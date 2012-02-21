Overview
-- U.S.-based URS Corp. has agreed to acquire Canada-based Flint
Energy Services Ltd. for a total consideration of approximately $1.5
billion.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on URS. The
outlook remains stable.
-- Although we expect credit metrics to weaken somewhat as a result of
the proposed acquisition, we believe that the company will be able to repay
debt and restore credit metrics to levels appropriate for the rating within 18
to 24 months.
Rating Action
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
corporate credit rating on San Francisco-based URS Corp. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
URS' credit measures will be stretched for the rating temporarily because of
the debt-funded acquisition of Flint Energy Services Ltd. However, the rating
affirmation reflects our expectation that within 18 to 24 months, ratios will
return to commensurate levels, including total debt to EBITDA of less than 3x
and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 30% or more.
We believe the proposed acquisition of Flint Energy Services will modestly
enhance URS' business, although it does not affect our overall assessment of
the business risk profile as "satisfactory," as our criteria define the terms.
This reflects our expectation that the company will continue to benefit from
its significant scale, full-service capabilities, diversified end-market
exposure, and a track record of good cost and contract management that should
continue to support consistent cash flow generation. These factors temper
competitive industry conditions, cyclical end-markets, and the execution risks
inherent to construction projects. Although growth prospects in URS'
industrial and commercial, infrastructure, and power segments are positive,
the company faces weaker conditions in its large federal segment because of
government budget uncertainties.
The acquisition will strengthen URS' capabilities, bolstering its position as
one of the top engineering and construction firms nationwide. We believe URS
will be able to leverage its strong engineering resources to integrate and
further develop Flint's business. The acquisition will expand its service
portfolio to the large oil and gas sector, thereby closing a product gap with
some of its large engineering and construction peers. Flint has maintained
relatively steady margins in a cyclical industry, in part because of its
overall lower contract risks relative to the industry average.
Tempering these factors, URS' increased exposure to oil and gas prices will
increase the share of revenues and profits it will derive from a highly
cyclical sector. In addition, Flint's business model is more capital intensive
(both in terms of capital expenditures and working capital) and has generated
less consistent cash flow than URS' base business over the past few years.
Although cost synergies and revenue synergies are not critical factors
underlying the transaction, integration issues will remain a potential risk
factor.
We believe that the acquisition is consistent with management's previously
stated growth objectives and financial policies, although the debt funding the
full transaction will initially stretch credit measures somewhat beyond levels
that Standard & Poor's considers adequate for the rating. Following the
acquisition, we expect URS to prioritize debt reduction to restore credit
measures. Based on our expectation for annual free cash flow generation of
about $400 million, we believe that the company should be able to restore
credit ratios to less than 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt of 30%
or more by year-end 2013. This assumes that the company will pay down at least
$350 million of debt over the next two years. Until then, we consider the
company to have very limited capacity for acquisition spending in excess of
$100 million or for share buybacks.
Liquidity
We expect URS will have "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next
12-18 months even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA decline. This is based on
the following factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12
months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more
than 15%.
Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our assumptions for about
$400 million of free cash flow in 2012 (although working capital requirements
could reduce this somewhat), and we expect that the company will maintain $400
million or more of availability under its revolving credit facility.
Financial covenants govern availability under the revolving credit facility,
including a 3x maximum leverage covenant. We expect that the company will
exercise its option under the agreement to relax this covenant to 3.25x for
four quarters to provide additional headroom following the acquisition. We
expect that URS will maintain 15% headroom or more under these requirements.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Our baseline scenario assumes low-single-digit organic
revenue growth and steady profit margins over the next two years, as the
company continues to face mixed conditions in its various markets. In
particular, our economists expect federal government spending to decline about
1.9% this year, which we think could result in a slightly greater revenue
decline in URS' federal segment, offset by more favorable trends in its
infrastructure and power segments. This should support consistent cash flow
generation, enabling the company to reduce debt and leverage over next two
years.
We believe that the debt-financed acquisition of Flint will use essentially
all of URS' debt capacity at the current rating. In particular, we believe
that URS will need to achieve at least $350 million of debt reduction over the
next two years, or more if operating performance is weaker than we expect, to
appropriately restore its credit measures. Therefore, should management depart
from its stated goal of prioritizing debt reduction and curtailing both
acquisition spending and share buybacks until metrics are fully restored, we
could lower the rating.
We are unlikely to raise the rating in the next two years, but we could, over
the longer-term, consider an upgrade if management adheres to more
conservative financial policies.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
URS Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
