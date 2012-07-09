July 9 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded to 'A' from 'A-' the ratings on
approximately $558.4 million of outstanding debt issued by the Illinois Finance
Authority on behalf of Rush University Medical Center Obligated
Group (Rush):
--Series 2009D revenue bonds;
--Series 2009C revenue bonds;
--Series 2009B revenue bonds;
--Series 2009A revenue bonds;
--Series 2008A variable rate demand revenue bonds;
--Series 2006B revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.
SECURITY:
Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the obligated
group and a mortgage on certain property of the obligated group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG, CONSISTENT PROFITABILITY: Rush's operating and operating EBITDA margins
have exceeded Fitch's 'A' category medians in each of the last four fiscal
years.
DEVELOPMENT RISK EXTINGUISHED: With the successful completion and opening of
Rush's new patient tower and clinical care platform in January 2012, the
associated project development risk has been eliminated.
UNIQUE INTEGRATED DELIVERY MODEL: Although it operates in the highly competitive
Chicago metropolitan market, Rush benefits from its excellent clinical quality
and reputation, highly aligned medical staff and health sciences programs in
medicine, nursing and research.
SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Rush's moderate leverage position and strong
profitability has resulted in solid and improving coverage of maximum annual
debt service (MADS) by operating EBITDA of 3.6x and 3.9x in fiscal 2010 and
2011, respectively, which exceeds the 2011 'A'-rated median of 3.3x .
LIGHT LIQUIDITY INDICATORS: At March 31, 2012, Rush liquidity indicators of
135.4 days cash on hand, a 10.4x cushion ratio and 88.3% cash to long-term debt
are weak relative to Fitch's respective 'A' category medians of 194.1, 15.4x and
113.6%. However, future capital spending is modest, which should allow for an
improvement in liquidity indicators going forward.
CREDIT SUMMARY:
Rush consists of three acute care hospitals including Rush University Medical
Center, located in Chicago, IL; Rush Oak Park Hospital, located in Oak Park,
Illinois; and Rush-Copley Medical Center, located in Aurora, Illinois. The three
hospitals operate 1,002 staffed beds. Rush also operates a medical university,
research facilities, a physician group practice with over 400 employed
physicians, and a rehabilitation/skilled nursing facility. In fiscal 2011, the
Obligated Group reported total revenues of $1.74 billion.
CREDIT PROFILE
The upgrade to 'A' from 'A-' is based primarily on Rush's consistently strong
operating profitability combined with the successful completion and opening of
its new patient and clinical care tower on the Rush University Medical Center
campus. The completion of the 'campus transformation' project significantly
reduces the development and financial risk assumed by the corporation and should
allow for growth in balance sheet liquidity due to lower future capital spending
requirements.
Rush opened its new patient tower and clinical platform on Jan. 9, 2012 on time
and within budget. The new facility totals 830,000 square feet and is licensed
for 304 new private adult and critical care beds. Fitch believes the new
facility should improve patient volumes, outcomes and satisfaction while
providing strategic benefits to the organization in maintaining its outstanding
clinical quality and reputation in the competitive Chicago-area marketplace. The
total cost of the project is estimated at $1.1 billion of which $950 million has
been spent to date.
Since fiscal 2007, Rush has generated operating and operating EBITDA margins
that have consistently exceeded Fitch's 'A' category medians. Operating margins
have ranged between 4.8% and 6.3% over the last five years, while operating
EBITDA margins have ranged between 11% and 12.2% over the same period. Through
the nine-month interim period ending March 31, 2012, operating and operating
EBITDA margins of 3.8% and 11% remain strong despite the non-recurring expenses
related to opening the new bed tower in January 2012.
Rush's moderate leverage position and strong profitability have allowed for
solid historical debt service coverage. Debt to capitalization at March 31, 2012
of 40.2% reflects an improvement from 42.9% at fiscal year-end (FYE) 2011 and
52% at FYE 2010. MADS of $55.1 million equates to a moderate 3.2% of fiscal 2011
total revenues which was covered 4.4x by net EBITDA and 3.9x by operating EBITDA
in fiscal 2011. Furthermore, leverage should moderate over the near term as
annual capital spending is expected to decline from almost 300% of annual
depreciation over the last three years to less than 125% of depreciation
expense.
At March 31, 2012 Rush's unrestricted cash and investments totaled $573.2
million which translates into 135.4 days cash on hand, a 10.4x cushion ratio and
88.3% cash to long-term debt, each of which trail the respective 'A' category
medians. However, Fitch believes that Rush's liquidity metrics will improve over
time as capital spending needs are likely to be modest and the corporation's
strong operating cash flow should allow for balance sheet liquidity to grow.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Rush will maintain
profitability consistent with historical results and that reduced capital
requirements will improve liquidity and reduce leverage.
Rush's disclosure practices are among the best in Fitch's health care portfolio
with quarterly and annual disclosure consisting of balance sheet, income
statements and cash flow statements, utilization statistics and a management
discussion and analysis.