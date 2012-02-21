Feb 21 - Overview -- The merger of Anchor Hocking LLC, Anchor Hocking Canada Inc., and Oneida Ltd. will create U.S.-based EveryWare Inc. As part of the transaction, EveryWare will pay about $15.8 million of dividends to its shareholders, including majority owner Monomoy Capital Partners. -- We have assigned a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to EveryWare. We have assigned a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating, and a preliminary recovery rating of '3', to the company's senior secured term loan. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EveryWare will maintain leverage below 5x, adequate liquidity, and positive free cash flow. Rating Action On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S.-based EveryWare Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of tableware, including glassware, dinnerware, and flatware. We also assigned a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to EveryWare's $150 million senior secured term loan due in six years. The preliminary recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. These ratings are based on preliminary terms and are subject to review upon the receipt of final documentation. The company will also have a $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL; unrated) due in five years. We understand that net proceeds from the financing will be used to fund a dividend to its shareholders, including majority owner Monomoy Capital Partners, retire existing debt at Anchor Hocking LLC (Anchor) and Oneida Ltd. (Oneida), and to cover fees and expenses. The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate that the company will have about $190 million of reported debt outstanding. Including our adjustments for operating leases, pension obligations, and payment-in-kind (PIK) common equity (which we treat as debt), we estimate EveryWare will have approximately $245 million total adjusted debt outstanding. Rationale The speculative-grade ratings on U.S.-based EveryWare reflect Standard & Poor's assessment that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define the term), given the significant debt obligations following the merger, and its very aggressive financial policy of seeking acquisitions and paying dividends to its owners. Based on the company's small EBITDA base and heavy debt burden, we believe its credit metrics will deteriorate quickly if it incurs operating difficulties. The ratings also incorporate our assessment of EveryWare's business risk profile as "weak." Key factors in this assessment include our view of EveryWare's narrow product portfolio; participation in the mature and highly competitive glassware, dinnerware, and flatware categories; exposure to commodity costs; and limited brand and geographic diversity. EveryWare's credit protection measures are weak. We estimate the company's pro forma ratio of total debt to EBITDA was about 4.1x for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt was about 14%, which are in line with our "aggressive" indicative ratios of 4x-5x leverage and FFO to total debt of 12%-20%. Over the last few years, Anchor's revenues have stabilized as the company has exited underperforming product lines and focused on its branded glassware items. Its adjusted EBITDA margins have remained in the low double-digits as the company benefited from a reduction in raw material and energy prices. Oneida, meanwhile, experienced a significant revenue decline in 2008 and 2009, primarily from its foodservice and international segments, as lower hotel occupancy rates and fewer diners at casual and family restaurants led to fewer replacement orders. Sales in 2010 and 2011 appear to have stabilized, as evidenced by new contracts in its international segment and its e-commerce business. We estimate the adjusted EBITDA margin was about 10% over the past two years as the company experienced higher product and freight costs. Based on management's outlook and potential synergies for the merger, we estimate that: -- Net sales will continue to increase in the low single-digits in fiscal 2012 and 2013. -- EBITDA margins will expand more than 100 basis points in 2012 and 2013 as the company further streamlines and consolidates its operations, including headcount reduction and lease nonrenewals. -- Credit measures will slowly improve from excess cash flow generation used towards debt repayment. We estimate adjusted leverage of approximately 3.6x by the end of fiscal 2012 and FFO to total debt of roughly 17%. -- Discretionary cash flows in fiscal 2012 will reach about $10 million and will likely generate at least twice that level in 2013. Our estimate assumes no dividends during this period. EveryWare is a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of mostly branded glassware, dinnerware, and flatware. Key brands include Anchor, Oneida, Spiegelau, Sant' Andrea, Schonwald, Stolzle, Viners, and Buffalo China. The pro forma company will likely have a strong market share position, especially in the foodservice category (estimated to be about one-third of the combined company's sales), as it can offer customers the "total tabletop" line of products. In our opinion, the tabletop category is highly competitive, with several significant players and high switching costs to customers. We expect replacement sales will account for the majority of EveryWare's revenues, and the company will grow mainly through product design, price, and perceived quality. Moderate customer concentration exists, with Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (AA/Stable/A-1+) as its largest customer. Geographic diversification is limited, with more than 75% of sales generated in North America. We believe EveryWare is exposed to commodity cost volatility, particularly in the legacy Anchor Hocking business, as Oneida historically has outsourced all of its production needs. We believe the combined company will have exposure to the cost of key ingredients (such as soda ash and natural gas used in glass production) and of freight. Liquidity We believe EveryWare will have adequate liquidity, as defined in our criteria. This includes our anticipation that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability under the company's ABL) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the next 12 to 24 months. We anticipate that liquidity sources will likely continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. This is based on the following information and assumptions: -- We believe the company will have less than $1 million in cash after the transaction and will have access to its proposed $75 million ABL (about $40 million will be drawn at close) due in five years. -- The credit facility covenants include an interest coverage and maximum net leverage covenant. The maximum leverage covenant will become more restrictive over time, with step-downs expected to begin in 2013, and step-ups on the interest coverage covenant also expected to begin in 2013. We estimate that the company will have an EBITDA cushion of 20% or more for both covenant tests. -- We expect the company to have modest capital expenditures over 2012, which we expect to taper off in subsequent years. -- We assume the company will be cash flow positive over the next 12-24 months. -- Debt amortization is manageable under the credit facilities, with 1% amortization annually on the term loan. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EveryWare will maintain leverage below 5x, adequate liquidity, and positive free cash flow. We would consider lowering the ratings if leverage rises to the 5.5x area and/or the company's covenant cushion were to decline below 15%, thus weakening its liquidity position. We estimate this could occur in a scenario of about 15% decline in adjusted EBITDA (assuming debt levels do not rise substantially from post-transaction levels), possibly if the company lost some major customers or incurs operating difficulties due to the merger. Although unlikely during the near term, we could consider an upgrade if EveryWare can reduce and sustain leverage to between 3x and 4x, increase FFO to debt above 20%, continue to generate positive discretionary cash flows, and maintain a financial policy consistent with a higher rating. EBITDA would need to increase about 15% for this to occur (assuming constant debt levels). Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008