning our 'BB+' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to GCG's proposed C$400 million notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that GCG's credit measures will remain in line with the rating, with total debt to adjusted EBITDA (including capital reimbursements) below 3.5x. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GCG), including its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable. The affirmation follows the company's announced refinancing that incorporates a C$400 million issuance of unsecured notes to fund the redemption of GCG's US$161.1 million senior secured term loans and US$170 million subordinated notes, swap breakage costs, and the repurchase of C$100 million of shares. We view the refinancing as credit neutral, with pro forma leverage remaining consistent with the rating at 3x and no meaningful deterioration in the company's strong liquidity. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating, and '4' recovery rating to GCG's proposed C$400 million notes. Rationale The ratings on GCG reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's significant revenue and EBITDA concentration in British Columbia (B.C.), an allocation structure that provides provincial governments with a fixed percent of revenues, and regulatory changes in Ontario that will disrupt current operations and could compel higher capital expenditures or acquisitions. The ratings are supported by the limited competition in the company's key markets, its solid market share in B.C., capital-expenditure reimbursements from some provincial governments, and credit measures that are consistent with the rating. GCG is a multijurisdictional gaming, entertainment, and hospitality operator, with operations in B.C., Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Washington State. The company operates 10 casinos (one with a hotel and conference center); four racetracks with some gaming (racinos); four card rooms; two community gaming centers; a recently acquired bingo hall; and various other food, beverage, and entertainment facilities. Notwithstanding GCG's multiple facilities, its cash flows are highly concentrated in B.C., which accounted for 74% of revenues and 79% of property-level EBITDA in 2011. Moreover, the company's two largest B.C. properties, River Rock and Boulevard, contributed 51% of total revenues and 55% of property-level EBITDA in 2011. Revenue has been effectively flat for two years, reflecting the saturation and maturity of key markets, flat economic conditions, and steady competition, although the opening of a third hotel tower at River Rock should contribute some modest gaming and hospitality revenue growth in 2012 and 2013. Weakness at Boulevard persists because of competition and disrupted access from highway construction that we expect will continue until late 2013, while the weak performance of horse racing assets in B.C. and Ontario is highlighted by noncash impairment charges in 2010 and 2011. Regulatory changes for horse racing in Ontario are part of an overall re-assessment of gaming in the province, which will likely open various opportunities in the next few years, most of which would require a meaningful upfront investment. Stronger gaming revenue at River Rock is offsetting stagnant revenue growth for most of its other properties, boosting overall last 12 months EBITDA by 3% in first-quarter 2012 after two years of flat revenue and earnings. (When assessing GCG's fundamental operating trends, we exclude reimbursement payments, but include them in our measure of EBITDA for calculating credit ratios because of the reliability of these payments.) We expect that the company's significant financial risk profile will remain consistent with the rating, with leverage in the low-3x area, but charges associated with the settlement of a long-standing dispute will reduce EBITDA by 5%-10% and the termination in 2013 of siteholder agreements at its Ontario horseracing facilities could subsequently reduce EBITDA by 10%-15% in the worst case, which could combine to push leverage up about 0.25x. Based on our current assessment of the company's business risk profile, we expect GCG to maintain leverage below 3.5x at the 'BB+' rating. Liquidity We view GCG's liquidity as strong, even after the company consumes cash to fund C$100 million of share repurchases. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.5x through 2013; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30% in 2012 and 2013; -- Free operating cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013 will be strongly positive given the company's modest growth capital spending program; and -- The company has good relationships with its banks and solid standing in capital markets. Recovery analysis Standard & Poor's rates GCG's proposed C$400 million unsecured notes 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of 4, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of default. We rate the company's senior secured revolving credit and term loan facilities 'BBB' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating on GCG), with a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in a default scenario. Standard & Poor's also rates GCG's US$170 million subordinated notes 'BB-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '6', indicating an expectation of minimal (0%-10%) recovery in the event of default. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that GCG's credit measures will remain in line with the 'BB+' rating, with total debt to adjusted EBITDA (including capital reimbursements) below 3.5x. Assuming steady EBITDA and operating cash flow in 2012, leverage should remain at about 3x, while strong liquidity and low capital expenditures give the company some flexibility to complete small acquisitions or greenfield capital investments without straining its financial risk profile. Given our assessment of GCG's fair business risk profile, a higher rating would likely be linked to the combination of improved operating diversity, sustained improvements in operating performance, and financial policies that preserve leverage below 2.5x. On the other hand, there could be downward pressure on the rating if leverage increases above 3.5x because of weaker operating performance, acquisitions and growth initiatives, or capital structure initiatives. 