July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group plc's (BT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed BT's Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed British Telecommunications plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term rating at 'F2' and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The rating affirmation reflects some visibility and defensiveness in BT's core cash flow stream due to its incumbent domestic fixed-line operations, despite operating in the highly competitive triple-play services market in the UK. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a gradually improving underlying revenue trend and stable margins due to management's continuous efforts to improve efficiency. Although group revenue declined by 4% in the financial year ending March 2012 (FY2012) to GBP19.31bn, adjusted EBITDA increased over the same period by 3% to GBP6.06bn, driven by the company's cost-cutting programme. The challenge for BT is to solidify its competitive position in a highly competitive UK market for triple-play services and the investment in football rights shows BT is looking for new ways to compete. This strategy is not without risks and its success should be judged on whether it helps BT to monetise the GBP2.5bn investment it is making in rolling out its fibre network. The UK pay TV market is one of the most competitive in Europe and is likely to get more competitive. With the acquisition of rights to English Premier League football matches, BT has shown that it is willing to buy attractive content to generate revenue from its ongoing investment in its fibre network. Increasing its TV customer base and take-up of its superfast broadband connections (i.e. fibre) are important if BT is to establish a sustainable position in the UK's highly competitive triple-play market for television, internet and telephone services. The chances of BT driving significant TV customer additions sufficient to offset the cost of these rights look slim, but it should help BT defend its overall broadband market share. BT's leverage profile has been improving over the past few years and based on conservative Fitch base case assumptions, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage should reach around 2.0x by the end of FY13. However, BT is rated lower than European peers with a similar leverage profile, mainly because of the following: - BT, unlike most of other European incumbents, lacks a domestic mobile network - The unique nature of the UK telecoms market with intense triple-play services competition due to the presence of British Sky Broadcasting Group plc ('BBB+'/Stable), with its leading position in pay-TV satellite, and Virgin Media Inc ('BB+'/Positive/'B'), whose cable network covers about half of UK households, with its strong broadband offering. - BT's lack of significant geographical diversification in cashflow generation. Positive free cashflow generation at Global Services has been limited, and this business, compared to BT's consumer business, is more likely to be exposed to pressures from a weak economic environment. BT's pension deficit is now less of a concern. One of the key issues for BT's credit profile in the past was the level of cash contributions (c.EUR600m per annum) it had to make to fund its pension deficit. This risk is now lower, with certainty for at least the next three years until the next actuarial review. In March, BT announced that its triennial funding valuation of its pension plan showed a deficit of GBP3.9bn as of 30 June 2011, compared to GBP9.0bn at 31 December 2008. Following a GBP2.0bn payment into the pension scheme in March, BT has agreed with the pension trustees to make two further deficit payments of GBP325m in March 2013 and 2014, followed by seven payments of GBP295m every March until 2021. BT's liquidity is solid, with cash and cash equivalents of GBP844m at the end of March 2012 and GBP1.5bn of undrawn committed credit facilities. The company's cash position has been further improved with USD1.25bn of bonds issued in June. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Improved positioning in the highly competitive UK triple-play market leading to sustained underlying revenue growth with stable margins - FFO adjusted net leverage approaching 1.5x on a sustainable basis Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Expectation of FFO adjusted net leverage approaching 3.0x on a sustainable basis - Deterioration in the key operating and financial metrics in BT Retail or Global Services, as could significant risk taking in relation to the development of BT Retail's content offerings.