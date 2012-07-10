BRIEF-NXT-ID says its unit Fit Pay's token service provider solution has been integrated with Visa token service
* Nxt-Id Inc says its unit fit pay inc's token service provider solution has been successfully integrated with visa token service
July 10 Fixed Income Diamond Collection Ltd: * Moodys: Fixed Income Diamond Collection Ltd ratings unaffected by recent
downgrade of rbs * Rpt-moodys: fixed income diamond collection ltd. ratings unaffected by
recent downgrade of rbs
* Nxt-Id Inc says its unit fit pay inc's token service provider solution has been successfully integrated with visa token service
ZURICH, June 8 UBS expects to see 3-3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.10-3.62 billion) of net outflows from charging wealthy clients holding money in euros, Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner said on Thursday.