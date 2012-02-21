(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 21 OVERVIEW -- Octagon Investment Partners XII Ltd./Octagon Investment Partners XII LLC's issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through E notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, legal structure, diversified collateral portfolio, and overcollateralization and interest coverage tests, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Octagon Investment Partners XII Ltd./Octagon Investment Partners XII LLC's floating- and fixed-rate notes (see list). The note issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Feb. 21, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: -- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the class F and subordinated notes. -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (excluding excess spread) and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009). -- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to be bankruptcy remote. -- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists primarily of broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior-secured term loans. -- The portfolio manager's experienced management team. -- Our projections regarding the timely interest and ultimate principal payments on the preliminary rated notes, which we assessed using our cash flow analysis and assumptions commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings under various interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 0.34%-11.19%. -- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding. -- The transaction's reinvestment overcollateralization test, a failure of which will lead to the reclassification up to 50% of excess interest proceeds that are available prior to paying uncapped administrative expenses and fees, subordinated hedge termination payments, portfolio manager incentive fees, and class F and subordinated note payments to principal proceeds for the purchase of additional collateral assets during the reinvestment period. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Octagon Investment Partners XII Ltd./Octagon Investment Partners XII LLC, published Feb. 21, 2012. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010. -- Comments Requested On Proposed Changes To Rating Agency Confirmation Approach, published Aug. 16, 2010. -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, published Dec. 9, 2009. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, published March 19, 2008. -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash Flow CLOs, published July 11, 2007. -- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced for Cayman Islands Special-Purpose Entities, published July 18, 2002. -- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, published March 21, 2002. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Octagon Investment Partners XII Ltd./Octagon Investment Partners XII LLC Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A AAA (sf) 191.25 B-1 AA (sf) 18.75 B-2 AA (sf) 18.75 C (deferrable) A (sf) 15.75 D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 15.00 E (deferrable) BB- (sf) 15.75 F and subordinated notes NR 33.30 Primary Credit Analyst: Alfredo De Diego Arozamena, New York (1) 212-438-2414; alfredo_dediegoarozamena@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Andrew Loken, New York (1) 212-438-2755; andrew_loken@standardandpoors.com Analytical Manager, U.S. Structured Credit New Issuance: Winston Chang, New York (1) 212-438-8123; winston_chang@standardandpoors.com PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Octagon Investment Partners XII Ltd./Octagon Investment Partners XII LLC Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A AAA (sf) 191.25 B-1 AA (sf) 18.75 B-2 AA (sf) 18.75 C (deferrable) A (sf) 15.75 D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 15.00 E (deferrable) BB- (sf) 15.75 F and subordinated notes NR 33.30 Primary Credit Analyst: Alfredo De Diego Arozamena, New York (1) 212-438-2414; alfredo_dediegoarozamena@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Andrew Loken, New York (1) 212-438-2755; andrew_loken@standardandpoors.com Analytical Manager, U.S. Structured Credit New Issuance: Winston Chang, New York (1) 212-438-8123; winston_chang@standardandpoors.com