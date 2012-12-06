Dec 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Big Lots Inc. (BBB-/Negative/--) are not immediately affected by the news that
Steven Fishman is retiring as chief executive of the U.S. closeout retailer. The
CEO's departure comes amid reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating Mr. Fishman's $10 million stock sale ahead of an
earnings report that included slowing sales earlier this year. The company said
in reports earlier in the week that it has not been contacted by the SEC and
that the timing of Mr. Fishman's departure is related to a retention plan set to
expire in January 2013. We believe Big Lots' performance will continue to remain
weak as customers shift spending away from the discounter's discretionary
offerings. Given the announced change in leadership we would expect to meet with
the new CEO in the future to better develop and refine our analysis of
management and governance.