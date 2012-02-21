Overview -- U.S.-based URS Corp. has agreed to acquire Canada-based Flint Energy Services Ltd. for a total consideration of approximately $1.5 billion. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on URS. The outlook remains stable. -- Although we expect credit metrics to weaken somewhat as a result of the proposed acquisition, we believe that the company will be able to repay debt and restore credit metrics to levels appropriate for the rating within 18 to 24 months. Rating Action On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on San Francisco-based URS Corp. The outlook is stable. Rationale URS' credit measures will be stretched for the rating temporarily because of the debt-funded acquisition of Flint Energy Services Ltd. However, the rating affirmation reflects our expectation that within 18 to 24 months, ratios will return to commensurate levels, including total debt to EBITDA of less than 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 30% or more. We believe the proposed acquisition of Flint Energy Services will modestly enhance URS' business, although it does not affect our overall assessment of the business risk profile as "satisfactory," as our criteria define the terms. This reflects our expectation that the company will continue to benefit from its significant scale, full-service capabilities, diversified end-market exposure, and a track record of good cost and contract management that should continue to support consistent cash flow generation. These factors temper competitive industry conditions, cyclical end-markets, and the execution risks inherent to construction projects. Although growth prospects in URS' industrial and commercial, infrastructure, and power segments are positive, the company faces weaker conditions in its large federal segment because of government budget uncertainties. The acquisition will strengthen URS' capabilities, bolstering its position as one of the top engineering and construction firms nationwide. We believe URS will be able to leverage its strong engineering resources to integrate and further develop Flint's business. The acquisition will expand its service portfolio to the large oil and gas sector, thereby closing a product gap with some of its large engineering and construction peers. Flint has maintained relatively steady margins in a cyclical industry, in part because of its overall lower contract risks relative to the industry average. Tempering these factors, URS' increased exposure to oil and gas prices will increase the share of revenues and profits it will derive from a highly cyclical sector. In addition, Flint's business model is more capital intensive (both in terms of capital expenditures and working capital) and has generated less consistent cash flow than URS' base business over the past few years. Although cost synergies and revenue synergies are not critical factors underlying the transaction, integration issues will remain a potential risk factor. We believe that the acquisition is consistent with management's previously stated growth objectives and financial policies, although the debt funding the full transaction will initially stretch credit measures somewhat beyond levels that Standard & Poor's considers adequate for the rating. Following the acquisition, we expect URS to prioritize debt reduction to restore credit measures. Based on our expectation for annual free cash flow generation of about $400 million, we believe that the company should be able to restore credit ratios to less than 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt of 30% or more by year-end 2013. This assumes that the company will pay down at least $350 million of debt over the next two years. Until then, we consider the company to have very limited capacity for acquisition spending in excess of $100 million or for share buybacks. Liquidity We expect URS will have "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12-18 months even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA decline. This is based on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%. Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our assumptions for about $400 million of free cash flow in 2012 (although working capital requirements could reduce this somewhat), and we expect that the company will maintain $400 million or more of availability under its revolving credit facility. Financial covenants govern availability under the revolving credit facility, including a 3x maximum leverage covenant. We expect that the company will exercise its option under the agreement to relax this covenant to 3.25x for four quarters to provide additional headroom following the acquisition. We expect that URS will maintain 15% headroom or more under these requirements. Outlook The outlook is stable. Our baseline scenario assumes low-single-digit organic revenue growth and steady profit margins over the next two years, as the company continues to face mixed conditions in its various markets. In particular, our economists expect federal government spending to decline about 1.9% this year, which we think could result in a slightly greater revenue decline in URS' federal segment, offset by more favorable trends in its infrastructure and power segments. This should support consistent cash flow generation, enabling the company to reduce debt and leverage over next two years. We believe that the debt-financed acquisition of Flint will use essentially all of URS' debt capacity at the current rating. In particular, we believe that URS will need to achieve at least $350 million of debt reduction over the next two years, or more if operating performance is weaker than we expect, to appropriately restore its credit measures. Therefore, should management depart from its stated goal of prioritizing debt reduction and curtailing both acquisition spending and share buybacks until metrics are fully restored, we could lower the rating. We are unlikely to raise the rating in the next two years, but we could, over the longer-term, consider an upgrade if management adheres to more conservative financial policies. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed URS Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.