Overview -- URS Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) has announced its intention to acquire all of Flint Energy Services Ltd.'s issued and outstanding common shares for a total purchase price of C$1.25 billion. -- We are placing our ratings, including the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, on Flint on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- Given the higher credit rating on URS, Standard & Poor's expects to raise the ratings on Flint on completion of the URS acquisition. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement before June 30, 2012. Rating Action On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Flint Energy Services Ltd. on CreditWatch with positive implications. The '3' recovery rating on Flint's C$175 million senior unsecured debt, maturing in 2019, remains unchanged. Rationale The CreditWatch placement on Flint follows URS Corp.'s announced (BBB-/Stable/--) intention to acquire all of Flint's issued and outstanding common shares for a total purchase price of C$1.25 billion. The transaction is expected to close by June 30, 2012. Given the higher credit rating on URS, Standard & Poor's expects to raise its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Flint upon completion of the URS acquisition. Pro forma this transaction, Flint is estimated to account for about 22% of the consolidated entity's revenues, based on the year-to-date financial performance at Sept. 30, 2011. With the addition of URS' engineering capability to Flint's construction services, we believe Flint should be able to improve its competitive position in the growing oil sands sector of the oil and gas industry. There is the potential for the Flint and URS combined entity to increase its participation in the future development of in-situ oil sands projects, which are expected to account for the majority of the estimated C$180 billion of development activity expected to occur during the next 10 years. These business opportunities will largely occur in the company's Facility Infrastructure division, a segment that has historically generated operating margins that are slightly weaker than the company's consolidated operating margins; however, the combined company should be able to improve the segment's operating margin performance through its expanded service capabilities (which will now include engineering, procurement, and construction). Although we do not expect this segment's operating margins will reach or exceed Flint's recent 8%-10% realized consolidated operating margins, we believe the segment will continue to grow as a percentage of Flint's total revenues and operating income. The current ratings on Flint reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's participation in the volatile and cyclical oil and gas industry, its operating margin volatility due to negligible pricing power, and a highly concentrated customer base. These weaknesses, which hamper the ratings, are somewhat offset by Flint's vertically integrated operations, which allow the company to participate in various stages of project development, from initial construction through commercial operation. We believe the company's overall credit profile also benefits from its relatively under-levered balance sheet, enabling it to maintain strong cash flow protection metrics, despite its somewhat weak realized consolidated operating margins. Flint's existing business risk profile, which we characterize as weak based on our ratings criteria, reflects our assessment of the company's vertically integrated diversified operations in its four business segments: production services, facility infrastructure, oilfield services, and maintenance services. These four business units enable Flint to participate in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas development activities. We believe the company's ability to service both conventional and unconventional oil and gas development projects provides good visibility to business and revenue growth. In fact, new business contracts secured during the first three quarters of 2011 will bolster the Facility Infrastructure segment's revenues in 2012 and 2013. In our opinion, the company's significant financial risk profile, which is stronger than the 'BB-' rating suggests, benefits from its moderate debt levels and history of maintaining its capital spending within operating cash flows. Pro forma its integration with its new parent company, URS, we believe Flint's large and volatile working capital requirements will have a less material effect on the consolidated entity's liquidity and overall financial risk profile. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch placement before June 30, 2012. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Canadian Oil And Gas Service Companies Get A Boost From High Oil Prices, Oct. 18, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors For Global Oilfield Services Companies, May 31, 2006 -- Oilfield Services Company Characteristics and Keys to Success Dec. 11, 2003 Ratings List CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Flint Energy Services Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Pos/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured Local Currency BB-/Watch Pos BB- Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.