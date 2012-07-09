(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and
long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
-- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our
short-term foreign currency rating on Brazil to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
-- The upgrade does not reflect an improvement in our view of the
country's short-term creditworthiness.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency issuer rating;
the outlook remains stable, reflecting our expectation that the government
will pursue cautious fiscal and monetary policies that, combined with the
country's growing economic resilience, should moderate the impact of potential
external shocks and sustain long-term growth prospects.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Federative Republic of Brazil
to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. We also affirmed our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency
issuer rating. The outlook remains stable. In addition, we affirmed our 'A-'
transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment, and our 'brAAA' national scale
rating on Brazil remains unchanged.
Rationale
The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3'
results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between
long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria,
the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term
rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that
applied to corporate entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings
Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15,
2012). As a result, the change in the short-term foreign currency rating on
Brazil does not reflect an improvement in the sovereign's short-term
creditworthiness.
The current administration's growing track record of prudent macroeconomic
policies, including fairly consistent primary surpluses of close to 3% of GDP,
supports the ratings on Brazil. During the government's first year in office,
fiscal results have been better than it originally budgeted for, providing
greater scope for a more flexible monetary policy to help moderate the
negative effects of a potential decline in external demand. The combination of
Brazil's sustained political commitment to cautious economic policies, its
diverse economy, and its gradually improving external profile should moderate
the impact of potential external shocks and sustain its long-term growth
prospects, in our opinion.
In our view, the government's response to inflationary pressures in 2011 sent
an important signal about its policy flexibility and commitment to economic
stability. The government tightened its fiscal policy by making budget cuts
and by containing increases in pension spending.
Standard & Poor's expects per capita real GDP to increase by 1%-2% in 2012,
barring an unexpectedly severe deterioration in external conditions. Under the
current scenario, we expect Brazil's net general government debt to decline
only gradually over the next three years from the 41% of GDP estimated for
year-end 2011. We expect that the current account of the balance of payments
will reflect only moderate deficits of less than 2.5% of GDP in the coming
three years, with net foreign direct investment inflows financing a large
share of these. That, along with the accumulation of international reserves
that we currently estimate as covering 10 months of current account payments,
is likely to sustain Brazil's external liquidity position.
Brazil's relatively low ratio of investment to GDP, estimated at 19.4% for
2011, and microeconomic rigidities in many sectors hamper its ability to
increase per capita real economic growth much above 3% without running the
risk of creating macroeconomic imbalances, in our view. Given the public
sector's limited, though improving, fiscal flexibility, we believe that the
effort to increase private-sector investment will be a key challenge for
Brazil.
Our local currency rating is two notches higher than the foreign currency
rating because monetary flexibility plus the sizable local currency debt
market provide, in our opinion, moderately better capacity to service debt
denominated in Brazilian reais that the country issues in the domestic market.
Our T&C assessment reflects our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign
restricting access to foreign exchange Brazil-based nonsovereign issuers need
for debt service is moderately lower than the likelihood of the sovereign
defaulting on its foreign-currency obligations. Even though the government has
some foreign-exchange restrictions, they are mostly on the capital account,
and we see its economic policies as outward oriented.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances the commitment we believe the government has to
implement prudent economic policies with its relatively limited fiscal
flexibility while interest rates are still high. We expect the administration
will sustain its commitment to fiscal prudence despite the challenges arising
from an expected strong increase in the minimum wage in 2012 and
public-investment needs. We expect that fiscal policy will remain supportive
of a flexible monetary policy, giving authorities greater room to employ
limited countercyclical policies amid increasingly uncertain global conditions.
Implementing a vigorous agenda of economic reforms that boost investment and
GDP growth would give Brazil greater policy flexibility and lower real
interest rates and, in turn, could lead to an upgrade. On the other hand,
failure to contain inflation at levels that maintain the credibility of the
central bank's inflation-targeting policy, combined with looser fiscal policy
and greater recourse to lending by government-owned banks, could stall or
reverse the recent improvement in Brazil's economic pillars and result in a
downgrade.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Brazil (Federative Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3
Ratings Affirmed
Brazil (Federative Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2
Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/--
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A-
Senior Unsecured BBB
