Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following U.S. residential servicer ratings for JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA (Chase) as follows. These servicer ratings were formerly under the name of Chase Home Finance LLC (CHF). --Residential primary servicer rating for Prime product at 'RPS2+'; --Residential primary servicer rating for Alt-A product at 'RPS2+'; --Residential primary servicer rating for Subprime product at 'RPS2+'; --Residential primary servicer rating for HELOC product at 'RPS2+'; --Residential primary specialty servicer rating for Second Lien product 'RPS2+'; --Residential primary specialty servicer rating for Option ARM product 'RPS2+'; --Residential special servicer at 'RSS2+'; --Residential master servicer at 'RMS2'. The Rating Outlook for Chase's servicer ratings is Negative. Fitch maintains its Negative Outlook for the entire U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector. The primary and special servicer rating actions reflect Chase's continued investment in its servicing technology and enhancements to its control environment. However, the primary and special servicer rating actions also take into consideration instances of SCRA loan non-compliance and the foreclosure processing deficiencies highlighted by the Consent Orders that Chase entered into with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. and EMC Mortgage Corporation entered into with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, in April 2011. The master servicer rating reflects the company's adequate servicer oversight and reporting capabilities. All of the servicer ratings incorporate Chase's financial condition. Chase is rated 'AA-', Outlook Stable by Fitch. A company's financial condition is an important component of Fitch's servicer rating analysis. In June 2011, Fitch downgraded the operational risk ratings of several U.S. residential mortgage servicers due to the growing burden of managing delinquent and defaulted mortgages in an environment of heightened regulatory scrutiny, increased areas of risk identified by various regulatory bodies which ultimately resulted in consent orders, and the slower than expected pace that institutions have demonstrated in responding to the foreclosure crisis and implementing process changes. Chase's primary servicer ratings were downgraded to 'RPS2+' from 'RPS1' for Prime, Alt-A, Subprime, and HELOC products and its special servicer rating to 'RSS2+' from 'RSS1' at that time. Over the review period, Chase indicated it has worked toward implementation of the changes necessary to meet the regulatory and compliance requirements outlined in the Consent Order. Finally, the ratings reflect Fitch's overall concerns for the U.S. residential servicing industry, which include the ability to maintain high performance standards while addressing the rising cost of servicing and changes to industry practices, which are likely to be mandated by regulators and other parties. The ratings were determined in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' which are available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern that increasing regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. residential mortgage servicing sector and/or unforeseen challenges in implementing the changes necessary to address the requirements in the Consent Order, or other mandated or agreed to servicing requirements, could further impact Chase's servicing operations and lead to a downgrade of its servicer ratings. In May 2011, CHF was merged into its parent Chase. As of June 30, 2011, Chase's mortgage servicing portfolio was comprised of over 8.1 million loans totaling $1.18 trillion, with 19.1% non-agency first lien prime product, 6.2% first lien Alt-A product, 6.4% first lien subprime product, 7.8% HELOC product, and 1% closed-end second lien product. Option ARMs made up 6% of the servicing portfolio. Chase's special servicing portfolio was comprised of over 38,000 loans totaling $3.4 billion and its master servicing portfolio was comprised of over 66,000 loans totaling $22.3 billion. Chase continues to invest in technology to support its mortgage servicing operations including consolidation of its legacy servicing platforms; system enhancements to reduce processing times and increase web features; and implementation of a modification portal to allow borrowers to apply for a modification, provide the required documentation electronically, and review the status of their application on-line. Chase is re-aligning its quality assurance programs to incorporate the requirements of the Consent Orders and is implementing a control self-assessment program for all servicing and default functions. Chase's master servicing operation continues to provide adequate servicer oversight and investor reporting capabilities. During 2011, the company completed on-site reviews of its five largest servicers which covered 98% of the master servicing portfolio. Fitch has reviewed Chase's servicing operations and believes the company continues to maintain a capable servicing operation with the staff, procedures, controls, default management processes, and technology to manage its current servicing portfolio. Fitch will continue to monitor the company's ability to maintain performance as it pursues its servicing initiatives in this high delinquency environment. In November 2010, Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook for the entire U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector on increased concerns surrounding alleged procedural defects in the judicial foreclosure process. Responses to Fitch's recent survey of its rated servicers regarding internal procedures used to verify and execute foreclosure affidavits indicate that all servicers are taking this matter seriously and are continuing to work to resolve any issues uncovered. Fitch may place an individual servicer's ratings on Rating Watch Negative and/or downgrade the ratings if the servicer does not diligently and timely review its processes and take immediate corrective action to remediate any foreclosure action or documentation failures. Fitch may take similar actions on a servicer's ratings if the impact of the additional costs that must be borne by the servicer significantly affects its financial condition. Until those conclusions are reached, the Negative Outlook on the sector affects all U.S. RMBS servicers. Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and special servicers on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest rating. Within some of these rating levels, Fitch further differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well as the flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential servicer rating program, please see Fitch's report 'Rating U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011, which is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 13, 2010); --'U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating' (Jan. 31, 2011).