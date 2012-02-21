Overview
-- URS Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) has announced its intention to
acquire all of Flint Energy Services Ltd.'s issued and outstanding
common shares for a total purchase price of C$1.25 billion.
-- We are placing our ratings, including the 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, on Flint on CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- Given the higher credit rating on URS, Standard & Poor's expects to
raise the ratings on Flint on completion of the URS acquisition.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement before June 30, 2012.
Rating Action
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Flint Energy Services Ltd. on CreditWatch with positive implications. The '3'
recovery rating on Flint's C$175 million senior unsecured debt, maturing in
2019, remains unchanged.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement on Flint follows URS Corp.'s announced
(BBB-/Stable/--) intention to acquire all of Flint's issued and outstanding
common shares for a total purchase price of C$1.25 billion. The transaction is
expected to close by June 30, 2012.
Given the higher credit rating on URS, Standard & Poor's expects to raise its
long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Flint upon
completion of the URS acquisition. Pro forma this transaction, Flint is
estimated to account for about 22% of the consolidated entity's revenues,
based on the year-to-date financial performance at Sept. 30, 2011.
With the addition of URS' engineering capability to Flint's construction
services, we believe Flint should be able to improve its competitive position
in the growing oil sands sector of the oil and gas industry. There is the
potential for the Flint and URS combined entity to increase its participation
in the future development of in-situ oil sands projects, which are expected to
account for the majority of the estimated C$180 billion of development
activity expected to occur during the next 10 years. These business
opportunities will largely occur in the company's Facility Infrastructure
division, a segment that has historically generated operating margins that are
slightly weaker than the company's consolidated operating margins; however,
the combined company should be able to improve the segment's operating margin
performance through its expanded service capabilities (which will now include
engineering, procurement, and construction). Although we do not expect this
segment's operating margins will reach or exceed Flint's recent 8%-10%
realized consolidated operating margins, we believe the segment will continue
to grow as a percentage of Flint's total revenues and operating income.
The current ratings on Flint reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the
company's participation in the volatile and cyclical oil and gas industry, its
operating margin volatility due to negligible pricing power, and a highly
concentrated customer base. These weaknesses, which hamper the ratings, are
somewhat offset by Flint's vertically integrated operations, which allow the
company to participate in various stages of project development, from initial
construction through commercial operation. We believe the company's overall
credit profile also benefits from its relatively under-levered balance sheet,
enabling it to maintain strong cash flow protection metrics, despite its
somewhat weak realized consolidated operating margins.
Flint's existing business risk profile, which we characterize as weak based on
our ratings criteria, reflects our assessment of the company's vertically
integrated diversified operations in its four business segments: production
services, facility infrastructure, oilfield services, and maintenance
services. These four business units enable Flint to participate in both
conventional and unconventional oil and gas development activities. We believe
the company's ability to service both conventional and unconventional oil and
gas development projects provides good visibility to business and revenue
growth. In fact, new business contracts secured during the first three
quarters of 2011 will bolster the Facility Infrastructure segment's revenues
in 2012 and 2013.
In our opinion, the company's significant financial risk profile, which is
stronger than the 'BB-' rating suggests, benefits from its moderate debt
levels and history of maintaining its capital spending within operating cash
flows. Pro forma its integration with its new parent company, URS, we believe
Flint's large and volatile working capital requirements will have a less
material effect on the consolidated entity's liquidity and overall financial
risk profile.
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch placement before June 30,
2012.
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Flint Energy Services Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Pos/-- BB-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency BB-/Watch Pos BB-
Recovery Rating 3 3
