Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings believes companies with underfunded pensions will remain subject to pressure going forward, and that even if interest rates remain low, funding requirements could continue to rise. It is important to note that, even if day-to-day market interest rates stay flat, the liabilities calculated per pension funding rules could still continue to grow. Funding requirements are calculated using a 24-month average of yields on high quality corporate bonds provided by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The yield on this index declined from 5.88% in December 2009 to 4.71% in December 2011. Thus, even if market rates stay flat, this index could continue to decline in 2012, as the current low rates replace higher rates in the base from two years ago. We believe cash contributions will remain elevated barring a significant recovery in the equity market. While stronger companies will be able to meet higher contribution requirements (some will actually contribute more than minimal levels), those with weaker credit profiles and considerably underfunded plans will continue to face funding challenges. However, we believe that even if there is some improvement in asset performance amid a low interest rate environment, that doesn't necessarily alleviate funding pressure. Funding rules are rather different than accounting rules, and company pension funding ails won't necessarily be cured by a moderate uptick in the equity markets. As a rule of thumb, we believe, all other things being equal, a 50-basis-point decrease in the funding calculation discount rate could raise a plan's sponsor liabilities by 5% to 10%. Our most recent report summarizes the effect of pensions on a select group of 14 lower rated companies that showed materially underfunded pension plans at the date of their last 10-K filing. For additional details on this topic, please see the report entitled, "Pension Contributions on Upswing," available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.