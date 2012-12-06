Overview
-- We are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to
Pennsylvania-based merchant electricity power company Homer City Generation
L.P, reflecting a "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile.
-- The '1' recovery rating on the two senior secured bonds due 2019 and
2026 results in a 'B+' rating on the debt.
-- Homer City is emerging from bankruptcy protection, which it entered in
early October 2012.
-- The outlook is stable.
Rating Action
On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
corporate credit rating to Homer City Generation L.P. The outlook is stable.
We also assigned a '1' recovery score and 'B+' debt issue rating to Homer
City's $174 million senior secured notes due 2019 and $465.9 million senior
secured notes due in 2026.
Rationale
We rate Homer City using our Corporate rating criteria and not our project
finance criteria because there is no cash-management structure characteristic
of project finance. Homer City is a 1,884 megawatt (MW) power plant in western
Pennsylvania that earns cash flow from selling electricity and capacity into
the PJM Interconnection and New York markets. Ratings reflect a "weak"
business profile and "highly leveraged" financial profile.
Our weak business profile reflects Homer City's small scale, weak competitive
position, no geographic diversity, and little operational diversity with three
plant units. The company is also exposed to volatility of output market
electricity prices and input fuel costs. On a better note, we expect about 20%
of cash flow in our base case to come from PJM Interconnection capacity
markets, which have fixed pricing through mid-2017.
While market prices and supply composition are key credit drivers, a key to
the company's viability is the successful installation and operations of
scrubbers on units 1 and 2 to control emissions established by federal Mercury
Air Toxics Standards (MATS) regulation which begin in March 2015. Parent
company General Electric Capital is funding and managing the installation of
the scrubbers and related works to the tune of about $750 million. Kiewit
Corp. is performing the scrubber installation work under a date-certain,
fixed-price engineering procurement and construction contract with completion
planned by August 2014. The work is about 30% complete. While we view this
scrubber effort as critical to future viability, the risk allocation to Kiewit
materially reduces construction risk.
Operations and maintenance (O&M) risk is also modest in that plant operations
are well understood and that NRG Energy Inc. will perform O&M under an
agreement. The challenge is the need to complete and fund the maintenance that
has been deferred for some time by the previous operator, Edison Mission
Energy (EME; 'D') under a lease agreement, given the lack of recent
profitability at the plant. We have accounted for these significant
expenditures in our financial analysis. Homer City will continue to rely to
Edison Mission Marketing & Trading Inc. (EMMT) to manage the commercial side
of the business, a role EMMT has played for more than a decade. A risk is that
EMMT's parent, which missed an interest payment in November 2012, has noted
that it could file for bankruptcy in December when the 30-day grace period on
this payment obligation ends on December 17. However, EMMT is readily
replaceable in our view, which mitigates risk.
Financial measures for Homer City in our base case are "highly leveraged"
initially in the forecast period, but improve over time to "aggressive." We
adopt the highly leveraged score for Home City for two reasons. First is the
uncertainty around the future natural gas prices, which tempers our view that
Homer City can easily improve on its highly leveraged financial position. The
second involves the capital structure. Homer City's new notes have the same
terms as the pre-bankruptcy notes--interest rate and tenor--except that Homer
City may pay interest through the construction period as payment-in-kind (PIK)
and will defer the beginning of principal repayment to the end of 2014. The
improved early liquidity is offset by accreting debt and back-ended debt
repayment.
In our base case, we forecast near-term debt to EBITDA of about 6x, funds from
operation (FFO) to debt of about 9%, and debt to capital of about 35%. Our
forecasts assume reasonable expectations of power prices in the forecast
period and use our published natural gas pricing assumptions. By 2016, we
expect debt to EBITDA to falls to about 4x and FFO to debt to improve to about
21% in that year. The debt figures in these measures assume that Homer City
PIKs the interest payments.
We think GE Capital can manage the construction efforts and operating and
marketing contractors to achieve and maintain expected plant operations. Under
our new management and governance criteria, we assess GE Capital's score in
relation to managing Homer City as "Satisfactory."
Liquidity
We score liquidity as adequate. GE Capital is funding the emissions capital
spending, which would otherwise be a significant near-term liquidity use by
Homer City. Over the next two years, sources exceed uses by about 3x, even
assuming interest is paid in cash. Sources include initial cash of about $93
million and FFO of about $108 million; uses are about $86 million in capital
spending and $17 million in principal. GE Capital is also providing Homer City
with a $75 million revolving credit facility, but since it is not committed,
we do not factor it into our liquidity calculation. Because GE Capital is
putting about $750 million into the firm, it's probable that Homer City could
tap the facility for a temporary need.
Despite the strong sources/uses ratio, we judge Homer City's liquidity to be
"adequate", and not "strong", because of qualitative reasons. Namely, we do
not expect Homer City to have satisfactory access to capital markets,
particularly during difficult conditions in those markets.
Recovery analysis
Our '1' recovery score reflects our conclusion that lenders would receive
strong recovery (90% to 100%) if a default occurs. We assume a default under
stress conditions in 2015 and 2016 (which we do not assume in our rated case)
in which gas prices remain low, resulting in EBITA being insufficient to pay
debt service that rises after the deferment period. In 2016, outstanding debt
is about $660 million. This amount of debt plus six months of pre-petition
interest would be about $370 per kilowatt. We think that a scrubbed Homer City
plant would be worth more than this even after paying administrative fees.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the scrubber infrastructure and
other balance of plant works will be operational before the MATs period begins
in early 2015 and that natural gas prices will remain generally in line with
the current market forward view. An improvement in the rating would require
Homer City to achieve an aggressive financial risk profile, which is not
likely through the construction period (expected to last through August 2014).
We could lower the rating if difficulties arise during construction that could
affect plant operations in the MATs period. We could also lower the rating if
power prices materially fall due to lower gas prices or demand. A decline in
FFO to debt to about 4% would likely lead to a rating drop.
Related Criteria And Research
Corporate Rating Criteria, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
New Ratings
Homer City Generation L.P.
Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/--
$174 mil sr secd notes due 2019 B+
Recovery rating 1
$465.9 mil sr secd notes due 2026 B+
Recovery rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.