Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following U.S. residential
servicer ratings for JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA (Chase) as follows. These servicer
ratings were formerly under the name of Chase Home Finance LLC (CHF).
--Residential primary servicer rating for Prime product at 'RPS2+';
--Residential primary servicer rating for Alt-A product at 'RPS2+';
--Residential primary servicer rating for Subprime product at 'RPS2+';
--Residential primary servicer rating for HELOC product at 'RPS2+';
--Residential primary specialty servicer rating for Second Lien product 'RPS2+';
--Residential primary specialty servicer rating for Option ARM product 'RPS2+';
--Residential special servicer at 'RSS2+';
--Residential master servicer at 'RMS2'.
The Rating Outlook for Chase's servicer ratings is Negative. Fitch maintains its
Negative Outlook for the entire U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings
sector.
The primary and special servicer rating actions reflect Chase's continued
investment in its servicing technology and enhancements to its control
environment. However, the primary and special servicer rating actions also take
into consideration instances of SCRA loan non-compliance and the foreclosure
processing deficiencies highlighted by the Consent Orders that Chase entered
into with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and JPMorgan Chase &
Co. and EMC Mortgage Corporation entered into with the Board of Governors of the
Federal Reserve System, in April 2011. The master servicer rating reflects the
company's adequate servicer oversight and reporting capabilities. All of the
servicer ratings incorporate Chase's financial condition. Chase is rated 'AA-',
Outlook Stable by Fitch. A company's financial condition is an important
component of Fitch's servicer rating analysis.
In June 2011, Fitch downgraded the operational risk ratings of several U.S.
residential mortgage servicers due to the growing burden of managing delinquent
and defaulted mortgages in an environment of heightened regulatory scrutiny,
increased areas of risk identified by various regulatory bodies which ultimately
resulted in consent orders, and the slower than expected pace that institutions
have demonstrated in responding to the foreclosure crisis and implementing
process changes. Chase's primary servicer ratings were downgraded to 'RPS2+'
from 'RPS1' for Prime, Alt-A, Subprime, and HELOC products and its special
servicer rating to 'RSS2+' from 'RSS1' at that time. Over the review period,
Chase indicated it has worked toward implementation of the changes necessary to
meet the regulatory and compliance requirements outlined in the Consent Order.
Finally, the ratings reflect Fitch's overall concerns for the U.S. residential
servicing industry, which include the ability to maintain high performance
standards while addressing the rising cost of servicing and changes to industry
practices, which are likely to be mandated by regulators and other parties. The
ratings were determined in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating U.S.
Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' and
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' which are available on
the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern that increasing regulatory
scrutiny in the U.S. residential mortgage servicing sector and/or unforeseen
challenges in implementing the changes necessary to address the requirements in
the Consent Order, or other mandated or agreed to servicing requirements, could
further impact Chase's servicing operations and lead to a downgrade of its
servicer ratings.
In May 2011, CHF was merged into its parent Chase. As of June 30, 2011, Chase's
mortgage servicing portfolio was comprised of over 8.1 million loans totaling
$1.18 trillion, with 19.1% non-agency first lien prime product, 6.2% first lien
Alt-A product, 6.4% first lien subprime product, 7.8% HELOC product, and 1%
closed-end second lien product. Option ARMs made up 6% of the servicing
portfolio. Chase's special servicing portfolio was comprised of over 38,000
loans totaling $3.4 billion and its master servicing portfolio was comprised of
over 66,000 loans totaling $22.3 billion.
Chase continues to invest in technology to support its mortgage servicing
operations including consolidation of its legacy servicing platforms; system
enhancements to reduce processing times and increase web features; and
implementation of a modification portal to allow borrowers to apply for a
modification, provide the required documentation electronically, and review the
status of their application on-line. Chase is re-aligning its quality assurance
programs to incorporate the requirements of the Consent Orders and is
implementing a control self-assessment program for all servicing and default
functions.
Chase's master servicing operation continues to provide adequate servicer
oversight and investor reporting capabilities. During 2011, the company
completed on-site reviews of its five largest servicers which covered 98% of the
master servicing portfolio.
Fitch has reviewed Chase's servicing operations and believes the company
continues to maintain a capable servicing operation with the staff, procedures,
controls, default management processes, and technology to manage its current
servicing portfolio. Fitch will continue to monitor the company's ability to
maintain performance as it pursues its servicing initiatives in this high
delinquency environment.
In November 2010, Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook for the entire U.S.
Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector on increased concerns surrounding
alleged procedural defects in the judicial foreclosure process. Responses to
Fitch's recent survey of its rated servicers regarding internal procedures used
to verify and execute foreclosure affidavits indicate that all servicers are
taking this matter seriously and are continuing to work to resolve any issues
uncovered. Fitch may place an individual servicer's ratings on Rating Watch
Negative and/or downgrade the ratings if the servicer does not diligently and
timely review its processes and take immediate corrective action to remediate
any foreclosure action or documentation failures. Fitch may take similar actions
on a servicer's ratings if the impact of the additional costs that must be borne
by the servicer significantly affects its financial condition. Until those
conclusions are reached, the Negative Outlook on the sector affects all U.S.
RMBS servicers.
Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and special servicers on a
scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest rating. Within some of these rating
levels, Fitch further differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well
as the flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential servicer rating
program, please see Fitch's report 'Rating U.S. Residential and Small Balance
Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011, which is
available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 13, 2010);
--'U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating' (Jan.
31, 2011).
