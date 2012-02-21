Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
revised its recovery rating on Venoco Inc.'s unsecured debt to '5' from
'4'. The '5' recovery rating reflects our expectation for a modest (10% to 30%)
recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. As a result, we have
lowered our rating on Venoco's two senior unsecured debt issues ($150 million
11.50% senior unsecured notes due 2017 and $500 million 8.875% senior unsecured
notes due 2019) to 'B-' from 'B'. Our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company
remains unchanged and on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed
it on Jan. 18, 2012.
The issue-level rating revision reflects Venoco's recently revised, higher,
borrowing base redetermination and an updated PV-10 valuation based on
year-end 2011 proven reserves using Standard & Poor's recovery methodology and
stressed price deck assumptions.
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Venoco, to be
published later on RatingsDirect.
RATINGS LIST
Venoco Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Negative
Rating Lowered, Remain on Watch; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Venoco Inc.
Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Negative B/Watch Negative
Recovery Rating 5 4
