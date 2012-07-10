July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bradford & Bingley's (B&B; 'A'/Negative/'F1') mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. In total there are GBP2.558bn bonds outstanding to date and all bonds benefit from a 12 month extendable maturity from their expected maturity dates. The bonds are guaranteed by Bradford & Bingley Covered Bonds LLP. The covered bonds' rating continues to be based on the guarantee from HM Treasury (HMT) originally established on 29 September 2008 and set to expire when B&B has been completely wound down. Therefore, Fitch does not publish the Discontinuity Factor nor the level of asset percentage supporting B&B's covered bond rating as these are not drivers of the rating considering the guarantee. HMT's statement on the guarantee notes that the guarantee arrangements include B&B's obligations in respect of its covered bonds, but does not specify whether it is a guarantee for timely payment of obligations or for payment of obligations when creditors suffer a loss. The guarantee specifies that it is timely payment for unsecured obligations and, for secured obligations, HMT notes that it guarantees them to the extent that those obligations exceed available proceeds of the realised security. The covered bonds are unsecured obligations of B&B, but since the cover pool is a form of security for investors, the agency interprets that timely payment of obligations is not prescribed under the guarantee. The agency relies on the 'AAA' protection for investors to be based on recoveries after a covered bond default. However, the agency notes that, prior to 2031 when the last covered bond will mature, should a payment on the covered bonds be missed, there is potential for a cross-default of B&B's other senior unsecured obligations, which mature in 2047. A missed payment on the covered bonds may lead to an acceleration of all covered bonds, which would require a larger and earlier payout under the guarantee than repaying the covered bonds as they become due. In the guarantee, there is no language describing it as irrevocable. However, because of the involvement of the UK sovereign as the owner of B&B and the guarantor of its obligations, Fitch has made an exception to its standard criteria for analysing guarantees, which focuses on their irrevocability. The agency's view is that governments do not make these commitments lightly and their credibility and, potentially, the credibility of the UK financial markets could be at risk if they reneged on such obligations. Details on the cover assets and covered bonds, as reported in B&B's quarterly reports will continue to be published on the agency's website in its surveillance database. Fitch will continue to monitor the status of the HMT guarantee on an ongoing basis, and assess whether the features in place provides protection commensurate with the rating.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK' dated 12 August 2011, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, and 'Counterparty Risks in UK Covered Bond Programmes', dated 12 May 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Exposure Draft: Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria Counterparty Risks in UK Covered Bond Programmes - New Criteria Highlight Key Risks