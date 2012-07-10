BRIEF-Athenahealth to acquire Praxify Technologies
* On june 8, 2017, company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire praxify technologies - sec filing
July 10 Avis Budget Rental Car Funding: * Moodys determines no negative rating impact to avis budget 2007-2 rental car
notes from entry into credit support annex
* On june 8, 2017, company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire praxify technologies - sec filing
* Electoral law deal unravels, pushes yields lower (Updates with electoral law deal unravelling)