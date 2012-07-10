July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine's Long-term foreign currency
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook.
The agency has also affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'B' and the Country Ceiling
at 'B'.
The affirmation reflects the finely poised external financing situation.
International reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) were steady in
January-April 2012 at around USD31bn (or three months of current account
payments) before posting falls in May and June, partly because of large external
debt repayments. Pressure on reserves could re-emerge from Q312.
Fitch expects the current account deficit to reach 6% of GDP in 2012, but the
main stresses are on the capital account. Household demand for foreign currency
- which led to reserve falls in Q411 - appears to have picked up in June, and
could accelerate.
Ukraine's external liquidity ratio is one of the lowest among Fitch-rated
sovereigns at a prospective 55% in 2012. Private sector external debt accounts
for much of the debt service due, but on aggregate, rollover rates have been
over 100% since the crisis. Ukraine's limited ability to refinance sovereign
external debt obligations risks pressure on the exchange rate and a decline in
reserves.
The sovereign faces USD6.4bn in repayments and interest to the IMF in 2013,
combining payments due from the government and the NBU. Fitch believes the
government will likely re-access eurobond markets and IMF funding in 2013,
allowing it to refinance IMF repayments, but will need to take the unpopular
step of raising household gas tariffs in order to do so. By comparison, external
market debt maturities are relatively low, at USD1bn in the remainder of 2012
and USD1bn in 2013.
Fitch's end-year exchange rate forecast reflects devaluation risks, which could
lead to overshooting given fragile confidence in the hryvnia. A weaker hryvnia
would increase the burden of external debt, including sovereign debt. Fitch
notes that a more flexible exchange rate would help Ukraine absorb external
shocks and adjust to movements in trading partners' exchange rates. The exchange
rate has shown greater flexibility since May, weakening slightly from its
post-crisis anchor of UAH8 against the USD.
Fitch expects real GDP growth to slow to 2.4% in 2012 but recover to 3.5% in
2013. Economic performance is dependent on the highly cyclical steel sector, and
growth is sensitive to a downturn in the global economy or a eurozone growth
shock.
The government successfully narrowed the general government deficit to 4.2% of
GDP in 2011 from 7.7% of GDP in 2010, but it will widen slightly in 2012. A
supplementary budget in April 2012 lifted spending and may overestimate
revenues, while losses at state-owned energy firm Naftogaz will increase.
The general government debt/GDP ratio fell in 2011, ending the year at 27% of
GDP, not including NBU debt to the IMF. Including state-guaranteed debt,
government debt was 36% of GDP. The future path of the debt ratio will depend
partly on the exchange rate. The government has increasingly issued foreign
currency bonds on the local market as it lost access to the eurobond market and
faced high borrowing costs in local currency, but at shorter tenors and high
rates. Fitch estimates that around 10% of the domestic debt stock is now in
foreign currency.
Banks' fragile balance sheets make them vulnerable to any devaluation or renewed
economic slowdown, with potential costs to the sovereign, which has already
injected up to 9% in capital into banks since 2009. However, in view of
declining loan dollarisation and the decreasing importance of external funding,
banks are less at risk from devaluation than in 2008.
The Party of the Regions-led government faces legislative elections on 28
October 2012 with its popularity reduced, but should still win a majority. This
would pave the way for fiscal tightening and action on outstanding IMF
commitments. An election outcome that reduced governability and the government's
ability to take necessary policy steps could increase pressure on the sovereign
rating.
The immediate rating Outlook is highly dependent on Ukraine's ability to weather
external and domestic shocks and secure external financing. A failure to secure
IMF financing by early 2013 or improve confidence sufficiently to regain
sovereign external market access over a sustained period would lead to dwindling
reserves and sharp hryvnia falls. In this case Fitch would likely downgrade the
sovereign. Successful refinancing and further consolidation of the public
finances could lead to a positive rating action.
